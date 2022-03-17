Unsung underclassmen: First-year varsity players helping lead Randolph boys basketball back to state

RANDOLPH — There’s no question about it, the Randolph high school boys basketball team is senior dominant.

The Rockets boast 11 seniors on this year’s varsity roster, just one year after graduating nine, and certainly rely on a couple of those upperclassmen. Four-year players Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin have started every game each of the last three seasons and are the team’s leading scorers averaging a combined 39.5 points per game.

Meanwhile,senior Ben Nieman is adding 7.9 points per game in his first season as a full-time starter after playing a key reserve role last winter. Aside from those three, however, the rest of this year’s Rockets squad is playing varsity basketball for the first time.

It was no secret, then, to how Randolph coach Tyler Fischer initially viewed this season.

“We knew this was going to be a year of growing, and starting out at the beginning of the season we knew it would take a full season for us to really start to hit our stride from an experience standpoint,” he said.

Some of the biggest growth hasn’t come from some of the other senior reserves, but rather a trio of underclassmen. Sophomores Jake Dykstra and Karter Meredith, and junior Dietrich Meyer have become crucial role players for Fischer, especially down the stretch in helping lead the Rockets back to the WIAA Division 5 state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 2013.

“It’s been really special, especially being just a sophomore it’s crazy. It’s a really good experience,” Meredith said of snapping Randolph’s state drought, which will officially end Friday when the top-seeded Rockets take on No. 4 Gibraltar in the first of two semifinals at the Kohl Center on Friday morning.

“I think it’s just really cool and awesome we can play with Sam and Travis and Ben. They’re all really good players,” Dykstra said.

He’s not kidding.

Grieger is averaging a team-high 21.5 points per game and also leads the Rockets with 5.1 assists per game, while Alvin, who committed as a preferred walk-on to play football at the University of Wisconsin earlier this year, is averaging a double-double with 18 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Grieger’s success, which has drawn the eyes of a number of NCAA Division III schools, has rubbed off on Dykstra, who hopes to emulate the lanky 6-foot-4 guard’s style of play.

“I would like to play like that someday, too, it’s really cool,” he said. “I like how he’s not scared to go to the basket and can dribble-drive.”

Meredith, meanwhile, said having those two plus Nieman, and their immense varsity experience, made things easier for himself and Dykstra as a pair of first-time starters.

“I feel like not a lot of the pressure is on us because we’re playing with some upper classmen that have a lot of varsity experience and know what they’re doing. They know how to do it right and they let us know if we’re doing anything wrong,” he said.

Constructive criticism well received

How that message was conveyed wasn’t exactly easy at times.

Meredith admitted he and Dykstra were quick to figure out when the three were frustrated, and Fischer didn’t shy away from the fact that the Rockets (26-2) weren’t sailing smoothly from the start of the season.

“I think those three really took these guys under their wings but it hasn’t been easy,” Fischer said. “There’s been a lot of frustration along the way, and part of a team growing and working through the challenges of a season.”

But to their credit, the Rockets and those key youngsters only got better from those speed bumps. It’s definitely shown when Randolph has needed it most.

In the Rockets’ 43-41 overtime win over Cambria-Friesland in last Saturday’s Div. 5 sectional final, Alvin got the game-winning bucket, but it was Dykstra and Meyer who came up with the two bigger plays.

Alvin’s game-winner only happened thanks to Dykstra’s quick thinking as the 6-2 guard missed a pair of go-ahead free throw attempts with 17.7 seconds remaining before quickly gathering the rebound and feeding to Alvin for final score of the game.

Seconds later, Meyer helped salt things away as he stole the Hilltoppers’ inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Dykstra is the lone player from last year’s JV roster to make the varsity lineup this season and Fischer credited his hard work over the offseason helping him rightfully earn his spot. And Meyer’s big moment wasn’t unheard of, either.

“Dietrich has come off the bench for us and played some big minutes,” said Fischer, specifically recalling a crucial, momentum-shifting 3-pointer from the Rockets’ 52-37 win at Markesan earlier this season.

“We went without a bucket for a while in the second half; we really stalled out, but Dietrich hit a huge 3 right in front of our bench, I can still see it (in my head), and little plays like that are huge,” Fischer said. “And it’s not just Dietrich, there’s a lot of guys on the team that make a play here or there, they understand their role and when they get it and get their opportunities, they make the most of it.”

Meredith made the most of his opportunity in the Rockets’ sectional semifinal tilt against second-ranked Reedsville. The 5-10 guard helped kickstart Randolph with three early 3-pointers as the Rockets pulled away in the second half for a 74-63 win.

Some helpful advice from Grieger, Alvin and Nieman was key to Meredith’s hot start.

“Shoot with confidence,” the sophomore said of the biggest piece of advice the group has given him.

Tough foes helped fuel state run

The seniors haven’t been alone in helping sharpening the younger Rockets, though. Much to the design of Fischer, the Rockets bulked up their non-conference schedule, including games against Div. 4 state qualifier Marshall, as well as Waunakee and Green Bay Notre Dame, on top of their already difficult Trailways West Conference slate.

While Randolph was able to top the Cardinals, 62-48, it lost back-to-back games to the Warriors (58-42) and Tritons (62-23) in late December. Those two losses are the only blemishes on the Rockets’ nearly perfect record, but they’ve meant much more than any easy win Randolph could add to the positive side of the ledger.

“Those were really helpful. Notre Dame had really good ball pressure and that’s helped me throughout the year, a lot, and Waunakee with all the big guys,” Meredith said. “It’s made us maybe not as worried as much.”

Fischer added: “It’ll expose you, but at the same time, gaining that experience and for those guys to get into the see big game against really good players in pressure situations. I think all of that within a season helps you down the road compete.”

The Rockets have shown how helpful it’s been so far and they’re hoping to make the most of it again in pursuit of their state-record 11th state title this weekend.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.