Why wanting 'higher rate of success' wasn't a problem for Beaver Dam against MG in Badger East clash

Nearing the homestretch, it’s the Beaver Dam girls basketball team that leads by a length in the Badger East Conference race.
The Golden Beavers staked themselves to that advantage with a 62-49 win over Monona Grove on Thursday night in a match-up of two teams that entered with matching 7-1 league records.
Gabby Wilke had 11 points before halftime, Kylie Wittnebel added eight and Leila Ashley had five as the Golden Beavers led 34-27 at the break. And they extended upon that advantage over the final 18 minutes, with Wilke scoring 11 more to finish with a game-high 22 points.
Never one to overstate a victory, Golden Beavers head coach Tim Chase said it was a good win but not a spectacular one.
“We played some good defense on some trips, on offense we executed fairly well and there were other times we didn’t,” he said on Friday morning. “It’s kind of been similar to our season — where we look really good at times and at other times we’re just not as consistent.
“I thought Monona Grove played very well. They were aggressive and they were able to score in a lot of different ways, so I give them a lot of credit for how they competed against us last night.”
Wittnebel finished with 11 and Anni Salettel had eight, six of them coming on a pair of 3-pointers.
Wilke’s ability to get to the free throw line was a big difference in the game as she was 7-of-8 from the stripe. Beaver Dam was 8-of-14 at the stripe, while MG struggled mightily in that regard, going 5-of-17.
Beaver Dam, ranked fifth in the Division 2 coaches poll, is now 16-2 overall while MG drops to 9-6.
The Silver Eagles were led in scoring by Emily Clevidence, who had 13 points. Taylor Moreau added 10 points and Abbey Inda had nine.
But they were without leading scorer Avery Poole, a 5-8 senior who has committed to UW-Oshkosh and is putting up 17.8 points per game. She's out hurt but will return.
Beaver Dam took advantage of MG being shorthanded, but Chase knows his team has work to do yet in order to reach its potential.
“That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” he said of not firing on all cylinders. “We do everything well at times, but we’ve got to get consistently good at everything. Our transition is good at times, other times it’s not; our half-court offense is good at times; sometimes it’s not; our half-court defense is good at times, sometimes it’s not; sometimes we contest shots, sometimes we don’t; sometimes we rebound well, sometimes we don’t.
“So it’s just across the board. We’ve got to keep on working on things and find those nights where we can start perfecting things. We’re starting to get to that time of the season where it’s time — we’ve got to start getting things done at a higher rate of success.”
Waunakee, which won 74-35 over Fort Atkinson on Thursday, is tied with MG for second place in the league at 7-2.
Beaver Dam and Monona Grove won’t play again in the regular season because Beaver Dam is in the northeast pod while MG is in the southeast pod, but they could meet for the East championship as winners of their respective pods if both hold those spots.
The Golden Beavers do, however, have another date with Waunakee, that match-up slated for Feb. 8. Beaver Dam won the first time around, 59-49 in Waunakee.
Next up, though, are Badger East games against cellar-dwellers Fort Atkinson (6-10, 1-8) on Tuesday and Milton (8-10, 2-7) next Saturday afternoon.
Beaver Dam will hit the road to face DeForest (11-6, 5-4) prior to the showdown with Waunakee (11-5 overall).
The time off for the Golden Beavers this weekend is definitely welcome after they played Saturday night against Oregon (second in the Badger West at 7-2 and 10-6 overall) at the Badger Challenge in Monroe and then had another long road trip down to Stoughton on Tuesday to play a competitive Vikings’ quad (8-8, 5-4 Badger East).
Beaver Dam won both, by scores of 68-48 and 67-43, respectively, prior to Thursday’s clash with MG.
“This was a tough stretch for us,” Chase said. “I’ll give the girls a little bit of a break — the fact that we got home late on Saturday, got home late on Tuesday and then had to turn around and play again on Thursday, even though it was at home.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.