These games are cemented in Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron's brain as win total climbs past 200

The journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step. And in Tim Ladron’s case, that step was taken on Dec. 20, 2008.

The journey, still ongoing, was actually toward 200 wins, a milestone the 14-year Beaver Dam boys basketball coach reached Feb. 18 with a 69-34 road victory over Watertown.

He needed to get the first one before the rest could follow, and he remembers it well.

Maybe even most vividly.

“We beat West Bend East pretty handily — it was 52-36 — but what I won’t ever forget in all of my time is that locker room after the game,” he said. “The excitement, the jubilation — just the pure joy in the kids’ faces and the celebration we had in the locker room we had in West Bend that night, that I’ll remember forever.”

It wasn’t just that it was win No. 1 in his career, either. What the victory meant for the program also added to the emotions.

Beaver Dam had lost the final five games of the 2006-07 season and then went winless the next year, finishing 0-21. It added up to a 26-game losing streak, the longest in the state at the time Ladron took over prior to the 2008-09 campaign.

The Golden Beavers lost the first four games of Ladron’s tenure, bumping the skid to 30.

Finally on that night in West Bend, the monkey was off their back.

Turns out, there were quite a few more wins to come that season, one more in particular that Ladron remembers well.

It was March 3, 2009 in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal back in the West Bend gym, although this time against West, which had swept the regular season series against Beaver Dam, both wins coming in overtime and the first of the two coming four days before the Golden Beavers’ win over East.

“We were down three in the closing seconds, and Tal Diekvoss, my best shooter, got a pretty good look and he just missed it. Alec Beilfuss, I’ll never forget it, he gets the rebound but he’s in the middle of the paint and I know we need a 3. He starts dribbling it out toward the 3-point line, and I’m sprinting at the official trying to get a timeout and Alec turns around and heaves one and banks it in for 3 to send it into overtime while I was trying to get a timeout,” Ladron said. “The even better thing about it is it was the only shot Alec took the whole game. And we turn around and we win that game (49-45) in overtime.”

That season proved to be the foundation for things to come.

“We only had eight wins that year, but it was really important for us to get the program off the way we wanted to,” Ladron said, also pointing out that his team beat Oconomowoc late that season to spoil Raccoons’ Little Ten Conference title hopes.

Ladron, a Watertown native, bounced back and forth between Beaver Dam and Watertown early on in his coaching career. He started as an assistant at Watertown under Ryan Benish, a 1994 Beaver Dam graduate who was the Little Ten Player of the Year as a junior in 1993, then was the JV coach at Beaver Dam in 2004-05 and 05-06 and a varsity assistant at Watertown the next two seasons before coming back to Beaver Dam for good.

Later on his career, he and Beaver Dam would make history.

The Golden Beavers were one of the best teams in Division 2 in the 2016-17 season, near the top of the polls all year before bowing out in the sectional semifinals and ending a program-best 23-2.

That’s not all that made that season one for all-time, though. It was also the fact that they clinched a share of the Little Ten title with a 92-71 win over West Bend East at home Feb. 17, 2017 in the final year of the league.

“We knew the Little Ten was folding, and I was really disappointed. I’ve been a Little Ten guy forever, all my life living in Watertown (which also was in the Little Ten),” Ladron said. “When that happened I said to myself, ‘Man, if there was ever a time to win a conference title now would be the year.’

“To win it the final year it’s going to happen, you’re kind of forever the Little Ten champions. That was really special.”

Ladron remembers the outcome and cutting down the nets. He also remembers freshman Connor Kelm coming in with the subs at the end of the game and throwing down a breakaway two-handed dunk.

“Connor was all of 5-(foot)-9 at the time and the place exploded, stormed the court, the whole deal,” Ladron said.

“It was just one of those moments you remember like, ‘Holy man, what a great way to end!’”

Having come over from Watertown, Ladron also recalls beating Jamie Koepp — he was the coach in Ladron’s second stint at Watertown — and the Goslings for the first time in his second year in charge of Beaver Dam after the Goslings swept the season series in 2008-09.

“We beat them here, and that one felt like, ‘OK, I really feel like we’re really headed in the right direction,’” Ladron said. “That one meant a lot to me, and it meant a lot because Jamie was on the other side and the amount of respect I have for him.”

It was a 65-54 win for the Golden Beavers, who entered the contest with a 7-2 record and knocked the Goslings (10-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten with the victory.

Ladron, now one of the area’s longest-tenured coaches, doesn’t plan on leaving the bench any time soon.

“I love coming to practice every day,” he said. “I think when you stop enjoying coming to practice, that’s the time to go.

“The basketball season really kind of consumes me throughout the season, but I think it’s because of the passion I have for seeing our guys play well and have some success on the floor and off the floor.”

Some of the other wins that have stood out over the years to Ladron — who will lead second-seeded Beaver Dam against seventh-seeded Slinger in Friday night’s Division 2 regional semifinals in a match-up of old Little Ten rivals, seeking career win No. 203 — include:

Dec. 1, 2011: Jake Heuer had a double-double with 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 70-62 win over Wisconsin Lutheran at home, ending a 20-plus year losing streak to the Vikings.

Dec. 22, 2014: Mount Horeb came to town, ranked No. 1 in the state early on in a season where the Vikings would go on to win the Division 2 state title with a 23-5 record. The Golden Beavers handed the Vikings one of their five losses that season, 45-43.

March 2, 2018, Dillon Livingston had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 79-72 win over Milwaukee Madison in the Division 2 regional semifinals in a year where the Golden Beavers had to rally late in the year after losing NCAA Division II UW-Parkside recruit Sam Wilke to a season-ending injury. “I think that’s probably the biggest joy you get in coaching,” Ladron said, “is when you see kids succeed in tough spots.”

Feb. 5, 2019: On the road against Waunakee, Cade Ferron, Beaver Dam’s leading scorer that year, was held scoreless in the first half. But he erupted for six 3-pointers and 20 points after that, helping the Golden Beavers to a 67-64 overtime victory that was only possible thanks to a highlight-reel dish from Nate Able to Connor Kelm for a buzzer-beating lay-up at the end of regulation. It was just the second year the Beavers were in the Badger Conference after the century old Little Ten folded following the 2016-17 campaign because of statewide conference realignment.

