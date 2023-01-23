3 things we learned about high school girls basketball

Two of the area’s best girls basketball teams met during a nonconference matchup on Jan. 17 and needed extra time to settle the score.

Waupun came out with a 51-49 victory. The Warriors (13-4) are ranked seventh in Division 3 of the Associated Press poll. The Rockets (13-4) are eighth in Division 4.

Waupun sophomore Lydia Aalsma scored a career-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Juniors Gracie Gopalan (14 points) and Kayl Petersen (10) accounted for a combined 24 points for the Warriors. Petersen, a Marquette commit, also had nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Gopalan also had five assists.

Randolph senior Jorey Buwalda, a UW-Milwaukee commit, finished with a double-double, 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Randolph junior Rylea Alvin finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Freshman McKinley Becker also contributed with 10 points.

CWC hosts 'Thank a Farmer Night'

Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian and its Ag Club hosted the “Thank a Farmer Night” where both boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams played in nonconference games Tuesday night. Before the girls’ varsity game started, two local farmers, one from each community, were recognized.

The Evans family from Cambria-Friesland and the Venhuizen family from CWC were recognized.

“Each year it seems this event keeps growing for us, as attendance and donations exceed our expectations,” CWC Ag Club president and senior guard Annalyse Huizenga said. “The Ag Club also provides a locally sourced supper for all in attendance. After the games, we serve ice cream which is always a big hit and provides an opportunity for fellowship between our communities.”

On the girls side, the Crusaders held off Cambria-Friesland, 50-41.

Senior Elise Ritzema led with 13 points while senior Emma Hoffman in a winning effort.

“Overall, I was pleased with the way we played,” CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said. “We attacked the basket hard and were able to get to the free throw line making 17 of 26. We battled through poor shooting but we’re still able to score 50 points, which we feel is a great number to get to.”

Meanwhile, junior Jenna Pulver led the Hilltoppers with 14 points.

“We stayed within striking distance the whole game,” Cambria-Friesland coach Gail Schneider said. “We don’t quit. However, we had too many turnovers have plagued us all year.”

Cherney’s at it again

Reedsburg won three games last week. On Jan. 17, the Beavers beat Badger West Conference foe Mount Horeb, 73-41, and on Thursday, they defeated Monroe, 85-38. On Saturday, the Beavers defeated league-foe Baraboo, 71-31.

Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney — who has announced offers from Division II schools Maryville University, McKendree University and Michigan Tech — stole the show, racking up 30 points apiece against the Vikings and Cheesemakers. She also had 38 points against the T-birds.

Cherney was averaging 30.7 points per game this season. She had previously broke a school record by scoring 50 points in a 67-54 victory over Monona Grove during the Badger Challenge on Jan. 14.

Photos: Cambria-Friesland girls basketball hosts Central Wisconsin Christian