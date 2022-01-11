Why being 'in a pretty good spot' statistically against Watertown didn't equal victory for Beaver Dam

“One of our goals was to try and get to the lane against these guys, and to try and get to the foul line — we haven’t been able to get to the foul line this year,” Ladron said. “We made a concerted effort to try and get there, and we just had a hard time finishing.”

Particularly so in the first half.

The Golden Beavers' first five successful field goals were 3-pointers — two by Brady Helbing, two by Marshall Kuhl and one by Ty Bunkoske — helping keep them within 19-15 with 7 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the half.

And after Alex Soto drove from the left wing and banked in a basket in the paint for the Golden Beavers first two-pointer of the night, they trailed just 19-17 with 6:52 left.

But Reece Kamrath answered with a 3-pointer to make it 22-17 and Beaver Dam went ice cold the rest of the half, ultimately trailing 30-22 at the break.

“We were 2-of-15 from the lane in the first half. You’re not going to win a lot of games that way,” Ladron said. “It’s a minor miracle that we were only down eight at half.”