Why being 'in a pretty good spot' statistically against Watertown didn't equal victory for Beaver Dam

Two stats — turnovers and offensive rebounds — that are oftentimes telling as far as the outcome is concerned favored Beaver Dam.
A third key stat — shooting percentage — however, did not.
And as a result, the Golden Beavers suffered their fifth straight loss, this one by the score of 65-48 to rival Watertown on Tuesday night in Badger East Conference boys basketball action.
“It always come back to kind of the same story: How do we bounce back?” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said of trying to right the ship in time to put together a strong second half of the year. “Right now it’s a bit of a mental grind for us, but I think our energy was good and I thought we played hard.
“We took 18 more shots than they did tonight, and we lost by 17. We put ourselves in a pretty good spot.”
Yes, the Golden Beavers (7-6, 4-3 Badger East) did.
The shots just weren’t falling.
Watertown (6-6, 5-2) had 17 turnovers compared to just six for Beaver Dam, and Beaver Dam won on the offensive glass 7-2.
But all those extra opportunities just didn’t translate to the scoreboard for the Golden Beavers thanks to a poor night from the floor, as they were 19-of-59 (32.2%) overall but more importantly just 7-of-23 (30.2%) on their higher-percentage chances from inside the 3-point line.
“One of our goals was to try and get to the lane against these guys, and to try and get to the foul line — we haven’t been able to get to the foul line this year,” Ladron said. “We made a concerted effort to try and get there, and we just had a hard time finishing.”
Particularly so in the first half.
The Golden Beavers' first five successful field goals were 3-pointers — two by Brady Helbing, two by Marshall Kuhl and one by Ty Bunkoske — helping keep them within 19-15 with 7 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the half.
And after Alex Soto drove from the left wing and banked in a basket in the paint for the Golden Beavers first two-pointer of the night, they trailed just 19-17 with 6:52 left.
But Reece Kamrath answered with a 3-pointer to make it 22-17 and Beaver Dam went ice cold the rest of the half, ultimately trailing 30-22 at the break.
“We were 2-of-15 from the lane in the first half. You’re not going to win a lot of games that way,” Ladron said. “It’s a minor miracle that we were only down eight at half.”
The deficit really snowballed for Beaver Dam to open the second half as Oliver Meyers got hot for the Goslings following a scoreless first half for the 6-foot-2 senior guard. He hit four 3s in the first 5 minutes and change, fueling an 18-5 run that made it 48-27.
“You’re trying to find all these guys and it makes it tough to guard,” Ladron said of Watertown’s balanced scoring attack in the game, with Meyers (16 points), 6-6 senior Nathan Gapinski (19) and 6-2 senior Trenton Shelton (11) all finishing in double figures. “They’re playing really good basketball right now, you’ve got to give them credit.”
With those three leading the charge and five others complementing them, the Goslings were 26-of-41 (63.4%) from the floor overall and an even better 9-of-12 (75%) from beyond the arc.
Helbing finished with 16 points to lead the Golden Beavers while Bunkoske had 13, Soto seven and Kuhl six.
They just weren’t spread out across the whole game enough to avoid Beaver Dam falling into a big hole, one too deep to climb out of.
The Golden Beavers knew Tuesday night’s game would be a tough one with Watertown coming in on the heels of solids wins over two talented teams, DeForest (73-67) last Thursday and Milwaukee Hamilton (62-59) on Saturday.
But they weren’t waiving the white flag by any stretch of the imagination.
“It was a tough spot for us because they’re playing well and we’re on a skid,” Ladron said. “But we felt like, coming in at home and they’re a team that we’ve had some success against in the past, maybe this is a time we can start feeling pretty good and get going.
“We just had a hard time getting rolling.”
Which remains the challenge: Get rolling enough to put a stop to the losing streak.
“It’s tough because you create 18 more shot attempts than the other team and you’re not able to get anything going,” Ladron said. “So it’s not like it’s a back-to-square-one thing or anything like that.
“I think it’s just about us starting to believe in ourselves a little bit more.”
WATERTOWN 65, BEAVER DAM 48
Watertown ….. 30 35 — 65
Beaver Dam …. 22 26 — 48
WATERTOWN (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Oliver Meyers 6 0-0 16, Trenton Shelton 4 0-0 11, Anthony Bohmann 3 0-0 6, Caleb Winkelman 1 0-0 3, Nathan Gapinski 8 3-3 19, Reece Kamrath 1 0-0 3, Ethan Johnson 1 0-0 2, John Clifford 2 1-2 5. Totals: 26 4-5 65.
BEAVER DAM — Ty Bunkoske 5 0-0 13, Brady Helbing 6 0-0 16, JT Kaul 1 0-0 3, Marshall Kuhl 2 0-0 6, Alex Soto 3 0-0 7, Riley Van Pembrook 1 0-0 2, Easton Abel 0 1-4 1. Totals: 18 1-4 48.
3-pointers: Watertown 9 (Meyers 4, Shelton 3, Winkelman 1, Kamrath 1), Beaver Dam 11 (Bunkoske 3, Helbing 4, Kaul 1, Kuhl 2, Soto 1). Total fouls: Watertown 8, Beaver Dam 9. Fouled out: None.