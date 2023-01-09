3 things we learned about high school girls basketball last week

The Pardeeville girls basketball team earned a couple of big victories in the Trailways West Conference last week to raise its winning streak to four.
Jessilyn Ernst earned a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Aubrey Maass scored 17 points with seven assists in a 65-30 victory over Montello on Jan. 3. Josie Bouchard also scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory.
The Bulldogs followed it up with a 64-21 win over Cambria-Friesland two days later. Ernst, again, earned a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Maass scored 17 points and had five steals. Bouchard stepped up with nine points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
The Bulldogs finished with 20 steals against Cambria-Friesland and 13 steals against Montello.
Warriors get back on right track
The Waupun girls basketball team needed to get on the right track heading into Friday’s nonconference game against Xavier.
The Warriors got it done with a 21-point performance by Marquette commit Kayl Petersen and 14 points from Gracie Gopalan to win 56-41. Lydia Aalsma and Mady Vandestreek scored eight apiece.
“We were able to refocus the details on the defensive end,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “We talked through about shot selection and looking for higher percentages on that side of things.”
The Warriors went 1-2 in their last three games, losing to Lake Mills, 55-50, in double overtime on Dec. 28; and Grafton, 56-45, on Jan. 3. Sandwiched between the two losses was a 53-49 win over Lakeland on Dec. 29.
“The season is long and there’s always going to be some ups and downs along the way,” Tim Aalsma said. “What we’ve experienced early here is uncharted waters for some of these kids that have been around for a couple of years. (The win over Xavier) was a good game for us to see what we can do when we’ve experienced a little bit of adversity.”
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association currently ranks Waupun second in Division 3 and the L-Cats are fourth in Division 3.
Tim Aalsma said he schedules hard for a purpose, so the Warriors can learn from any losses.
“We don’t like to lose, but you don’t want to win by 20 and 30 points every night either," he said. "You don’t learn anything that way.”
Heller shines for Golden Eagles
Bre Heller has played well in her last two games for the Mauston girls basketball team.
She had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-50 loss to Royall during the Kickapoo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. She followed it up with a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-31 South Central Conference victory over Nekoosa on Thursday.
“She’s been a very good player for us," Mauston coach Randy Marschall said. "She’s coming out of her (shell) to learn this upper level.”
Mauston's Ella Franek scored a career-high 17 points against Nekoosa.
The Golden Eagles’ seven wins this season matches their total games won since the 2018-19 season. They won three last season, one in 2020-21, none in 2019-20, and three in 2018-19.
