Following their father’s footsteps: How coaching basketball became an Uppena family tradition

Dennis Uppena’s coaching legacy sits firmly in the pantheon of all-time greats in the history of Wisconsin high school basketball.
Uppena spent nearly three decades at the helm of the Cassville boys’ basketball team. During the course of his Hall of Fame coaching career, he built the Comets into one of the premier programs in the state.
Along the way, he posted a record of 441-237, racked up nine conference titles, 11 regional titles, seven sectional titles, six state championship game appearances and three state championships and coached one of the most iconic players in Wisconsin prep basketball history in Sam Okey.
But perhaps his most lasting legacy — and the one he’s most proud of — is the children who followed in his footsteps and turned coaching basketball into a newfound family tradition.
Dennis Uppena and Cassville are essentially synonymous thanks to his prolific coaching career — appropriate for a man who was born and raised in the village and continues to live there to this day.
Uppena started playing basketball in grade school and continued all the way through his graduation from Cassville High School in 1967. After enrolling in college for a short time, he enlisted in the Navy and spent two years stationed in California and one year in Vietnam.
Following the conclusion of his military service, he completed his degree in agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. His love for basketball remained persistent during this time and he played whenever he could, but a career in coaching didn’t seem like it would be in the cards to him.
“I always enjoyed basketball, but I really never intended to coach,” Uppena said. “My degree is in ag education … when you go into that field, you don’t usually think about coaching a whole lot. You don’t have a lot of time.”
His first teaching job came at West Grant High School (now River Ridge High School) in Patch Grove. At the time, the school’s basketball coaches asked him to help out with practices just to give them another body for scrimmages and things of that nature. That eventually morphed into him coaching the freshman team and also serving a brief stint as the girls’ varsity head coach to finish out a season.
Uppena’s foot was officially in the door of the coaching ranks and it wouldn’t be long before he made the dive into the deep end at his alma mater.
After two years at West Grant, he and his wife Jane, who he married in 1969, moved back to Cassville in 1977 when he successfully applied for the agricultural education opening at the high school.
He again didn’t intend on coaching basketball until receiving a fateful visit from the school district’s superintendent.
“One day in the fall, the superintendent came right up to my desk during prep time and he says ‘what do you want, boys or girls,’” Uppena said. “Both JV positions were open. So I said ‘since I have three sons, I better take the boys.’ That’s where it started.”
Uppena spent eight years as the boys’ junior varsity coach before the varsity job opened up and he was hired as the replacement in 1985. Thus marked the beginning of his Hall of Fame tenure and the deepening of his family’s love affair with basketball.
All five of the Uppena children — Mark, Mike, Scott, Laura and Tom — played basketball from an early age and the four sons all played for the Comets under their dad.
First in line was Mark, the oldest of the Uppena children.
“I grew up around basketball my whole life. I was always a manager or in the gyms over Christmas break or whatever it was. That was just what we did,” Mark said. “It became more than a family affair. It was just what we did as a family.”
As he moved into high school, Mark started more aggressively focusing on his basketball career and became a standout player for the Comets. After college, he eventually landed a job teaching agriculture and biology in the Lancaster School District over 25 years ago. As part of accepting the job, he also agreed to help coach basketball. Over the ensuing years, he served in various capacities in both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs before eventually serving as head coach of the boys’ varsity team for five years in the early 2000s.
Along the way, he was mentored by Mauston native Gary Ripley — a 1,000-point scorer with the Golden Eagles — who was a longtime basketball coach at both West Grant High School and Lancaster High School. His principles of motion offense and man-to-man defense helped influence the eldest Uppena son in his coaching career.
Over a decade ago, Mark became the Lancaster Middle/High School principal. With a new job and three young children at home taking up much of his time, he left the high school coaching ranks. Basketball never strayed far from his life, however, as he continued coaching youth basketball in the intervening years.
His children are now older and he has an assistant principal that eases his workload. Given this extra bit of free time, he decided to make the move back into high school coaching by taking over as the Flying Arrows’ girls’ varsity head coach prior to the 2019-20 season.
“There are good reasons to do this and now’s the time to get back into it,” Mark said of rejoining the high school coaching ranks.
Now, all four Uppena brothers are coaching high school varsity basketball. The second of the Uppena brothers, Mike, is at the helm of the Potosi Chieftains boys’ team, a position he has held since 2002.
