FOOTBALL: Randolph senior Parker Kohn misses out on playing senior year, joins team as student-coach

RANDOLPH ― The top-seeded Randolph prep football team dismantled fourth-seeded Ozaukee 26-0 in last Friday’s WIAA Division 6 playoff game.
However, the game had a little more meaning for Randolph’s Parker Kohn, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee seven months ago. He was cleared to participate in contact sports just two days prior. Just being out there on the sidelines meant a lot for the 6-foot-2, 175 pound senior.
“It’s been over a year since I’ve been in a uniform,” Kohn said. “Even putting pads on, it’s been over a year. Instead of being in my winter jacket and a hat, I was out there with my helmet and pads on. I would rather be like that with the rest of the guys as one united team.”
Randolph coach Tom Chase said he didn’t want to put Kohn in danger against the Warriors because he didn't practice beforehand, so Kohn never entered the game. However, with a full week under his belt, Chase said he will do his best to get Kohn out on the field in some form when the Rockets host second-seeded Cambria-Friesland Thursday night.
“The Randolph-Cambria rivalry, it’s a big deal around here. Just having an opportunity out there (means a lot),” Kohn said. “We could be playing anyone. We could be playing the Packers or the worst team in the nation. It doesn’t matter.”
Kohn said he thinks he partially tore his ACL on March 12 when the Rockets basketball team defeated Monticello, 76-54, in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal. He said he was able to go through the trainer’s tests on the sidelines, but it wasn’t until three days later when he was playing basketball in his driveway that he landed on it funny again and re-aggravated it, fully tearing it.
The season was already over then as it came to an abrupt end the next day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohn had an MRI on his knee on March 17 and got the official diagnosis of a torn ACL a couple days later.
“It was crazy. I don’t even know how to explain it,” he said. “When I tore it, I knew this isn’t good. I cried. I don’t cry when I’m in pain, but that got me.”
Because of the pandemic and the need for hospital beds, Kohn had to wait until May 8 to have surgery on the knee. Three days after surgery, he started therapy for three days a week until he was cleared last Wednesday.
Kohn said he was told an ACL injury takes around 9-12 months of recovery time. But after rehabbing his mobility back in one week, instead of the estimated 2-3 weeks, he felt confident enough by late July to make it a goal of returning for the basketball season that starts with the first day of practice coming up on Monday.
“From then on," he said, "I’ve been trying to get out there, doing everything I can.”
In fact, Kohn knew he might be ready to play football around this time and had a conversation with Chase about still being part of the team.
“We knew at that time, for him to come back, it would be really, really tough to do,” Chase said. “I wanted to reach out to him to keep him part of the team. Parker was all in. This summer, when we were able to get in the weight room after July 1, he was there every day, working religiously on everything he could do. Whether it was with bands to strengthen with his rehab he was doing. I don’t recall him missing a day.”
Chase said it wasn’t a difficult decision at all to bring Kohn in as a student-coach this season. His main responsibility was running the scout-team offense and calling plays. He also ran pursuit drills for the defense and was the team’s water boy at times.
“He’s the kind of kid you want to have around,” Chase said. “You want to build around him because you want some of the younger kids to see the character he has. He might not think that’s a big deal by running the scout team, but those younger kids respected him because of who he was and what he’s done.”
Throughout the season Kohn proved to be a huge asset for the Rockets, who are averaging 32.1 points a game. The ground game is putting up 262.1 yards a game and has plowed for 27 touchdowns, while the passing game is averaging 73.4 yards per contest and has accounted for seven TDs.
“It’s very important part of what we do, but it also frees up the coaches to coach their positions while he’s doing that,” Chase said of Kohn’s role on the coaching staff. “It’s really a win-win for all of us. It was good for Parker. It was good for the team. It was good for the coaches as well.”
For Kohn's part, helping coach rather than not being a part of the team at all because of his injury was a no-brainer. He said he decided not to play football for personal reasons his sophomore year and he regretted it.
Sitting out his senior year was never an option.
“I’m going to stick with my guys because I’ve been with them for four years now,” Kohn said. “I’m not just going to leave them.”
