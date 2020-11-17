FOOTBALL: Randolph senior Parker Kohn misses out on playing senior year, joins team as student-coach

The season was already over then as it came to an abrupt end the next day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohn had an MRI on his knee on March 17 and got the official diagnosis of a torn ACL a couple days later.

“It was crazy. I don’t even know how to explain it,” he said. “When I tore it, I knew this isn’t good. I cried. I don’t cry when I’m in pain, but that got me.”

Because of the pandemic and the need for hospital beds, Kohn had to wait until May 8 to have surgery on the knee. Three days after surgery, he started therapy for three days a week until he was cleared last Wednesday.

Kohn said he was told an ACL injury takes around 9-12 months of recovery time. But after rehabbing his mobility back in one week, instead of the estimated 2-3 weeks, he felt confident enough by late July to make it a goal of returning for the basketball season that starts with the first day of practice coming up on Monday.

“From then on," he said, "I’ve been trying to get out there, doing everything I can.”

In fact, Kohn knew he might be ready to play football around this time and had a conversation with Chase about still being part of the team.