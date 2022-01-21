Why wanting 'higher rate of success' wasn't a problem for Beaver Dam against MG in Badger East clash

Wilke’s ability to get to the free throw line was a big difference in the game as she was 7-of-8 from the stripe. Beaver Dam was 8-of-14 at the stripe, while MG struggled mightily in that regard, going 5-of-17.

Beaver Dam, ranked fifth in the Division 2 coaches poll, is now 16-2 overall while MG drops to 9-6.

The Silver Eagles were led in scoring by Emily Clevidence, who had 13 points. Taylor Moreau added 10 points and Abbey Inda had nine.

But they were without leading scorer Avery Poole, a 5-8 senior who has committed to UW-Oshkosh and is putting up 17.8 points per game. She's out hurt but will return.

Beaver Dam took advantage of MG being shorthanded, but Chase knows his team has work to do yet in order to reach its potential.

“That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” he said of not firing on all cylinders. “We do everything well at times, but we’ve got to get consistently good at everything. Our transition is good at times, other times it’s not; our half-court offense is good at times; sometimes it’s not; our half-court defense is good at times, sometimes it’s not; sometimes we contest shots, sometimes we don’t; sometimes we rebound well, sometimes we don’t.