Before entering coaching, Mike’s playing career took him to a spot with the UW–Platteville Pioneers under legendary coach Bo Ryan. In 1995, he was part of the second of Platteville’s four national championship teams under Ryan, with that year’s team finishing a perfect 31-0.
“Playing for Coach Ryan is not easy. You look back on the things that you learned and you start to understand it more later on,” Mike said. “As I’ve gotten older, the longer I coach, those (lessons) pop up and I understand the method to the madness Coach Ryan had, so to speak.”
Playing for Ryan had a profound impact on Uppena, but the thing he appreciates most is his former coach’s continued relationship with his players long after they graduate. As Ryan moved on to coach the Milwaukee Panthers and then the Wisconsin Badgers, Uppena was given the opportunity to bring his team to their practices over the years. It’s a courtesy that current Badgers head coach Greg Gard, who was an assistant at Platteville during Uppena’s time there, has continued to extend during his tenure in Madison.
“He just never forgot about us either. Coach Ryan has never forgot about us at that lowly Division 3 Platteville. He always welcomed us when he was at Madison and at UW–Milwaukee,” Mike said. “We’re just always part of his family, his basketball family. I can’t appreciate or thank him enough for that.”
When Mike and Mark were growing up in their formative basketball years, playing in the gym wasn’t always a readily accessible option. Instead, they were constantly playing out in the driveway at the family home, which included the winter months.
“When my older brother and I were in high school, we didn’t go the gym all the time. We shot in the driveway,” Mike said. “We shoveled the driveway, we chapped and callused our hands and our fingertips would bleed.”
Mike was a centerpiece player for Cassville during his high school career and helped the Comets to the program’s biggest breakthrough yet with their first-ever state tournament appearance in 1991.
“My senior year we were able to get to state for the first time. Without Sam Okey, by the way,” Mike joked. “That’s kind of where things started.”
That first state appearance was particularly special to a community that had never experienced it before, but it was just a taste of things to come. It kicked off a decade that put Cassville on the map as one of Wisconsin’s premier high school basketball programs.
The 1991 trip to state was the first of five consecutive state appearances for the Comets, with the last four coming during the illustrious career of Sam Okey. He became a spectacle that helped turn the little village of about 1,000 people into a basketball epicenter.
Cassville returned to state in both 1992 and 1993 and made it to the championship game each time, but that first state title continued to elude its grasp. That finally changed during the 1993-94 season, when the Comets went 27-0 on their way to a Division 4 state championship. During Okey’s senior season, they followed it up with another 27-0 campaign that ended with a state championship triumph in Madison.
All told, Cassville won 54 straight games, won two state titles, made four state appearances and compiled a 97-9 record during Okey’s four years in high school. Along the way, he attracted the attention of some of college basketball’s biggest coaches.
Okey, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who could play any position, helped attract massive crowds (and the occasional ESPN camera crew) to almost all Cassville games. North Carolina’s Dean Smith and Iowa’s Tom Davis were among those who visited Cassville trying to recruit Okey. Dennis Uppena recalls taking the legendary Smith and his top assistant Bill Guthridge for dinner at a local restaurant and getting a phone call from Bob Knight as a couple of his most treasured memories from that time.
“There’s nothing that can prepare you for that experience. In southwestern Wisconsin, that didn’t happen much,” Dennis said of the intense focus on Cassville because of Okey. “We were just fortunate that Sam’s parents — both graduated from Cassville High School and wanted to stay here.”
Okey wound up staying home by committing to the Wisconsin Badgers prior to his senior season after Stan Van Gundy succeeded Stu Jackson as head coach. But following a disappointing 13-14 record during the 1994-95 season, Van Gundy was fired after one year and replaced with Dick Bennett, who ran a slow-pace, plodding style of basketball that was in stark contrast to Van Gundy’s uptempo game. Though Van Gundy was a major factor in Okey picking the Badgers in the first place, he reaffirmed his commitment to Wisconsin.
However, it was far from a match made in heaven. Early in his junior season, Okey left the program due in part to his frayed relationship with Bennett. He ended up transferring to Iowa and completed his college career with the Hawkeyes.
Okey’s college career didn’t have a storybook conclusion like his high school days, but he’ll forever remain a legendary figure in Cassville and in the annals of Wisconsin prep basketball.
