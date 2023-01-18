A joke led to a Cambria-Friesland alum following in his father's footsteps coaching basketball

WAUPUN — Sometimes a simple joke among friends can turn into an opportunity.

That’s what happened with 2021 Cambria-Friesland alum Kobe Smit during the 2022 high school football season.

Smit is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and over the last two seasons attended the Hilltoppers' games where school photographer, Gail Schneider, would be taking photos.

Schneider, who is also the girls basketball coach, mentioned to Smit during one of the games that she couldn’t find anyone to coach her junior varsity team. Having a basketball mind as both a player for the Hilltoppers as well as a manager for Platteville’s men’s basketball team, Smit jokingly told her he could do it over winter break if she couldn’t fill the role.

The offer resonated with Schneider, who told principal Deb Torrison. With Smit home from Dec. 28, 2022, through Saturday, he was set to lead the younger squad of mostly freshmen and sophomores.

“It’s all in him,” Schneider said. “He gets basketball. He knows what he’s doing. The girls respond to him. It was good to bring in some fresh feet. He gives me a little reprieve, so I can sit back and watch him in the (junior varsity) game. We learn from both of us. I think it’s been a nice combination.”

The 20-year-old grew up around basketball, following his father, Derrick Smit, who's been the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball coach for the last 18 seasons. The younger Smit filled the role as manager until he got to high school for the 2017-18 season.

“I’ve always wanted to follow my dad’s footsteps that way,” Kobe Smit said.

Schneider said Smit’s demeanor is much like his father — “He likes to be quiet and calm" — when he’s on the sidelines during games.

Smit’s personality is what speaks volumes for the junior varsity team as the Hilltoppers seem to want to play for him.

“He’s always been a pleasure,” Derrick Smit said. “He has one of those special personalities. He’s upbeat, he’s going to smile, he sees the best in everyone. If there’s one trait that I see — and it doesn’t matter if it’s basketball or he came home from school — he always sees the best in people. To me, that’s a special trait to have.”

However, the season hasn’t quite gone the Hilltoppers’ way. They are 2-9 and haven’t earned a win under Kobe Smit’s direction over the last five games.

“You’re going to be frustrated at times, but how do I learn to not show that, so I can help the girls to be better,” Kobe Smit said. “I’m pushing them to be better to keep them happy and make sure they’re having fun.”

They suffered another blow Tuesday night, a 35-23 loss at Central Wisconsin Christian.

“We don’t have to win, but we like to win,” Kobe Smit said. “For how hard these girls have worked and so far (they've) not been able to get a win (under me), that’s the hardest part for me because I want them to be successful. That’s the point of why you coach and why you do this. You try to get them to be successful that way.”

Kobe Smit will get one last chance to get in the win column Thursday night when the Hilltoppers travel to Fall River.

“He’s a natural at what he does and we’re certainly going to miss him,” Schneider said.

Losing can sometimes take a toll on the mind, which is something Kobe Smit has been on the lookout for with the Hilltoppers. He’s put a point of emphasis on friendship within the team to help make sure the girls are enjoying the game and cheering each other on in order to have fun, which is something that was instilled in him by his father.

“Make it fun, expect they do things the right way and engrave in them that you want it done the right way,” Derrick Smit said, “(and) love every kid while you do it. I think that’s what it’s about.”

His son exemplified his request when Kobe Smit’s team played the Crusaders, and he made sure to talk to every player on the team throughout the game.

“That’s that special part,” Derrick Smit said. “He doesn’t leave anyone out. He sees the good in everyone. There’s a reason for everything. That’s who he is. I am proud of him.”