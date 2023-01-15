 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

3 things we learned about high school girls basketball last week

  • Mark McMullen

Kohn talks about some of her favorite things, including, team, show, sport and meal.

The Reedsburg high school girls basketball team had a good week last week, picking up wins against Richland Center, 70-37, on Tuesday and Sauk Prairie, 54-50, on Thursday. The Beavers ended with with a 67-54 victory over Monona Grove during Saturday's Badger Challenge. 

One of the key contributors during the week was junior Sydney Cherney, who’s garnered college interest from NCAA Division II schools Maryville University, McKendree University and Michigan Tech, according to WisSports.net

Sydney Cherney 2.jpg

Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney grabs a rebound during the first half of a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Pewaukee on March, 11, 2022. 

Cherney began the week with a 39-point performance against the Hornets. She followed it up with 28 points against the Eagles and ended the week with a 51-point performance against the Silver Eagles, which topped the school record she set early this season against DeForest on Nov. 22.

"Really, she's had a heck of a year," Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. "She's right around 30 points a game. She's really leading our team as far as setting a great example, as far as how to compete and she's made a lot of winning plays for us to win a lot of close games.

"She's been what I think one of the more valuable kids you can have on a team. If you look at any of teams in the state, I don't know if you can find one that's more valuable than Sydney to our team."

Oestreicher, Wilke have big week

Beaver Dam raised its current winning streak to three with wins over Badger East Conference foe Waunakee on Tuesday, then on Friday at the Badger Challenge, the Golden Beavers defeated Edgewood 49-39.

Beaver Dam (14-1) is currently ranked third in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press.

Two big contributors during the week was senior Bella Oestreicher and junior Gabby Wilke.

According to WisSports.net, Oestreicher tied a career high with 24 points against Waunakee on Tuesday. It was the second time this year that Oestreicher reached 24 points, having done it in a 96-42 victory over Baraboo on Nov. 22. She also scored 24 points in a 57-37 victory over DeForest on Feb. 3, 2022.

Bella Oestreicher

Beaver Dam's Bella Oestreicher, right, dives for a loose ball during the first half of a Badger East Conference game against Waunakee on Feb. 8, 2022. 

“She’s just a great athlete, gets up and down the court well. Knocks down some outside shots, can score inside and shares the ball well," Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.

Wilke scored 14 points against the Warriors and led all scorers during the Badger Challenge game against Edgewood with 15.

Beaver Dam will host Stoughton in a Badger East Conference game on Tuesday.

Rio knocks down three

Rio improved to 11-4 on the season as the Vikings defeated Palmyra-Eagle 60-38 on Tuesday, Try-County 69-31 on Thursday and finished it up with a 69-42 victory at the Trailways Crossover, hosted by Deerfield on Saturday.

All three games had key contributions by senior Emily Loging. She put up double-doubles in all three games — 21 points and 15 rebounds against the Panthers; 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Penguins; and 22 points and 11 rebounds against the Big Red.

The Vikings travel to Markesan on Thursday to try to keep their current seven-game winning streak alive. The last time they lost was on Dec. 16, when Pardeeville beat them 61-60.

Sports reporter Mark McMullen selects his favorite stories from 2022

From an athlete overcoming a traumatic accident to local teams' accomplishments, here are Mark McMullen's favorite stories.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

