ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Abigail Bartlett, Central Wisconsin Christian

Why do you like playing in sports? I like playing sports because it brings out my competitive side. Plus, it keeps me in shape.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports haven’t really made me grow as a person like the coaches have made me grow. I have learned all sorts of lessons from them about being a leader and about patience.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and make friends! Some of the most fun I had in middle school was playing sports with all my friends.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Vacation home in Greece.

What are three words that describe you? Compassionate, friendly and passionate.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? If I could meet anyone in the world, I would like to meet Lucille Ball.

Role models: Role models in my life would be my parents and my grandma and grandpa Bartlett.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I like to listen to upbeat songs that will pump me up.