Watch now: How Fort Atkinson's Brennan Trader's 'biggest dream' came true in Badger Challenge

He lost feeling from his neck down for “a significant period of time,” Blackhawks coach Mike Hintz said.

“He was in a neck brace for more than two weeks with another four weeks of physical therapy," Hintz said. "According to his doctor, this could have been a much more serious injury.”

Opperman scored only three points in the win, but his return means that Fort is at full strength for the first time all season.

They got 6-5 senior Drew Evans, a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin football team, back from a back injury Dec. 18. With Evans and Opperman back in the lineup, the Blackhawks hope to turn in a strong second half after going 6-6 prior to Friday’s win.

Trader, a neighbor and close friend of Opperman’s since they were young, was especially happy to see his buddy return to the floor.

“His struggle to come back and do what he did tonight, it’s just good for my heart,” Trader said. “A lot of people might not know this, but when he got hurt I was considering quitting my JV practice to ride with him to the hospital. That’s how much he means to me. He’s been the biggest supporter of me since I first came to this program two years ago.”