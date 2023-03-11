Related to this story

Zack Osterhaus’ triple

Zack Osterhaus’ triple

Fall River sophomore Zack Osterhaus makes a 3 with one second left in regulation to force overtime against Heritage Christian during Saturday’…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin women's hockey 'not done yet' after earning Frozen Four berth