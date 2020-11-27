GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pair of 2nd half bursts, poise push Randolph to close win over Columbus

RANDOLPH — Twice in the second half, Randolph’s prep girls basketball team tried to run away and hide. Columbus caught up both times.
Well, almost caught up.
The Cardinals trimmed a 10-point deficit down to one with 9 minutes, 53 seconds remaining and then a bit later cut into a seven-point deficit and again trailed by one, this time with 4:16 to go.
The one thing the Cardinals couldn’t do, however, was get over the hump — allowing the Rockets to ultimately hold on for a 55-50 non-conference victory.
Poise under pressure proved crucial for the Rockets.
“Even though we’re young, they’ve played a lot of basketball and they’ve got good basketball IQ — they understand what we have to do on the offensive end to get some good shots. So they didn’t panic in that situation,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said of his team, which features no seniors, only three juniors and eight underclassman, including two freshman who are expected to shoulder a big load this season. “I give them credit — they fought through it.
“We fought through some of those hard stretches and we got a couple big buckets, and we’re going to have to do that because we’re going to be in a lot of dogfights this year.”
The biggest answer Randolph (1-0) had came in the form of a 5-0 run after Columbus (1-1) had gotten to within 45-44 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by sophomore Mikenna Boetcher, who led all scorers with 16 points.
On the very next possession after Boettcher’s triple, Rockets’ sophomore Brianne Baird converted an and-one to make it 48-44 with 3:57 remaining. Then 36 seconds later, junior Presley Buwalda, who had nine points — seven of them after halftime — sank a mid-range jumper to extend the lead to 50-44.
Columbus was able to claw back to within 50-48 thanks to a basket by Amy Thielen — she had a dozen points — followed by two free throws from sophomore Jaiden Dornaus, but that was with 29.6 seconds left and Randolph was able to salt the game away by making 5-of-6 free throws in clutch time.
“We had some chances, and they made some big plays,” Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer said. “Their size really hurt us. We had a hard time scoring inside. And we turned it over way too many times in the second half. Those were the two things — turnovers and rebounds. But give them credit, they’re a good team. And they moved the ball really well — their guards protected the ball well.”
Support Local Journalism
Randolph’s guards did need to rise to the occasion thanks in large part to the Cardinals ability to, at least for stretches of time, neutralize the Rockets’ Jorey Buwalda and Rylea Alvin — both 6-footers — after the break.
Alvin had eight points in the game, all in the first half, and Buwalda had a dozen — though seven of hers came in the second half.
The reason Columbus was able to hold that tandem to a combined seven points over the final 18 minutes compared with the 13 they had before halftime was thanks to scrapping the man-to-man and going exclusively with a 2-3 zone.
It didn’t work right away, as Randolph turned a 26-22 halftime advantage into a 37-27 lead. But it started to click after that, which allowed the Cardinals to go on a 9-0 run — Molly Kahl’s basket started it then Boettcher scored on a backdoor cut before hitting a 3-pointer — that was capped off by Jordan Link’s fastbreak lay-up to make it 37-36.
But a floater along the right baseline by sophomore Brandi Fuller stopped the spurt, and Randolph ended up counter-punching with a 6-0 burst in the span of a minute to make it 43-36 with 8:35 remaining.
The Cardinals proceeded to close the gap again but just didn’t quite have enough in the tank to beat Randolph to the finish line.
Schweitzer, though, is hoping there’s a silver lining to come down the road.
“They’re an up-and-comer and they’re the favorite in their conference,” he said of Randolph, “so hopefully it makes us better.”
For Kaufman’s part, he’s pleased with the way his Rockets let the game come to them and adjusted to what Columbus was trying to do defensively.
“We’re looking to go outside-in because we have some size inside and we want to get the ball into Jorey as much as we can, but they were collapsing it,” he said. “We did a good job of trying to find some gaps in the second half and we moved the ball a little better than in the first half. The biggest thing is we have to maintain patience.
“We knew it was the first game and Columbus is a hard, tough team. We just wanted to come out here and play and compete, and we did that tonight.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!