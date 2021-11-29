Why closes losses, lots of returning experience has Portage boys basketball eying big things this season

Close losses, especially when they begin to mount, can really weigh a team down.
On the other hand, it can give and already motivated team even more fuel to the fire.
Darrin Berger is hoping the latter is the case for the Portage prep boys basketball team this season. There’s plenty of reason for that optimism as well, with the Warriors returning all but four players from last year’s team that despite finishing 7-17 overall, were extremely competitive all season long.
“I certainly think we have a lot of people who have played in close games and I think that experience is super valuable,” said Berger, who enters his third season at the helm.
“Now we hope we can be more consistent and handle that adversity a little better, because we have more experience, and if we do that I think we have a chance to be competitive with everybody we play this year,” Berger said.
The bulk of that experience lies with a seven-man senior class that saw plenty of time on the court last season, and especially in the backcourt as Berger welcomes back both starting guards from last year in seniors Cooper Roberts and Erik Brouette.
The pair led Portage in scoring last season, with Roberts, who stands 6-foot-1, averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game and Brouette (5-10) adding 14.4 more. Both have the ability to drive to the hoop and shoot from behind the arc, and Berger knows the pair will be imperative to the team’s success.
“We’ve been harping on those guys to be leaders and to try and be more vocal; they’re both good players and they’re both going to do a lot of things for us,” Berger said. “Really, the thing we’ve been pushing them towards is trying to make their teammates better, trying to do things on the court to make their teammates better and just trying to help our offensive attack be a little more balanced than it was a year ago.”
Aiding in that balance will fellow returning starter Kyan Reichhoff, as well as Logan Mael. Reichhoff, a 6-3 junior forward, chipped in just 2.7 points per game last season, while Mael (6-1 guard) tacked on 2 points.
Despite those small contributions, Berger lauded the duo’s work in the offseason, especially Reichhoff.
“I think he’s definitely put himself in a place to have a really nice year this year; he’s improved as much as anyone we have and he worked really hard at his game in the offseason,” Berger said. “That trio as seniors, as well as him as a junior, have put themselves in position to have a nice year.”
Along with that foursome, the Warriors also bring back seniors Isaac Paul, Jared Michael, Greg Hammer and Kaden Hooker. While Michael, Hammer and Hooker all gained experience last season, Paul was forced to watch from the sideline recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the 2020 football season.
Paul isn’t new to varsity basketball though, playing both his freshman and sophomore seasons under then-coach Ron Olson. Berger said Paul has steadily improved since the season began and he’s very excited to get his strong leadership presence back on the court this winter.
“I think first and foremost you notice on the floor his leadership and that’s going to help us a great deal. I think we missed that a lot last year from him,” said Berger, who described Paul as the team’s “Draymond Green-type,” player.
“He can guard a couple different positions, he can rebound and handle the ball; he can post up and play on the outside a little bit, and I just think he’s going to get better and better as he goes. He’s a good player, has a lot of experience and I think he’s getting a little more confident as he goes; having him back is huge for us.”
The Warriors returning experience doesn’t stop at their senior class either. Junior Mitchell Fimreite and sophomore Johnathan Stout both saw spot minutes last season and give Berger and company a relentless motor and strong 3-point shooting ability, respectively.
The experienced head coach will also look for a handful of varsity newcomers to pitch in with juniors Luke Wilson and Ben O’Brien, as well as sophomores Keagen Hooker and Anton Kilde all making the jump to varsity play this season.
“Some of our sophomores and juniors we’re trying to have them grow and grow,” Berger said of the group, some of which will split time between JV and varsity, a welcome return after being unable to do so last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have some sophomores and juniors who will help us now, and others who will grow throughout the year.”
The one problem area facing the Warriors is a lack of height. Graduated senior Hayes Hensler, who averaged 8.7 points per game, gave Portage a strong post presence last season standing at 6-6. While O’Brien (6-7) has him bested, he’s the lone Warrior listed over 6-3 on this year’s roster.
While the group will have to work hard to overcome that, Berger isn’t deterred.
“I think we probably have a little more physical strength than we did a year ago because we return so many guys,” he said. “Offensively we’re trying to work on getting more post touches, but it’s going to be a variety of guys doing that, not just one guy on the block.
“Defensively we’ve got to work hard as a team fronting the post and digging in the post because we’re going to run into some teams that’ll put three guys on the court that are 6-foot-6 and we have to rebound and defend the post against them.”
One area in Berger’s mind where the Warriors do excel is in their cohesiveness, with a number of viable lineups at his disposal. It could be crucial in helping Portage make a push towards the top of the new-look Badger West Conference.
With plenty of rivals and former foes on the schedule, as well as new ones — the Warriors will play league games against Oregon, Madison Edgewood and Monroe, as well as a crossover game against Watertown — it the level of competition will remain the same.
“There’s no easy games and ultimately the Badger Conference is always going to be tough,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a team that’s out of our league, but I don’t think there’s a game that we’re going to go into, roll the ball out and be like ‘Alright, we can just show up and win.’
“Everything is going to be tough for us, but that’s what our league is.”
The Warriors will get their first test Tuesday night when they travel to Badger East Conference title hopeful Beaver Dam (2-0).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.