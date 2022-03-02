These games are cemented in Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron's brain as win total climbs past 200

The journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step. And in Tim Ladron’s case, that step was taken on Dec. 20, 2008.
The journey, still ongoing, was actually toward 200 wins, a milestone the 14-year Beaver Dam boys basketball coach reached Feb. 18 with a 69-34 road victory over Watertown.
He needed to get the first one before the rest could follow, and he remembers it well.
Maybe even most vividly.
“We beat West Bend East pretty handily — it was 52-36 — but what I won’t ever forget in all of my time is that locker room after the game,” he said. “The excitement, the jubilation — just the pure joy in the kids’ faces and the celebration we had in the locker room we had in West Bend that night, that I’ll remember forever.”
It wasn’t just that it was win No. 1 in his career, either. What the victory meant for the program also added to the emotions.
People are also reading…
Beaver Dam had lost the final five games of the 2006-07 season and then went winless the next year, finishing 0-21. It added up to a 26-game losing streak, the longest in the state at the time Ladron took over prior to the 2008-09 campaign.
The Golden Beavers lost the first four games of Ladron’s tenure, bumping the skid to 30.
Finally on that night in West Bend, the monkey was off their back.
Turns out, there were quite a few more wins to come that season, one more in particular that Ladron remembers well.
It was March 3, 2009 in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal back in the West Bend gym, although this time against West, which had swept the regular season series against Beaver Dam, both wins coming in overtime and the first of the two coming four days before the Golden Beavers’ win over East.
“We were down three in the closing seconds, and Tal Diekvoss, my best shooter, got a pretty good look and he just missed it. Alec Beilfuss, I’ll never forget it, he gets the rebound but he’s in the middle of the paint and I know we need a 3. He starts dribbling it out toward the 3-point line, and I’m sprinting at the official trying to get a timeout and Alec turns around and heaves one and banks it in for 3 to send it into overtime while I was trying to get a timeout,” Ladron said. “The even better thing about it is it was the only shot Alec took the whole game. And we turn around and we win that game (49-45) in overtime.”
That season proved to be the foundation for things to come.
“We only had eight wins that year, but it was really important for us to get the program off the way we wanted to,” Ladron said, also pointing out that his team beat Oconomowoc late that season to spoil Raccoons’ Little Ten Conference title hopes.
Ladron, a Watertown native, bounced back and forth between Beaver Dam and Watertown early on in his coaching career. He started as an assistant at Watertown under Ryan Benish, a 1994 Beaver Dam graduate who was the Little Ten Player of the Year as a junior in 1993, then was the JV coach at Beaver Dam in 2004-05 and 05-06 and a varsity assistant at Watertown the next two seasons before coming back to Beaver Dam for good.
Later on his career, he and Beaver Dam would make history.
The Golden Beavers were one of the best teams in Division 2 in the 2016-17 season, near the top of the polls all year before bowing out in the sectional semifinals and ending a program-best 23-2.
That’s not all that made that season one for all-time, though. It was also the fact that they clinched a share of the Little Ten title with a 92-71 win over West Bend East at home Feb. 17, 2017 in the final year of the league.
“We knew the Little Ten was folding, and I was really disappointed. I’ve been a Little Ten guy forever, all my life living in Watertown (which also was in the Little Ten),” Ladron said. “When that happened I said to myself, ‘Man, if there was ever a time to win a conference title now would be the year.’
“To win it the final year it’s going to happen, you’re kind of forever the Little Ten champions. That was really special.”
Ladron remembers the outcome and cutting down the nets. He also remembers freshman Connor Kelm coming in with the subs at the end of the game and throwing down a breakaway two-handed dunk.
“Connor was all of 5-(foot)-9 at the time and the place exploded, stormed the court, the whole deal,” Ladron said.
“It was just one of those moments you remember like, ‘Holy man, what a great way to end!’”
Having come over from Watertown, Ladron also recalls beating Jamie Koepp — he was the coach in Ladron’s second stint at Watertown — and the Goslings for the first time in his second year in charge of Beaver Dam after the Goslings swept the season series in 2008-09.
“We beat them here, and that one felt like, ‘OK, I really feel like we’re really headed in the right direction,’” Ladron said. “That one meant a lot to me, and it meant a lot because Jamie was on the other side and the amount of respect I have for him.”
It was a 65-54 win for the Golden Beavers, who entered the contest with a 7-2 record and knocked the Goslings (10-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten with the victory.
Ladron, now one of the area’s longest-tenured coaches, doesn’t plan on leaving the bench any time soon.
“I love coming to practice every day,” he said. “I think when you stop enjoying coming to practice, that’s the time to go.
“The basketball season really kind of consumes me throughout the season, but I think it’s because of the passion I have for seeing our guys play well and have some success on the floor and off the floor.”
Some of the other wins that have stood out over the years to Ladron — who will lead second-seeded Beaver Dam against seventh-seeded Slinger in Friday night’s Division 2 regional semifinals in a match-up of old Little Ten rivals, seeking career win No. 203 — include:
- Dec. 1, 2011: Jake Heuer had a double-double with 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 70-62 win over Wisconsin Lutheran at home, ending a 20-plus year losing streak to the Vikings.
