Why Beaver Dam team loaded with depth, experience has a 'sizable chip' on its shoulder

Two hundred forty-six.
That’s how many varsity games Alex Soto, Brady Helbing, Evan Sharkey and Ty Bunkose have combined to play in for the Beaver Dam boys basketball team over their first three years, a boatload of experience to be sure.
What does it mean?
“It means,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said, “they know what the expectations are, both on and off the floor.
“It’s going to be a luxury because they’ve been there, done that. There’s obviously a whole lot of positives that come with that type of experience.”
Those four are joined by senior Marshall Kuhn, now a three-year varsity player, and form a core tasked with picking up where last year’s group — a group that went 17-8 and lost at the buzzer in the regional finals — left off.
Last year’s squad was led by Nate Abel, who averaged 26.4 points per game en route to becoming the porgram’s all-time leading scorer, and the 2019-20 team was led by Abel and then-senior Broden Boschert.
So this year’s squad is looking forward to leaving its own footprint on things.
“These guys have been very solid role players — and accepted their role and played their role very well. I think they’re all excited to step up into a bigger role,” Ladron said. “That’s the exciting part about this group this year — they’re playing with an edge because they do feel like they have something to prove.”
They’re also very talented. Bunkoske, a 6-foot guard, averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season while Helbing, a 5-10 guard, put up 10.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Those two were the leading scorers behind Abel, while Soto,a 5-11 guard, was the leading rebounder behind Abel at 4.4 boards per game and averaged 7.5 points and 1.9 assists per game.
Sharkey chipped in as well, averaging 3.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, and Kuhl put up 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds a contest.
Kuhl stands to see the biggest leap in minutes.
“I think Marshall has a chance to have a huge year,” Ladron said. “He’s always been a good scorer and he’s always been a shooter, but he’s really done a good job of focusing on the defensive end. He’s long and athletic and can really get into somebody defensively.
“Because of his athleticism and his length, even though he’s 6-2, at a guard spot he has the ability shoot a 3 over somebody and the ability to get to the basket. It gives us a nice dimension with those four other guys — and the rest of the guys that we have. He can be a special player at both ends.”
And more. Calling him an “X-factor for us this year,” Ladron said that if Kuhl “is as good as we think he can be, then we can be really, really good.”
Adding to Beaver Dam’s experience is the fact the returning players all bring different tools of the trade to the table. But they do share one very critical trait as far as success is concerned.
“The biggest thing for them as a group,” Ladron said, “is their instincts.
“They’re just smart basketball kids. And they have that comfortability because they’ve been around so much where they are very good at making adjustments on the fly.”
And they won’t be doing it alone, either.
Senior Simon Loomans, a 6-foot-6 forward, is poised for a much bigger role as well, and junior guards JT Kahl, Riley Van Pembrook, Kaleb Schmuhl and Landon Semrau will also see an uptick in minutes.
Then there’s sophomore Jack Jens, a 6-2 guard, sophomore Camron Mendoza, a 6-3 forward, and freshman Parker Stobbe, a 5-8 guard.
Add in junior forwards Quentin Cabreda and Easton Abel and it’s a deep, deep bench.
“We’ve always liked to press. But we’ll be able to do it more because we’re deeper,” Ladron said. “Because of the mix of guys that we have, we can become more multiple on defense.”
It’s a mix that isn’t just deep, it’s also versatile — certainly more versatile than in recent years, when Beaver Dam was very guard-heavy.
“Our weakness in the past, because of our lack of size, has been defending inside. And the physical strength of Cam and Jack, and their athleticism, along with the height of Simon, is another thing that could be a real game-changer for us on the defensive side, because it allows those other guys to play more free.
“Alex could be our best defender overall, but we had to have him play post guys last year and it really made him tough to use his athleticism to his fullest. Now we get to play Alex defensively out on the perimeter, where he’s a real factor. It makes our defense as a whole much better.
“If Jack and Cam and Simon can defend inside the way I think they’re capable of, it frees us up so much to create more things defensively — turnovers, etc. — because of the athleticism on the perimeter.”
That’ll be particularly valuable this season given the Badger Conference’s realignment into four pods. Beaver Dam is in the northeast pod of the Badger East, along with Waunakee, DeForest and Waunakee — and both Waunakee (honorable mention in Division 1) and DeForest (fourth in Div. 2) are ranked in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason rankings.
The Golden Beavers will play both of those teams twice apiece, accounting for four of their league games, and then they’ll also play Milton (eighth in Div. 2) and Stoughton (honorable mention in Div. 2) out of the southeast pod of the Badger East, accounting for two more of their conference games.
Beaver Dam is also honorable mention in Div. 2, meaning five of the eight teams in the Badger East are in the WBY preseason rankings.
“When they realigned this year, I said immediately, ‘This is the best conference we’ve been in in my 14 years,’” Ladron said. “Whoever wins this conference will have earned it, there’s no question. And there are multiple teams that could end up on top.”
The Golden Beavers think they’re one of the teams in the mix, even if some on the outside might not.
“There are some people out there that count us out because of the loss of Nate,” Ladron said. “For our guys, that has put a pretty sizeable chip on their shoulder.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.