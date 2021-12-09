Why a solid foundation has Mauston boys basketball eyeing big things this winter

Mauston high school boys basketball coach Gil Saylor has been around the block enough times to know that there’s usually a certain amount of time for a team to get back to where it was a year before.

Much to Saylor’s delight, this year’s Golden Eagles may have bucked that trend

“It was exciting to see kids pick up where they left off; we didn’t really backtrack much at all,” Saylor said. “. Everything we’ve done this year has really just moved us forward from where we finished last year. Sometimes you have some regression, but I didn’t feel that way.”

It’s had the veteran coach rapidly accelerating the timetable to implement new schemes, having already adjusted twice, and it has Saylor thinking his group can put together a strong season this winter.

“I see them playing faster, and a lot of that is just intelligence and experience allowing them to make decisions quicker,” he said. “It’s allowed us to put things in faster, allowed us to get deeper into our yearly plan. The kids love to be together and they had a lot of fun and success in football, and it’s carrying over right now with the great attitudes we have.”