ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Abigail Bartlett, Central Wisconsin Christian

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, track and soccer.
Most memorable sports moment: Playing in all kinds of weather, like snow and rain, during soccer season.
Game-day superstition: Dressing up before a game makes me feel more confident and like I’ll play better.
Nickname: Bart.
Favorite sport: Soccer.
Favorite sports team: Badger Women’s Volleyball team.
Favorite athlete(s): Lauren Carlini and Carli Lloyd.
Favorite movie: "The Proposal."
Favorite book: The Selection Series.
Favorite food: French Toast.
Favorite restaurant: Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Dream vacation: Greece.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Columbus, in soccer.
Why do you like playing in sports? I like playing sports because it brings out my competitive side. Plus, it keeps me in shape.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports haven’t really made me grow as a person like the coaches have made me grow. I have learned all sorts of lessons from them about being a leader and about patience.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and make friends! Some of the most fun I had in middle school was playing sports with all my friends.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Vacation home in Greece.
What are three words that describe you? Compassionate, friendly and passionate.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? If I could meet anyone in the world, I would like to meet Lucille Ball.
Role models: Role models in my life would be my parents and my grandma and grandpa Bartlett.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I like to listen to upbeat songs that will pump me up.
Pre-game meal: I don’t really care what the meal is, but I do love having chocolate milk before a game.