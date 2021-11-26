Why Beaver Dam team loaded with depth, experience has a 'sizable chip' on its shoulder

“Our weakness in the past, because of our lack of size, has been defending inside. And the physical strength of Cam and Jack, and their athleticism, along with the height of Simon, is another thing that could be a real game-changer for us on the defensive side, because it allows those other guys to play more free.

“Alex could be our best defender overall, but we had to have him play post guys last year and it really made him tough to use his athleticism to his fullest. Now we get to play Alex defensively out on the perimeter, where he’s a real factor. It makes our defense as a whole much better.

“If Jack and Cam and Simon can defend inside the way I think they’re capable of, it frees us up so much to create more things defensively — turnovers, etc. — because of the athleticism on the perimeter.”

That’ll be particularly valuable this season given the Badger Conference’s realignment into four pods. Beaver Dam is in the northeast pod of the Badger East, along with Waunakee, DeForest and Waunakee — and both Waunakee (honorable mention in Division 1) and DeForest (fourth in Div. 2) are ranked in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason rankings.