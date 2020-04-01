Following their father’s footsteps: How coaching basketball became an Uppena family tradition

“It seemed like when we were down there, things continued to be happening that I’d say weren’t typical for a trip like that,” Scott said. “It was pretty neat that we got to experience that and even better that we got to experience it with my parents.”

It was especially special for them because, at the time, his mother was in ill health.

Jane Uppena was first diagnosed with breast cancer decades ago when she was in her mid-30s. She battled through several more bouts of cancer over the years, but continued to be the family’s bedrock foundation through it all.

“She was so strong. She never let us know that she was in any kind of pain, nothing,” Laura said. “She did everything anyway. Even though she was going through chemo and all that, she still made it to the games she could make it to.”

Her husband can’t even begin to imagine what life would’ve looked like without his wife, who organized their trips, mediated disputes when tensions on the basketball court occasionally made their way home and everything in between.

“You would never find anyone who was more supportive than she was. She was the facilitator, she was the organizer,” Dennis said. “Without her, it would’ve been difficult to do a lot of those things.”