“Coaching Sam was a great experience. To coach somebody with that talent — and not only him, but to have a group of athletes around him that were very complementary to him and what he could do,” Dennis said. “They were best friends, all of these kids. So it was a great experience all the way around.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of Okey’s teammates during this boon period for Cassville basketball was the second-youngest of the Uppena brothers: Scott.
Scott got to live through plenty of fascinating experiences during his time playing with Okey, including recruiting trips, meeting high-profile college coaches and playing before packed gyms consistently to go along with all the on-court success. For him and his teammates, the whole thing can still seem a bit surreal looking back.
“There were a lot of interesting dynamics that went with playing with a player like Sam,” Scott said. “That’s something that we all talk about as teammates. We’re all still very, very close.”
During his college years at UW–Platteville, Scott had the opportunity to coach under his father at Cassville as a volunteer assistant and then later as the JV coach.
“Being a young coach, I was just trying to absorb as much as I could,” Scott said. “I reflect back on it now and, for me, it was special. It’s certainly something that moved me in the right direction as to where I wanted to go with coaching.”
After college, Scott became the head boys coach at La Farge before eventually moving on to Royall High School in Elroy. He is currently the principal at the high school and has been the head varsity coach for Panthers boys’ basketball since 2013.
During his brief tenure as an assistant at Cassville, he got to experience two more state tournament trips thanks to teams anchored by his youngest brother, Tom.
The Comets made it to back-to-back state tournaments in 1999 and 2000 in Tom’s junior and senior seasons. Cassville finished as state runner-up in 1999 before going all the way in 2000 for the third state championship in program history.
It was the peak of an adolescence very much centered on basketball for the youngest Uppena child.
“For me, growing up, being the youngest by several years, summer vacations were spent in the basketball gym,” Tom said. “I grew up knowing nothing but basketball — watching them play — and that’s how my love for basketball got started.”
Part of his childhood coincided with the Sam Okey years, and those experiences only deepened his passion for the game.
“I remember packed gyms, trips to state pretty much every year, ESPN coming to games, seeing famous coaches coming to scout Sam, meeting Dean Smith and coaches like that — it was a pretty surreal experience,” Tom said. “I tagged along pretty much everywhere to all that stuff. At night, when I knew it was recruiting season, I would always sit by the phone and wait for the phone to ring. I wanted to answer it and see what famous coach it was going to be tonight.”
His playing career continued at UW–Platteville, where he earned his degree to become a guidance counselor. His three older brothers had focused on agricultural education, but they all wound up pursuing careers in education just like their father.
Tom succeeded longtime Darlington boys’ basketball coach Mike Hopkins in that position in 2016 and continues to coach the Redbirds.
The Uppena brothers are all now coaching basketball and played under their father, but they weren’t the only basketball members of the family. Their sister, Laura, played basketball her whole life, including in high school for the Cassville girls’ basketball team as a three-year starter.
Her dad couldn’t always get to games because of all the practices and games for the boys’ team he was occupied with, but he attended whenever he could and her mom was a constant presence at her games.
“Dad didn’t make it to a lot of my games because either he had practice or a game himself, but he tried to make as many as he could,” Laura said. “My mom was always at my games. She didn’t miss anything. She was our rock.”
Of course, Laura, who was born between Scott and Tom, was right there sharing the incredible journey her family and community got to experience during the Cassville basketball glory days.
“It was a fun ride going to state,” she said. “It was a great experience and I can’t imagine my childhood any different.”
Laura did not follow a path into coaching like her brothers, but she joined them in a career in education. She has an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College as well as a bachelor’s degree from UW–Platteville. She previously taught 4K at St. Andrew-Thomas Catholic School in Potosi and is currently a stay-at-home mom. She gets to quite a few of Mike’s games with Potosi, so basketball remains a constant in her life even if she’s not coaching.
Perhaps the pinnacle of the Uppena family’s basketball lives came on March 18, 1995. On that day, Dennis Uppena was coaching Scott, Sam Okey and the Comets in the Division 4 state championship game at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison. Okey scored 33 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Cassville defeated Oakfield 56-43 for a 54th consecutive win and a second straight state title.
