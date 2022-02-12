A preseason injury threatened Randolph girls basketball's front court. They're undefeated anyway

RANDOLPH — There have been multiple big games for the Randolph high school girls basketball team this season.

The Rockets have traveled to Marshall, Lake Mills, Sheboygan North, Columbus and Waterloo and they’ve also hosted Watertown Luther Prep and New Berlin West.

All of which the Rockets — the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to both the Associated Press and the WisSports.net coaches polls — have won without sophomore Rylea Alvin.

“Yeah, it definitely feels weird,” Alvin said. “In big games like New Berlin West, those are the teams I want to play and I really miss it. It’s the bigger games.”

Alvin has sat on the sidelines this hoops season due to an ACL tear in her left knee, which she suffered on Sept. 14 when the Randolph volleyball team swept Cambria-Friesland 25-10, 25-15, 25-12.

It was a huge blow for the Rockets during the volleyball season and despite the team rankings and undefeated record (23-0, 13-0 Trailways West Conference), it’s still been tough for coach Chad Kaufman to find a way to replace a 6-foot-2 center that he said could “run the court like a deer.”

“Obviously, a 6-2 girl playing D5 basketball, that’s comparable to a 6-5, 6-6 center in boys basketball, if not taller,” Kaufman said. “Every day with her athletic ability, she was going to get you eight to nine points a game and get you seven or eight boards basically with her athletic ability. She’s very talented on top of that.”

Kaufman said it was “very sad to lose her” because he was looking for Alvin to take that next step in her progression this season after averaging 7.8 points and eight rebounds a game.

Instead, Alvin has turned into the team’s supporter during games and even helping run drills during practice while rehabbing.

Alvin — who had reconstructive surgery on Oct. 5 — said she’ll be taking things slow until April when she’ll be cleared to participate in volleyball activities. She said she hopes to be fully cleared to play by June.

“We’ll just keep encouraging her until we know she’ll be back on the squad next year,” Kaufman said. “She’s still part of our squad now.”

Kaufman, who’s still keeping in mind the success the team is having this year, said he’s filled Alvin’s shoes by using a committee of players.

It's worked for the Rockets, who defeated Fall River, 66-25, to win the Trailways West Conference title outright. They were led by junior Jorey Buwalda with 23 points and 17 rebounds.

The starting center is 5-foot-9 junior Maddie DeVries, who finished with eight points and three rebounds against the Pirates. She began last season as the starter over Alvin, but Kaufman said he made a switch to Alvin midway through the season because she gave Randolph more of an offensive threat.

DeVries averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds a game as a sophomore. With her in the starting line-up, those numbers have stayed about the same to 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds a game this season.

“I think it helped me learn how to deal with more stuff because I have to go out and I don’t get to watch first to see what’s happening,” DeVries said. “I have to go out there and figure it out while I’m out there.”

Kaufman likes the work ethic DeVries has shown throughout the course of the season and has contributed nicely.

“Maddie has done a phenomenal job for us this year,” Kaufman said. “She plays with energy. She gets on the floor. She gets rebounds. We say, ‘When she gets it on the right block, it’s almost as good as gold.’ She’s got a nice, soft touch off the glass.

“She does everything right for us.”

Junior forward Brianne Baird and sophomore Lauren Grieger are two players that can also play in the post when DeVries needs a break. Baird is averaging seven points and two rebounds a game while Grieger is contributing with 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

“Brianne and Lauren are a big help when they come off the bench,” DeVries said. “When they are in, they can fill it.”

What makes this committee approach work is two-fold. Randolph has Buwalda, a Trailways West Conference Player of the Year candidate, who is averaging 20 points and 9.7 rebounds a game, causing mayhem in every game. The other factor is Kaufman has switched up the way the Rockets play.

Kaufman said instead of using high-low looks like last year, he’s now using one player in the post and four, sometimes all five players, on the perimeter. It’s working because the Rockets are shooting 31.2% (111 of 356) from downtown.

“We’ve got some slashers,” Kaufman said. “We’ve got some girls out on the perimeter who can shoot it.”

Senior guard Abby Katsma leads the team from 3-point range, shooting 41% (32 of 78) and Buwalda is second on the team with a 33.8 shooting percentage (23 of 68). Sophomore Mya Moldenhauer is also shooting 28.2% (20 of 71) from downtown as well.

“We’ve just tried to put Jorey a little more on the perimeter at times,” Kaufman said. “She can be matchup for girls and then stepping out on the perimeter. It’s tough for some of those girls who are 5-11 or 6-foot to come out there and match up with her on the perimeter. She has a range she can shoot it from — 22 or 23 feet.

“Then getting her on one-on-one looks, trying to get downhill a little bit and get to the basket. That opens things up for us on the perimeter because so many teams are trying to converge on her at times. Then when we have to sit her at the block, we know teams are going to double or triple down on her, which is also going to open things up from the perimeter.”

The one thing that everyone on the team agrees is that the Rockets are playing together, which has resulted in an undefeated streak thus far.

“I see a lot of teamwork,” Alvin said. “I feel our team depth, we like to work together. We really put a lot of time in. We work at practice. It’s a lot of focusing. Overall, I think it’s how we interact with each other on the court and just play together.”

And she’s itching to get out there and playing with the team next season.

“To be honest,” Alvin said, “I’m just hungrier than ever.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

