WAUPUN — Waupun junior Mady VandeStreek found her love for basketball through teammate and fellow classmate Kayl Petersen.

VandeStreek and the Marquette commit would play one-on-one in the driveway growing up.

That love eventually led to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state tournament appearances at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

VandeStreek averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists per game to help the Warriors to a 21-7 record. They tied for the East Central Conference championship with Kewaskum.

As the top seed, the Warriors tip off the state tournament at 1:35 p.m. Thursday when they take on fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science.

