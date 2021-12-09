Why the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team's grasp on the SCC will be hard to keep this winter

The Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball team has faced plenty of challenges in its current run atop the South Central Conference.
From grind it out wins to graduation turnover, the Chiefs have been thrown plenty of fastballs so to speak and hit every one en route to four straight league titles. One curveball Wisconsin Dells hasn’t really been thrown however has been injuries.
It’s exactly what the Chiefs were dealt at the start of this season with unanimous first-team All-SCC and two-year starting point guard Jacob Rockwell set to be sidelined most of the season due to a leg injury sustained in the Wisconsin Dells football team’s WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff win over Berlin in November.
One week later, Braden Buss was hurt in the Chiefs’ season-ending state quarterfinal loss to Freedom, another leg injury that has the junior point guard on the road back to recovery. It’s a pair of difficult blows for the four-time league champions, but it’s not fully dampening coach Brad Rohling’s spirits.
“I still think we’ve got a lot of kids that can play. We’re kind of plugging holes here at point guard just because our top-two are injured right now,” he said. “We have 13 on the roster, including the kids who are hurt, and I feel comfortable putting any of them in a varsity game right now. It’s just kind of a process; we’re still learning about each other at this point.”
The good news for Rohling is that despite the losses — namely Rockwell, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2 steals a game last season — the Chiefs still return plenty experience back from last year’s team.
Back from the 2020-21 squad that finished 15-2 overall, including a perfect 8-0 in SCC play, and won another regional championship are two other senior leaders in Will Michalsky and Brooks Slack. Michalsky (5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds) and Slack (4.2 points) both saw significant minutes last season and will be called upon greatly in the intermediate.
“Being seniors, I think we’re really going to have to lean on Brooks and Will for leadership,” Rohling said.
Also returning for the Chiefs are juniors Jared Nevar (3.9 points, 3.7 assists) and Damian Funmaker among a handful of other returnees. Similar to Michalsky and Slack, both players saw time last season but will take on greatly increased roles this winter.
That’s already been the case for Funmaker who started at point guard during the Chiefs’ season-opening 57-49 win over Poynette, while Nevar led the Dells in scoring with 13 points against the Pumas. After having Rockwell command things offensively over the summer, Rohling expects Funmaker to take over in his absence.
“Damian has to take on a new role and kind of be that distributor to get us into our offense, and create for other guys,” Rohling said. “He’s a very capable scorer, I think he’s a great defender and it’s just a different role for him; he’s going to have to ease into it, but I think he’s very capable of playing that point guard role until we get some guys healthy again.”
As for Nevar, the 6-foot-3 forward give Rohling a capable post presence as well as a player that’s able to step out and shoot from both behind the arc in the mid-range.
“We want him to be super aggressive going to the basket and he’s going to have some mismatches against him. He can have the quickness advantage to get to the rim against big guys that are going to be guarding him, and he’s strong enough to finish,” Rohling said of Nevar. “He puts a lot of time in shooting the basketball in the offseason and I expect big things from him.”
Along with that group, Rohling will also call upon seniors Johnny Hoving and Logan Kaiser; juniors Taylor Knetter, Jack Field and Logan Cook; and sophomore Riley White to take on larger roles. The Chiefs will also rely on senior Matt Getgen, who is out for basketball for the first time this winter. While unfamiliar with high school basketball having wrestled each of the last three seasons, Rohling said Getgen is progressing.
One area the senior newcomer excels at is his competitiveness however, having helped lead the Chiefs football team to an 11-1 mark this fall. Rohling knows how key that will be from Getgen, Michalsky and Slack.
“I really see those kids as ultra-competitive kids who don’t like to lose, and you saw that on the football field with all three of them,” Rohling said. “They did just a fantastic job all year during the football season, and I saw that against Poynette with all three of them.”
With an influx of players taking on larger roles, Rohling knows that team chemistry will be pivotal to the Dells’ success this winter. Helping to bridge the gap between the truly experienced players and those getting thrust into a new role will be Rockwell. Despite not having an impact on the court, the two-year starter will be right in the ear of this year’s Chiefs.
“He’s coming to every practice, working hard on his rehab and on the bench he gets super excited for the other kids, “ Rohling said of Rockwell “Just trying to be a leader and do as much as he can for our team in the role he has right now, until he’s able to get on the court.
“We’re definitely going to need his leadership, just a different kind of leadership this year without him being able to play right away this year.”
Rockwell’s knowledge could go a long way in helping the Chiefs capture another SCC title this season.
Contrary to years prior, Rohling believes four teams have what it takes to challenge for the league championship in the Dells, Adams-Friendship, Mauston and Wautoma. While the Chiefs have made it look easy over recent years, including as part of a 34-game winning streak that spanned the last two seasons, Rohling is aware this season may be even more of a challenge.
“We’re going to have that target on our back and they’re thinking this is the year they’re going to get us, so we have to be ready to play,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is going to go undefeated in conference play, it’s going to be a bunch of teams beating each other at the top and just seeing at the end who survived it all.”
The Chiefs, who fell to Columbus, 66-55, on Tuesday, get their first survival test Friday when they host Wautoma.