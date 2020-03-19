ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alexis Rozinski, Fall River

What makes the postseason so much fun? The effort given by both teams on the floor, knowing every game could be the last. It is also fun to watch two communities in a small area.

What’s one moment you will remember about this season? Winning conference and scoring 1,000 points.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard, and dream big. There are no limits, everything and anything is possible.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a private island in the Caribbean

What are three words that describe you? Powerful, tenacious and hardworking.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would meet Peloton instructor Robin Arzon.

Post high school plans: Attend Marquette University and study pre-dental.

Role models: My mother and father.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Fly By” Nicki Minaj & Rihanna. “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas.