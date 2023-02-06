Portage girls basketball coach Jessica Howe had seen her team "making some positive improvements and achievements of team goals" in the midst of an unthinkable streak.

The positive momentum led to a breakthrough when Portage beat Nekoosa 41-35 in a nonconference game on Jan. 30. It ended a 35-game losing streak that began on Dec. 14, 2021 in a five-point loss to Baraboo.

“We knew coming in that this would be a competitive game,” Howe said. “There are a lot of similarities between the two teams, such as youth, varsity inexperience (and) lack of size.”

Sophomore Amira Khan scored a career-high 15 points, and junior Hannah Kallungi added a career-high 13 points, including three 3s. Khan scored 10 points in the first half, as Portage led 15-11 at halftime.

In the second half, Nekoosa obtained three lead changes, which were answered by two 3s by Kallungi to tie the game, and sophomore Delaney Popp hit another 3 from the right wing to give Portage a 32-31 lead with about 5 minutes, 30 seconds to go.

Sophomore Jillian Maas finished with four points, seven rebounds and five assists. Popp provided a spark from the bench as Howe said “Popp has added rebounding, physicality, and energy when she is on the floor.”

Hot from downtown

Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian made its first seven shots in a 64-42 nonconference victory over Montello on Jan. 30. CWC's hot start built up a 20-6 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Crusaders shot 13 of 35 from beyond the arc, which tied a program record for most 3-point makes in a game, a feat they had set on Dec. 8, 2022 against Trailways Conference foe Hustisford.

"It is always a great thing when shots go in, makes the game a lot easier," CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said. "Not only were the shots falling but we were executing offense very well to get open shots."

Senior Emma Hoffman led all scorers with 21 points to go along with a team-high five 3-pointers. She made four 3s in the second half.

Sophomores Samantha Braskamp and Taylor Hoffman both finished with four 3s. Braskamp finished with 16 points while Hoffman finished with 12.

The Crusaders built a 41-22 halftime lead thanks to Braskamp draining 14 of her 16 points during the first half.

Big team win

Sophomore Mallory Kohn led with a double-double, 17 points and 10 steals, as she carried Dodgeland to a 59-27 nonconference victory over Williams Bay.

“It was our first complete game of the season,” Dodgeland coach Tim Shramek said. “Defense played lights out. Offense moved the ball and we pushed the transition game tonight.”

Freshman Bella Firari came off the bench and scored 14 points for the Trojans.

“Bella Firari gives us so much energy off the bench,” Shramek said. “She is like a spark plug for us to get us moving up and down the court.”

Meanwhile, junior Emma Carpenter finished with a double-double, 10 points and 14 rebounds. And senior Madee Peplinski chipped in nine points and seven steals.

“Great team effort as everyone contributed to the win,” Shramek said.

Watertown at Beaver Dam girls basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday Two of the top teams with Badger Conference will meet Friday evening. The host, Beaver Dam, enters the week at 18-3 and 11-1 in league play while Watertown is 14-6, 9-3. The Golden Beavers went 7-2 in their last nine games, including a 56-23 victory on Jan. 6 — the last time these two teams met. The Goslings are 5-1 in their last six games, including a 51-45 victory over Mount Horeb on Jan. 14. Poynette at Columbus girls basketball, 7:30 p.m. Friday Columbus hosts Poynette Friday in a Capitol North Conference showdown. The Cardinals haven't had the best stretch – going 2-3 in their last five games, including losses to Lake Mills, Oregon and Lakeside Lutheran – enter the week 15-6 and 5-2 in league play. Meanwhile, the Pumas are 13-7, 4-3, and have won their last three games. Mount Horeb at Reedsburg gymnastics, 6:30 p.m. Friday Mount Horeb and Reedsburg meet in a dual meet Friday evening. Both teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. The Vikings placed second with 142.9510 points while the Beavers finished eighth with 133.5820. Reedsburg junior Emily Craker won the balance beam event with a 9.533.