- Dec. 22, 2014: Mount Horeb came to town, ranked No. 1 in the state early on in a season where the Vikings would go on to win the Division 2 state title with a 23-5 record. The Golden Beavers handed the Vikings one of their five losses that season, 45-43.
- March 2, 2018, Dillon Livingston had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 79-72 win over Milwaukee Madison in the Division 2 regional semifinals in a year where the Golden Beavers had to rally late in the year after losing NCAA Division II UW-Parkside recruit Sam Wilke to a season-ending injury. “I think that’s probably the biggest joy you get in coaching,” Ladron said, “is when you see kids succeed in tough spots.”
Feb. 5, 2019: On the road against Waunakee, Cade Ferron, Beaver Dam’s leading scorer that year, was held scoreless in the first half. But he erupted for six 3-pointers and 20 points after that, helping the Golden Beavers to a 67-64 overtime victory that was only possible thanks to a highlight-reel dish from Nate Able to Connor Kelm for a buzzer-beating lay-up at the end of regulation. It was just the second year the Beavers were in the Badger Conference after the century old Little Ten folded following the 2016-17 campaign because of statewide conference realignment.
A walk down Memory Lane: What area's veteran boys basketball coaches say are their most memorable games
Arnie Oelke, Fall River
Year, record: 36th, 442-373.
Best postseason finishes: Division 4 state semifinals in 2000.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first was back in 1991 when there was no seeding for the tournament. That year we were 18-2 heading into the first tournament game. We had to go to Pardeeville which was No. 1 in the state in Division 4. The place was packed. They had given us our only two losses that year, 65-60 and 73-60. To make things worse we had to play without one of our starters because he was ill. As we were coming into the Pardeeville school I noticed on their sign they were selling tickets for the next game. I made a point to stop the bus and show the boys that they were expecting to beat us that night. We went on to win the game that night 62-48. That was the first time that a Fall River team had ever won a game of that magnitude. We ended up getting all the way to the sectional finals against Shullsburg but lost in overtime 77-75. They ended up winning the state tournament that year.
The second was in 2000. We were ranked number two in the state behind Cassville. The prior year we made it to the regional final and got beat by a very good Kohler team. In 2000 when we got to the first sectional game we had to play Kohler again. This time we were ready for them and beat them pretty handily, 71-44. Next up was a very good Southwestern team for the sectional championship game. The game was intense like it should be in order to make it to state. The second half was a back-and-forth game. We had a narrow lead late in the game where we made some clutch shots and a few free throws to send us to our first state game in school history. Our fans rushed the court in joy and was an experience that our boys would never forget.
Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood
Year, record: 33rd, 480-303.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2002.
Most memorable win: Obviously beating Seymour in the state finals, 62-38, in 2002 will never be forgotten. With over 40 years of coaching (33 at Edgewood), I have been fortunate to have many memorable games, but I will go with this one:
In 2007 the last week of the season, we had to play Monroe on a Tuesday night at our place and at Verona on Friday. If we win both games we win the conference. Well, we lost to Monroe in OT and that knocked us out of a chance to win the Badger Conference. So we headed to Verona (still in the Badger Conference at the time before later moving to the Big Eight) on Friday. All they had to do was beat us and they would win the title outright. In fact we heard that they had a pep rally that day honoring their conference championship from that winter season and were upbeat about the boys winning that night, etc.
I figured my guys had cashed it in since we lost to Monroe and Verona was very good, so I was preparing for the worst. Well, we not only went in there and beat them, we beat them soundly, 60-51, on their court. Jake Kolb had a monster night that night for us. (He scored 24 points.)
Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove
Year, record: 26th, 313-278
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state runners-up in 2006 and Division 2 state semifinals in 1998.
Most memorable win: We have had many memorable wins over the years, but I think the best win of my career happened early on. In only my second year, 1998, I was only 27, we made it to the sectional final to take on top-ranked Portage at UW-Whitewater. Portage featured three NCAA Division II basketball players in Chris Stanley (Minnesota Duluth), BJ Brant (St. Cloud St) and Brent Vogelsang (Winona State).
We had three players at 6-foot-7 (Andy Witte, Scott Banaszynksi and Tommy Holler). We played a high 3-2 zone and Witte, who later starred at UW-Eau Claire, had 25. In a highly intense down-to-the-wire game we came out ahead and beat Portage 58-55 to advance to the state tournament at the brand new Kohl Center, which opened two months earlier. It was a tremendous victory and in the top five wins of all time in my 26 years of coaching varsity at Monona Grove.
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial
Year, record: 23rd, 445-122
Best postseason finishes: Division 1 state championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011, and state runners-up in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Most memorable win: When we won the state championship in triple overtime in 2011. With a lot of twists and turns, this was one of the most exciting high school games ever played at the state tournament. Click here for the story from that game.
