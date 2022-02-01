Ty Bunkoske, 'mental toughness' at critical juncture jettison Beaver Dam by Monona Grove

A minute into Tuesday’s Badger East Conference game against Monona Grove, Beaver Dam called Ty Bunkoske’s number.

The senior guard answered.

And he kept answering all night long, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead the Golden Beavers to a 71-49 victory over the Silver Eagles.

“Sometimes we have a hard time pulling shots out of Ty,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said, surprising considering Bunkoske is averaging 17.3 points per game.

But he showed in this game why a few more attempts for him is a good thing for Beaver Dam.

“It’s funny because we ran the same set for him on Saturday in the first set of the game and he never looked at the rim, and he was wide open. We told him, ‘Man, you have to shoot the ball,’” Ladron said of the set that did produce Bunkoske’s 3-pointer from the right wing a minute into this one.

Bunkoske’s 3 made it 5-2 and he would later hit a 3 from the left corner at the buzzer to make it 41-26, giving him 17 points at the break.

His buzzer-beater capped a 20-7 run for Beaver Dam (9-8, 6-3 Badger East) after MG had trimmed an early 14-4 deficit down to 21-19 with 6:19 to play on Johnny Bittner’s turnaround jumper.

“Mental toughness” was key for Beaver Dam in that moment, Ladron said, due to the fact his team led by 17 at halftime on Friday night against Stoughton but needed to hang on at the end in order to win 51-49, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Meantime for Monona Grove (5-12, 1-8), not being able to keep the game close after cutting the deficit to two was more a matter of inexperience and a roster that’s been constantly in flux than anything else.

“We’ve never had our full team at one practice the whole year,” MG coach Dan Zweifel said of missing players either because of injury or COVID.

Add to that the fact MG was still very much a work in progress coming into this season — the result of its 2020-21 campaign being shortened to only January and February due to Dane County’s strict pandemic guidelines — and the inability to find consistency this year has only been compounded.

“We’re trying to catch up,” Zweifel said. “We’re kind of learning on the job, and it’s a tough conference to learn on the job in.”

The Silver Eagles did get 23 points from Bittner in what Zweifel called a “coming out party” for the 5-10 junior guard who has missed time this year and entered the night averaging 3.0 points per game.

But Beaver Dam was just too much, going 28-of-53 (52.8%) overall and 11-of-21 (52.3%) from beyond the arc.

“I was a little leery in that they hadn’t shot the ball well in the last couple of weeks — sooner or later they were going to get out of their (cold) shooting streak," Zweifel said. "And tonight was the night.”

Indeed it was, but not just for Bunkoske.

Brady Helbing, Beaver Dam’s only other scorer averaging in double-figures (17.7), had nine but more importantly he dished out 10 assists.

“This was one of his better games," Ladron said. “He had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting, but the way he found guys and got guys open shots, and kept our offense moving, was really important.”

Alex Soto had 10 points, including a game-opening steal and fastbreak lay-up, JT Kaul and Marshall Kuhl both added eight and freshman Parker Stobbe had six.

The Golden Beavers also won the turnover battle, committing only seven compared with 15 for MG. And that combined with their hot-shooting and contributions from the bench has them hoping they're headed in the right direction.

"We’re trying to find a little bit more depth," Ladron said, "and I think we saw that tonight."

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

