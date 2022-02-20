Under-.500 record doesn't keep Beaver Dam boys basketball team from getting No. 2 seed for playoffs

It started on Friday with a slump-busting blowout win over rival Watertown, continued on Saturday night with a non-conference victory over Saint Francis on Senior Night and ended on Sunday with a bow on top.

It was a good weekend for the Beaver Dam boys basketball team, who not only put together a little two-game winning streak but then learned it will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 playoffs — a bit of a surprise considering the Golden Beavers’ 11-12 overall record but not once strength of schedule is factored in.

Of their dozen losses, more than half of them are to teams that are in the state rankings, have been in the state rankings or have been flirting with the state rankings all winter long.

“It was nice to be recognized for the schedule we played,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said, adding that the fact this is the first year the WIAA is using a computer formula to generate seeds — as opposed to the old way of coaches meeting and hashing the seeds out themselves — left many coaches wondering how the seeding would ultimately shake out.

“A lot of coaches feel like they’re a little bit in the dark,” Ladron said. “It was obvious that the formula that was put out there by the WIAA recognized the schedule we played.”

Beaver Dam gets a bye in the regional quarterfinals, which will be played on March 1, and will kick off the postseason against the winner between No. 7 seed Slinger and No. 10 Milwaukee Vincent in the semifinals on March 4. Plymouth, the No. 3 seed, would have to travel to Beaver Dam for the regional championship game the next night if both are victorious on Friday.

As for Saturday’s 78-51 win over Saint Francis, Ladron credited composure as much as execution for the blowout victory.

“It was a hectic game,” he said. “It was fast, hectic, chippy — I was proud of our guys for their competitiveness and their ability to continue to play despite the distraction of Senior Night, but also the way the game was being played.”

Brady Helbing led the Golden Beavers with 22 points, eight assists and four steals a night after also having eight assists but only scoring two points.

“It was good to see that he had a nice mix of scoring on his own and getting everybody else involved,” Ladron said.

Meantime, Ty Bunkoske had 23 points, with 11 in the first half and 12 after the break, to go along with five rebounds and four steals.

Evan Sharkey had three points, five assists and four steals.

Alex Soto had 10 points and played well on both ends of the floor, Ladron said.

Jack Jens had six points, all in the second half and all at the free throw line, and six others scored as well, giving Beaver Dam 10 scorers in all.

Winning was the icing on the cake for 10 Beaver Dam seniors — six of them players and four of them managers.

In addition to Bunkoske, Helbing, Sharkey and Soto, the Golden Beavers also honored Marshall Kuhl and Simon Loomans — who had five points off the bench — and managers Garret Gospodarek, Emily Gabel, Maiah Warden and Tim’s daughter Madilyn Ladron.

“Spent a lot of time with those kids. It’s a great group of ’em,” Tim said of the fact most of them have been varsity players or managers all four years in high school. “It was nice to be able to celebrate them and do it on a night where we won.”

A big reason for the 27-point margin of victory was that Beaver Dam owned the turnover column, committing only 12 while forcing 24.

It’s another area the Golden Beavers hope to continue leaning on as they try and sustain momentum headed into the homestretch of the 2021-22 campaign.

“The old adage of play your best basketball as you head into tournament time at the end of the season — that feels like where we’re at right now,” Ladron said. “I feel like we’ve turned the corner on some things.”

