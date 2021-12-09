Why a solid foundation has Mauston boys basketball eyeing big things this winter

Mauston high school boys basketball coach Gil Saylor has been around the block enough times to know that there’s usually a certain amount of time for a team to get back to where it was a year before.
Much to Saylor’s delight, this year’s Golden Eagles may have bucked that trend
“It was exciting to see kids pick up where they left off; we didn’t really backtrack much at all,” Saylor said. “. Everything we’ve done this year has really just moved us forward from where we finished last year. Sometimes you have some regression, but I didn’t feel that way.”
It’s had the veteran coach rapidly accelerating the timetable to implement new schemes, having already adjusted twice, and it has Saylor thinking his group can put together a strong season this winter.
“I see them playing faster, and a lot of that is just intelligence and experience allowing them to make decisions quicker,” he said. “It’s allowed us to put things in faster, allowed us to get deeper into our yearly plan. The kids love to be together and they had a lot of fun and success in football, and it’s carrying over right now with the great attitudes we have.”
Helping anchor what could be a deep run is senior Adon Saylor. The 6-foot guard is one of a handful of starters back for the Golden Eagles this season from last year’s team that finished 10-13 overall, including finishing second in the South Central Conference at 6-4.
A two-time all-league pick, Adon Saylor garnered unanimous first-team honors last year after averaging a team-high 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. While it may sound silly, Gil Saylor said that having such a dynamic ball handler back for the Golden Eagles is imperative.
“Until you don’t have that, you don’t realize how that’s important. Teams are going to do things and when you have someone with that much experience under their belt, then you can worry about other things and other players,” he said.
Along with Adon Saylor, Mauston also returns second-team All-SCC pick Brock Massey. The sophomore guard made quite the impression last year as he averaged 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his debut season.
All of that success came despite Gil Saylor admittedly thinking Massey would go through some varsity growing pains. He couldn’t have been more wrong.
“I assumed some things that normally happen to freshmen, they didn’t because that’s just not how Brock is wired,” he said. “But the physical gains, and then the skill gains that came with it, that’s the part I’m excited about watching now.”
The Golden Eagles’ leading tandem is joined by fellow returning starter Spenser Lehman. The senior guard added 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season but truly set himself up for success this season with tireless offseason work according to Gil Saylor.
Lehman wasn’t alone as the Golden Eagles man on the sidelines said that threesome of Adon Saylor, Massey and Lehman all spent plenty of time on the hardwood this summer. While all three greatly improved individually, Gil Saylor knows it wasn’t just for them.
“The cool thing I like is, especially in the society we’re in right now where there’s a lot of selfishness with travel basketball, all three of these guys did travel basketball so their team got better; they got better so their team is better,” he said.
It’s shown so far as Mauston is off to a 3-1 start following Tuesday night’s 66-51 loss to La Crosse Aquinas. But it hasn’t just been the leading trio for the Golden Eagles.
Along with Adon Saylor, Massey and Lehman, seniors Noah Kratochvil, Joe Hammer and Jerik Goers will be key pieces for the Golden Eagles this season. While they didn’t score much last year — Goers averaged the most out of the group with 2.7 points per game — there’s one area the group isn’t lacking.
“I get a ton of energy, a ton of team play and a ton of unselfishness out of all those guys. They just go out and go,” Gil Saylor said. “They don’t care if they shoot it, they don’t care if they dribble it, all they want to do is run and help their team.”
Along with their energy on the court, he said Goers is a key shooter for the Golden Eagles while both Kratochvil and Hammer provide major liveliness on the bench.
Junior Drew Craig will also play a key role for the Golden Eagles after a good JV season last winter. While he isn’t the biggest player on the Mauston roster, Gil Saylor lauded Craig’s composure and knows he matches the team’s high energy and can also shoot the rock.
That size, or lack thereof, is once again one of the biggest problem areas for Mauston; however, having played without a lot of height in recent years, it’s a familiar spot for Saylor and his staff. The biggest area that can power the Golden Eagles is cohesion, something that’s really driven the group for a long time.
Gil Saylor has worked with this year’s senior class since they were kindergarteners, mainly due to Adon Saylor, Gil’s son, being in the class. The longtime camaraderie and understanding of Gil Saylor’s expectations will be crucial throughout the course of the season.
“It’s just getting a couple of the underclassmen to buy in, which is a lot easier when you’ve got good leadership from the seniors,” Gil Saylor said.
It will certainly be needed as Mauston looks to loosen Wisconsin Dells’ grasp atop the SCC. The Chiefs won their fourth straight conference title last season and Saylor knows that “until someone dethrones them, they are the favorite.” However, the seasoned also believes the list of contenders ready to challenge Wisconsin Dells is deeper than it has been in recent memory.
For Saylor, the Golden Eagles, Adams-Friendship and Wautoma all have what it takes to try and knock off the Chiefs and force a logjam at the top of the league standings.
“I think there’s going to be losses from all four giving them to each other this year,” he said. “I just see a dead heat right now and the gap is so small that it could come down to one or two losses winning the conference.”
Mauston will look to see if it can do just that Friday when it hosts Westfield in the teams’ conference opener.