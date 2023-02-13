The Randolph girls basketball team defeated Fall River 69-37, earning their third straight Trailways East Conference title.

Jorey Buwalda finished with 11 rebounds, surpassing the 1,000-rebound milestone and now has 1,006 for her career while averaging 9.8 per game for her career. The UW-Milwaukee commit also had 26 points, three assists and two steals.

“(It’s an) incredible accomplishment getting 1,000 rebounds in a career,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “For an individual to obtain 1,000 rebounds, you have to have a lot of heart and strong determination to attack the glass and there is no doubt that Jorey had both of those qualities. She is one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach.”

Randolph's Rylea Alvin also had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Lauren Grieger had 11 points and three steals.

Big night for Hartwig

Maggie Hartwig outdid her season average of 18.5 points a game Friday. The University of Evansville commit finished with 24 points in a 61-26 Badger West Conference victory over Baraboo.

“They were definitely pressuring her,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “It wasn’t an easy 24 points.”

Hartwig's 16 points in the first half led the Eagles to a 31-13 lead.

“She hits a lot of shots she’s been making,” Breunig said. “She’s a focal point for a lot of teams to guard.”

Sauk Prairie’s McKayla Paukner scored all of her 12 points during the first half. She also made a pair of 3s.

“She’s been playing really solid this year,” Breunig said. “Her confidence level has been a lot higher, which is great.”

Another big night

The Reedsburg girls basketball team defeated Baraboo 68-57 in a Badger West Conference matchup on Feb. 7.

A major contributor was junior Sydney Cherney with 43 points and 12 rebounds. She has stepped up her game for a Beavers team who is 19-4 and 10-4 in the Badger West Conference.

The Beavers had a 39-29 lead at halftime, and Ruby Olsen helped by scoring 19 points against Baraboo.

Cherney is leading the state in scoring with a 32.0 per-game average, according to WisSports. She previously announced offers from NCAA Division II schools McKendree, Maryville, Michigan Tech and Winona State.

Photos: Action from Friday's Trailways West Conference game between Rio and Randolph