GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pair of 2nd half bursts, poise push Randolph to close win over Columbus

RANDOLPH — Twice in the second half, Randolph’s prep girls basketball team tried to run away and hide. Columbus caught up both times.

Well, almost caught up.

The Cardinals trimmed a 10-point deficit down to one with 9 minutes, 53 seconds remaining and then a bit later cut into a seven-point deficit and again trailed by one, this time with 4:16 to go.

The one thing the Cardinals couldn’t do, however, was get over the hump — allowing the Rockets to ultimately hold on for a 55-50 non-conference victory.

Poise under pressure proved crucial for the Rockets.

“Even though we’re young, they’ve played a lot of basketball and they’ve got good basketball IQ — they understand what we have to do on the offensive end to get some good shots. So they didn’t panic in that situation,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said of his team, which features no seniors, only three juniors and eight underclassman, including two freshman who are expected to shoulder a big load this season. “I give them credit — they fought through it.

“We fought through some of those hard stretches and we got a couple big buckets, and we’re going to have to do that because we’re going to be in a lot of dogfights this year.”