After the game, the Uppena family gathered back at their hotel to find the NCAA Division III men’s basketball national championship game on the radio. Out east in Buffalo, New York, Mike Uppena and the UW–Platteville Pioneers were taking on the Manchester College Spartans in a battle of unbeaten teams. Platteville emerged victorious 69-55 to give the Uppena family their second championship of the day.
That is, of course, just one of many fond basketball-related memories the family has cultivated over the years.
Both Dennis and Scott recall a trip Scott’s family took with his parents to Indiana a few years ago. One of the family’s favorite movies is the 1986 film Hoosiers, inspired by the Milan High School team that won the 1954 Indiana state championship.
During their trip, they visited a museum dedicated to both the movie and the real team. While there, they encountered the son of one of the officials from the Milan state title game who was making his first visit to the museum. As they were about to leave, an older gentleman came into the museum. It turned out to be Glenn Butte, one of the members of the 1954 Milan team. They stayed an extra hour and a half listening to him recount his memories of that season.
The following day, they visited the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, where the championship game in Hoosiers was filmed. During the visit, they met a woman who played a cheerleader in Hoosiers and was making her first trip back to the gym since the movie was shot 30 years earlier.
“It seemed like when we were down there, things continued to be happening that I’d say weren’t typical for a trip like that,” Scott said. “It was pretty neat that we got to experience that and even better that we got to experience it with my parents.”
It was especially special for them because, at the time, his mother was in ill health.
Jane Uppena was first diagnosed with breast cancer decades ago when she was in her mid-30s. She battled through several more bouts of cancer over the years, but continued to be the family’s bedrock foundation through it all.
“She was so strong. She never let us know that she was in any kind of pain, nothing,” Laura said. “She did everything anyway. Even though she was going through chemo and all that, she still made it to the games she could make it to.”
Her husband can’t even begin to imagine what life would’ve looked like without his wife, who organized their trips, mediated disputes when tensions on the basketball court occasionally made their way home and everything in between.
“You would never find anyone who was more supportive than she was. She was the facilitator, she was the organizer,” Dennis said. “Without her, it would’ve been difficult to do a lot of those things.”
Jane’s cancer came back aggressively in the final years of her life. Radiation treatments over the years slowly took away her ability to use her right arm and she eventually had to have her right arm and shoulder amputated. It was at this point that Dennis decided to step down as Cassville boys’ basketball coach in 2014 (he retired from teaching in 2012) so he could spend more time with his wife and do the things they still wanted to do.
They had the opportunity to travel together and spend even more time with their extended families before Jane passed away in late November 2017 after more than three decades of battles with cancer.
“It was just time to step away,” Dennis said of his decision to retire from coaching. “It was time to do that and spend time with her. I’m so very glad that I did.”
These days, Dennis still lives in Cassville and frequently travels to games his sons are coaching in and his grandchildren are playing in. All his sons note that he’s never one to offer unsolicited coaching advice, but he’s always more than willing to share his thoughts if they approach him about it. Plus those old coaching juices start flowing again when they’re all together for the holidays.
“Deer hunting, Thanksgiving and Christmas are like our mini coaching gatherings,” Mark said. “We pick up the phone, but he also have those informal little coaching sessions with Dad at the holidays.”
Dennis Uppena’s basketball legacy is more than secured. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009 and the basketball court at Cassville High School was renamed Uppena Court in his honor in 2016. That legacy is carried on through his children and grandchildren, whose individual basketball worlds all collided at a special event this past Christmas.
On Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28, Lancaster High School hosted a holiday basketball tournament featuring the boys’ basketball teams from Lancaster, Darlington, Potosi and Royall. The event was held in conjunction with Coaches vs. Cancer as a fundraising effort featuring raffles and competitions. All proceeds went toward Coaches vs. Cancer in honor of the late Jane Uppena.
“I know it meant the world to him,” Mike said. “He texted or emailed us all and talked about what an experience it was, how happy he was for all of us to be there together and how proud he was. It was an extra special moment for him.”
During the holiday season, it allowed several of the brothers to coach against each other, a few of the grandchildren to compete against one another and brought the Uppena family all together for a cause that’s near and dear to their hearts.
For the family patriarch, it might’ve felt a bit like a culmination of a lifelong devotion to basketball and family playing out before his very eyes.
“I know he was glowing that day, especially watching some of the grandkids play against each other,” Laura said. “He tells us a lot how proud he is of us and how he knows Mom would be proud of every one of us.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!