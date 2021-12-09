Why the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team's grasp on the SCC will be hard to keep this winter

One area the senior newcomer excels at is his competitiveness however, having helped lead the Chiefs football team to an 11-1 mark this fall. Rohling knows how key that will be from Getgen, Michalsky and Slack.

“I really see those kids as ultra-competitive kids who don’t like to lose, and you saw that on the football field with all three of them,” Rohling said. “They did just a fantastic job all year during the football season, and I saw that against Poynette with all three of them.”

With an influx of players taking on larger roles, Rohling knows that team chemistry will be pivotal to the Dells’ success this winter. Helping to bridge the gap between the truly experienced players and those getting thrust into a new role will be Rockwell. Despite not having an impact on the court, the two-year starter will be right in the ear of this year’s Chiefs.

“He’s coming to every practice, working hard on his rehab and on the bench he gets super excited for the other kids, “ Rohling said of Rockwell “Just trying to be a leader and do as much as he can for our team in the role he has right now, until he’s able to get on the court.