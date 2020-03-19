ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alexis Rozinski, Fall River

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, softball and basketball.
Most memorable sports moment: Playing at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Game-day superstition: Yogurt every meal.
Nickname: Lex, Dragon.
Favorite sport: I love them all.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Badgers basketball player Brad Davison and Robin Arzon, a marathon runner and author of the New York Times bestselling book “Shut Up and Run.”
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers.”
Favorite book: “The Selection.”
Favorite food: Orange leaf froyo.
Favorite restaurant: Buck and Honeys.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to play against: Randolph.
What makes the postseason so much fun? The effort given by both teams on the floor, knowing every game could be the last. It is also fun to watch two communities in a small area.
What’s one moment you will remember about this season? Winning conference and scoring 1,000 points.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard, and dream big. There are no limits, everything and anything is possible.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a private island in the Caribbean
What are three words that describe you? Powerful, tenacious and hardworking.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would meet Peloton instructor Robin Arzon.
Post high school plans: Attend Marquette University and study pre-dental.
Role models: My mother and father.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Fly By” Nicki Minaj & Rihanna. “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas.
Pre-game meal: Strawberry cheesecake yogurt with Cheerios and whip cream.
Game-day routine: Walk around school and yell ‘Game day!’ Then relax at home until running to Kwik Trip with Maddie and Belle.