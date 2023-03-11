WATERTOWN — The Fall River boys basketball team needed a big shot as time wound down in regulation of Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional final at Watertown High School.

Down by three with just a few seconds left, everyone in the gym knew the Pirates were going to go to senior Cullen Rauls. He’s been their top scorer all season, but Heritage Christian also knew that, which is why he was double-teamed.

That left Zack Osterhaus wide open at the top of the key for a pull-up 3-pointer. The 6-foot-3 sophomore drained his only bucket of the half with 1.2 seconds left to force overtime, where the top-seeded Pirates ousted the second-seeded Patriots 82-75 to make a return trip to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament at the Kohl Center for the first time since 2000.

“I felt it clean right off my hand,” Osterhaus said. “That was the best moment of my life right there.”

Fall River coach Arnie Oelke was beaming with pride about his bench player after the game.

“Obviously, they knew who they would have to guard a little bit tighter,” he said. “Zack just made a heck of a play right there. For a sophomore being so poised and you could see when it left his hand, it looked like it was going to be good. He’s a smart ballplayer.”

The 3 by Osterhaus, who has been battling a knee injury all season and a right shoulder injury since the last game of the regular season, was at the end of an 8-3 run in the final 1:02 of regulation.

“That run was maybe one of the best runs we’ve had in Fall River history, personally,” Oelke said. “We’ve had some good games and I’m not trying to shun the other teams that have played here, but when you have an opportunity to go to state, that’s as big a run as you can ever have. That shows the character of our kids that they just didn’t give up. They’re mature enough to understand the situation and they trusted each other. You could see that on the court.”

The Pirates (26-3) added to the momentum with a 10-3 run to kick off the 4-minute overtime to take a 73-66 lead with 1:39 remaining. Rauls’ bucket at 3:17 and Osterhaus’ three-point play at 2:55 started the spurt.

“We make that last shot to send it to overtime, they didn’t want to be in overtime and we did,” Rauls said. “It was all the momentum for us.”

Rauls led with 28 points while Osterhaus scored six of his 13 points in overtime.

Rauls got his fourth foul with 8:44 left in regulation, so he had to be careful against the Patriots (25-3) the rest of the way to make sure the Pirates had a chance to head to state. He scored 11 points with four fouls under his belt.

“That’s just huge,” Oelke said. “That’s being a senior. Maybe if you’re a sophomore or a junior that doesn’t happen. Him being a senior and understand he has to be out on the floor as our primary ballhandler.”

Said Rauls: “I was playing with my hands off. I knew I had four fouls and I couldn’t foul out, especially if this was going to be last game, I had to give it my all.”

Oelke took pride in seeing junior Ayden Price enter the game in overtime and drain 5 of 6 free throws. Two of them came with 44 seconds left, giving Fall River an 80-71 lead.

“That’s credit to him. Being in that position, not seeing a lot of playing time, to make those free throws and it seemed like they were effortless,” Oelke said. “Hats off to him because if he misses those, it’s a different ballgame.”

While the game ended the way the Pirates wanted, the second half sure didn’t start how they envisioned it.

The Pirates went into halftime with a 28-24 lead. Coming out, they lost all the momentum gained when Heritage Christian junior Desmond Jones went off. His bucket and three-point play kick-started a 13-2 run to give the Patriots a 37-30 lead with 13:46 left. Jones scored 10 of his 20 points in the second half during the run and finished with 28 points.

“He’s a great player, we knew he was going to do his thing,” Rauls said. “We got down by nine (with 5:11 left). We didn’t lose any confidence. We knew the game still had a lot of time left. We know we can make a run and we did it.”

Heritage Christian junior Josiah Robinson finished with 14 points, scoring 11 combined during the second half and overtime. Junior Alex Trotter had 15 points for the Patriots.

Fall River senior Colin Vieth contributed 12 points and junior Ceegan Rauls had 10. Junior Shavik Schultz, who was held to just four points in the first half, finished with 12.

Now they could breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s a dream come true,” Cullen Rauls said. “We’re going to play at the Kohl Center. It’s crazy to get a shot at the state championship. That’s what we’re going for.”