Bill Otte, Dodgeland
Year, record: 18th, 131-289
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2021.
Most memorable win: Valentine's Day was extra lovely for Otte and his Trojans in 2006. "Dodgeland beat Cambridge 69-68 on a Mike Szopinski 3-point field goal off a side out of bounds play right in front of the team's bench," he recalled of the second win during a late-season five-game winning streak.
Derrick Smit, Cambria-Friesland
Year, record: 18th, 189-197
Best postseason finishes: Regional finals in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020 and 2021.
Most memorable win: I’ve had a lot of exciting games over the years and many special moments and teams. Unfortunately I don’t have the big regional or sectional wins. I feel for a very small school of about 100 kids our program has been highly competitive for many years but have lost to eventual state champions in the regionals over the years like Randolph and last year Hustisford. I’m very proud of our program's success and player development both on and off the court. I consider myself very blessed to have been coaching at my alma mater for over 25 years and 18 years as head coach.
Chris Lindert, Pardeeville
Year, record: 16th, 229-177.
Best postseason finish: Division 4 state semifinals in 2018.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first one is from 2018 when Johnny Kamrath made a free throw with a second to play to beat Mineral Point and advance to the state tournament. The second one would be when Pardeeville beat Montello (this year). What made it special was the 37 points Derek Lindert scored that put him at 2,000 points for his career.
Todd Nesheim, Mount Horeb
Year, record: 14th, 201-124.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2015.
Most memorable win: The 41-38 win against Monona Grove in the sectional finals at Sun Prairie High School in 2015. Here’s why:
The year prior, we lost in the sectional final game at Sun Prairie against Greendale. That team was 22-0 in the regular season and then made it to the sectional final before losing. We felt like we were good enough to get to state and came up short. Heartbreaking.
In this tournament run, we had to beat several conference schools to get there, which is not an easy task. Some of those schools were good enough themselves to probably make it to state (Monroe, Sauk, Deforest, Monona Grove).
It was the first time a Mount Horeb boys basketball team had been to state since 1941. It got the monkey off our back so to speak, and although it didn’t make up for losing the year prior, we overcame that mental hurdle.
Being an afternoon game, we got time after the game to really enjoy the victory as a community. Fire truck rides, get togethers, we had our banquet the very next day, all of which was awesome.
I had heard a lot of people say that the sectional final game is the toughest game on the run to a state championship, and I would completely agree. There is a lot of pressure in that game to make it, especially for this team with what happened the prior year. The following by the community that this team had will never be forgotten. The full gyms on a regular basis both at home and on the road was something we talk about to this day.
Other people in our program may argue that the championship games at state were the most memorable and certainly that would be hard to argue. Those wins vs West DePere and Rice Lake at the state tournament will never be forgotten.
The other game that is an obvious one for me is our 2010 regional final upset over a Monroe team that was coming off several state tournaments. For me, this was the victory that got our program off and running.
Ben Schambow, Columbus
Year, record: 13th, 155-146
Best postseason finishes: Sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
Most memorable win: I would have to say our regional championship during the 2018-19 season. The Columbus boys program had not won a regional title since the 1991-92 season. We had a pretty good team with a couple of very good scorers, Ben Emler and Trent Casper. We came into the postseason as a 6 seed, so expectations weren't overly high from the outside, but we knew we were capable of making a postseason run. In order to do that, however, we needed to get through the 2 and 3 seeds (on the road) to have a chance at sectionals. We got through 3-seeded Lomira and then headed to 2-seeded Omro the following day. Knowing our seed, we knew we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We played an inspired game, got contributions from every player and had played the most complete game of the season. The players and coaches knew the significance of the game and how long it had been since the program had achieved that goal. It was certainly a proud moment for everyone involved.
P.J. Osvald, Wayland Academy
Year, record: 13th, 69-173
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018
Most memorable win: In January 2014, we went on the road and defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 69-61. CWC had a tremendous team that year, led by all-state forward Tyler De Young, and ultimately advanced to the sectional final. At that point in the season, we were coming off a tough loss to Messmer and CWC was 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.
Our team was led by a trio of seniors, Can Ozbalkan, Nick Ptaschinski and Eric Vaubel, all of whom played well that night. The game wasn’t as close as the final score. Can controlled the game from the point guard spot, scoring 31 points and dishing out seven assists. Eric had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nick was our leading scorer on the season, but that night he excelled at defense and rebounding, and hit some big 3-point shots. We got great effort from our other starters and the bench that night.
The memory of that evening sticks with me partly because I was so proud of how the kids worked together and partly because of the elation I could feel from the team in the locker room. From the team leaders through the kids who didn’t get into the game, everyone was happy, everyone contributed and it seemed like everyone had a sense that if we kept working it could be a special season. Another thing that stuck with me was during the handshake line, I overheard CWC’s Tyler De Young tell Eric “You’re a great player,” which validated what I knew about Eric, but it was a kind and sportsmanlike thing to say, and I was impressed with De Young both as a player and person.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.