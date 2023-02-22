Nataya Donaldson was prepared to start varsity as a freshman after growing up playing older competition.

Before her older sister, Jada Donaldson, starred for Beaver Dam, the two grew up to love basketball and turned that passion into playing 1-on-1 through the years.

“I’m pretty sure I have the majority of the wins,” Jada Donaldson said with a chuckle.

These one-one-ones were recorded by their father, Ernest Donaldson, to help his youngest learn the game.

“My dad would always tell her, ‘You’re probably not going to see a better defender or a harder matchup than your sister,” Jada Donaldson, who is six years older, said.

Jada Donaldson made a name for herself as arguably the best defensive player to come out of Beaver Dam. She led the Golden Beavers to three WIAA Division 2 state titles from 2017 to 2019 before graduating one year later. The 5-foot-6 guard is a sophomore playing at UW-Milwaukee.

“Jada was amazing because she could pressure the ball constantly,” Beaver Dam girls coach Tim Chase said. “Jada wasn’t necessarily getting the steals all the time, but because of her ball pressure, she was allowing other people to get steals.

“She was one of the biggest things we’ve had as far as a player coming into our program because it let everybody else take chances with what they could do. They knew they weren’t going to have to help Jada on the ball.”

Ernest Donaldson noticed his oldest not allowing much from the youngest during their games.

“(Nataya) did make a basket here and there, but they were few and far between,” Ernest Donaldson said. “She earned that basket.”

The preparation worked, so it shouldn’t come to a surprise Nataya Donaldson entered her freshman season highly regarded by Chase as a “special player."

“She’s always had that ability to get to the basket and knock down shots (in our youth program),” Chase said. “The way she defends and rebounds with her tenacity has always been pretty strong. We knew she would be a pretty big part in what we do her first year, right away.”

Aside from learning while playing against one of the best, Nataya Donaldson also got a big tip from her big sister.

“She was always telling me since I was little to be ready for high school and be prepared,” Nataya Donaldson said. “There’s certain things to do like show up early and always make sure you’re paying attention, and ask if she has questions.”

Chase is known for having his players fill roles based on their ability. With Nataya Donaldson, he pressured her from the start to score and play defense, and “she’s done that and been great at it.”

“She’s taken that very seriously this year and done a great job,” Chase said. “We’ve had her play a lot of minutes this year.”

As a starter for Beaver Dam (21-3), there have been games when Nataya Donaldson played nearly the entire game. That may continue as Beaver Dam opens WIAA Division 2 play as a top seed 7 p.m. Friday at home against No. 8 Nicolet.

“I feel like going in,” she said, “I was more of an offensive player and one of the goals the coaches set for me was get to the rim and get to the line more.”

In the season’s fourth game, she scored a team-best 21 points in a 61-39 nonconference victory over Menomonie on Nov. 19.

Donaldson’s performance at the Beaver Dam Classic vindicated Chase’s preseason thoughts on her.

“That was pretty impressive that first week of the season,” he said. “For her to go out and have 21 points in the first (week) of the year. She just did so many good things. She was able to get to the basket. She was knocking down 3s.”

Donaldson averages 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists for the Golden Beavers, who defeated Monona Grove 61-43 in the Badger East Conference title game. She finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists as she led the Golden Beavers to their 13th league title since 2010.

Donaldson is ranked 11th in the state by Prep Girls Hoops in the class of 2026.

“I’m definitely very proud of her,” Jada Donaldson said. “I think she’s doing really good things. She’s worked for all of it. It’s just paying off now.”

Jada Donaldson’s shoes she left at Beaver Dam were enormous for her younger sister, though. However, they’re completely different players.

Chase asked the older sister to be a true point guard by distributing to the squad’s scorers, as well as be a tremendous defender on the ball. With the younger one, she’s more of a shooting guard with a scoring upside.

“They have their own identity,” Chase said.

He did notice a similar character trait, however.

“I never once had to look at them and say, ‘Hey, you’re not working hard enough. You’re not getting done what you need to get done,’” Chase said. “They just come each day willing to work to get better. Jada was such an integral part of our program for so many years and was an amazing player with success she had in our program. Taya is trying to chase some of those things down as well, but in her own way, and doing it a little bit differently with the type of player she is.”

Don’t think Nataya Donaldson doesn’t notice the pressure to make a name for herself, either. She’s on the right track if she continues this kind of success the next three seasons.

“It’s been really fun,” she said with a smile.

