Why closes losses, lots of returning experience has Portage boys basketball eying big things this season

“Some of our sophomores and juniors we’re trying to have them grow and grow,” Berger said of the group, some of which will split time between JV and varsity, a welcome return after being unable to do so last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we have some sophomores and juniors who will help us now, and others who will grow throughout the year.”

The one problem area facing the Warriors is a lack of height. Graduated senior Hayes Hensler, who averaged 8.7 points per game, gave Portage a strong post presence last season standing at 6-6. While O’Brien (6-7) has him bested, he’s the lone Warrior listed over 6-3 on this year’s roster.

While the group will have to work hard to overcome that, Berger isn’t deterred.

“I think we probably have a little more physical strength than we did a year ago because we return so many guys,” he said. “Offensively we’re trying to work on getting more post touches, but it’s going to be a variety of guys doing that, not just one guy on the block.

“Defensively we’ve got to work hard as a team fronting the post and digging in the post because we’re going to run into some teams that’ll put three guys on the court that are 6-foot-6 and we have to rebound and defend the post against them.”