The 47th WIAA girls basketball state tournaments will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Here are nine things to know:

The schedule

The Division 3 and Division 4 semifinals are scheduled for Thursday. Top-seeded Waupun (21-7) and fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3) tip off the Division 3 state tournament at 1:35 p.m., followed by second-seeded West Salem (26-2) and third-seeded Kewaskum (22-5).

Division 4 top seed Aquinas (27-1) will take on fourth-seeded Mishicot (21-6) at 6:35 p.m. and will be followed by second-seeded Laconia (25-3) and third-seeded Colfax (21-6).

Friday will begin with Division 5 semifinals at 9:05 a.m. when top-seeded McDonell Catholic (24-5) and fourth-seeded Albany (28-0) meet. Second-seeded Blair-Taylor (27-1) and third-seeded Wabeno/Laona (21-7) will follow.

Division 2 semifinals will begin at 1:35 p.m. when top-seeded Pewaukee (27-1) and fourth-seeded Lakeland (22-6) tip off. Second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) will play third-seeded McFarland (26-2) afterwards.

Friday will end with the Division 1 semifinals at 6:35 p.m. when top-seeded Brookfield East (26-2) plays fourth-seeded Germantown (23-5). Second-seeded Hortonville (25-3) plays third-seeded Kettle Moraine (26-1) will follow.

Saturday will begin with the 3-Point Challenge at 9:30 a.m. The championship games will start from descending order with Division 5 at 11:05 a.m. and each subsequent title game will begin approximately 15 minutes later. The Division 2 championships is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the Division 1 final following.

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per game at the Resch Center and can be bought online by calling 1-800-895-0071 or visiting the Ticket Star website.

Tickets can be bought through the WIAA website. All sessions, as well as individual session tickets, are available online for $11, plus $2 for processing fees per session according to a news release from the WIAA.

The tournament games will be televised live on ABC affiliates across the state except for WMLW-TV in Milwaukee and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The postgame news conferences will be shown live on WIAA.tv portal.

The tournament

The girls state tournament began in 1976 at the UW Field House through 1997, and also in 1999, 2000 and 2002. The Kohl Center hosted in 1998, 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2010-12. The Alliant Energy Center hosted games in 2004 and 2006-09. The Resch Center has been the hosting site since 2013, except during 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic was in effect, so the WIAA held the tournament at two locations — the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

There was a three-class format for the tournament until 1991 when the WIAA adopted a four-division format. A fifth division was added in 2011.

There have been 102 schools that won championships. Cuba City appeared in the most and has won the most with 11 championships in 16 appearances. Barveveld won six titles, followed by Milwaukee Washington and Notre Dame with five. Fall Creek, Flambeau, Kimberly and Marshall each have won four.

What to know in Division 1

After defeating Hartland Arrowhead 55-33 in the sectional final at Waukesha South, top-seeded Brookfield East is making a second straight appearance and seventh overall. The Spartans were runner-up in 1984.

Second-seeded Hortonville is making its sixth state appearance, which included four straight in Division 2 which ended in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the postseason. The Polar Bears qualified for the state tournament with a 71-54 sectional final victory over Neenah.

Reigning champion and third-seeded Kettle Moraine will make its eighth trip to state after an 87-59 sectional final victory over Franklin. The Lasers won their first title in 1999.

Germantown won a Division 1 title in 2021. It is seeded fourth in its second trip to state after defeating Kimberly 94-67 in the sectional final. The Warhawks finished second in the Greater Metro Conference behind Brookfield East and are led by UConn recruit KK Arnold.

What to know in Division 2

Top-seeded Pewaukee was last year’s runner-up and will be in its third-straight state tournament after defeating Pius XI Catholic 75-59 in the sectional final. The Pirates didn’t experience the tournament in 2020 due to the cancellation caused by the pandemic.

Second-seeded Notre Dame will be going for a three-peat after defeating Cedarburg 86-60 in the sectional final and qualifying for its 10th state tournament. The Tritons have won four state championships. They are led by University of Wisconsin commit and junior wing Gracie Grzesk.

Third-seeded McFarland ended a 24-year state tournament draught when it defeated Union Grove 70-51 in the sectional final. The Spartans will be playing in its fourth state tournament, the first time since 1999 when the Spartans won a state title. Their first state title was a Class B state championship in 1983. The Spartans are led by heavily recruited junior Teagan Mallegni.

Fourth-seeded Lakeland edged Menomonie 60-59 in the sectional final to qualify for its third state tournament and first since back-to-back appearances in 1992 and 1993. They won a championship in 1992 and were runner-up the next year.

What to know in Division 3

The Warriors were co-East Central Conference champions with Kewaskum, which advanced as the third seed, following a 48-46 sectional final victory over Freedom. The Indians have played in two other state tournaments, their first since 1982 when they were Class B runner-up.

The second seed is West Salem, which will be making first trip back to state since the 1997 season and fourth overall. The Panthers made back-to-back Class C appearances in 1977 and 1978. All three appearances resulted in semifinal losses. The Panthers defeated Somerset 55-50 in the sectional final.

Fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science is making a third trip to state after becoming runner-up in 2017 and lost in the semifinals two years later. They beat Racine Lutheran 74-33 in the sectional final.

What to know in Division 4

Top-seeded Aquinas won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in 2018 and 2019 and returns to state for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The Bluegolds were runner-up in 2017. They defeated Cuba City 67-63 in the sectional final.

The Blugolds defeated second-seeded Laconia in last season’s title game. The Spartans advanced to back-to-back state tournaments after defeating The Prairie School 71-59 in the sectional final.

Third-seeded Colfax advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time, its first since 2013, after escaping a sectional final with Neillsville 39-37. The first two state appearances resulted in semifinal losses.

Fourth-seeded Mishicot edged St. Mary Catholic 56-55 in the sectional final to advance for third state tournament in last four seasons. The Indians won a gold ball in 2021.

What to know in Division 5

Top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic is appearing in its third straight state tournament after a 70-48 sectional final victory over Siren. The first two appearances resulted in semifinal losses.

Second-seeded Blair-Taylor is making the program’s first state appearance after the Wildcats smashed Belmont 62-57 in the sectional final.

Third-seeded Wabeno-Laona is making the program’s first state appearance as a co-op after defeating Edgar 53-43 in the sectional final. Wabeno made it to state as a standalone program in 1982, losing in the semifinals.

Even though Albany is the state’s only undefeated team, the Comets received the No. 4 seed. The Comets are making their first state tournament appearance after defeating Oakfield 65-40 in the sectional final.

3-point Challenge

The top two players of each division were selected to participate in the 3-point challenge, which was based off the best 3-point field goal percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts during the regular season. Here are the participants: Sophia Langille of Fond du Lac and Allie Ziebell of Neenah in Division 1; Mimi Hart of Cedarburg and Emily Jaenke of Fox Valley Lutheran in Division 2; Ameerah Grant of Brown Deer and Riley Ketterhagen of Oostburg in Division 3; Paris Opelt of Neillsville and Lindsey Schadewalt of New Glarus in Division 4; and Libby Ash of Sevastopol and Jaden Zuber of Monticello in Division 5.

