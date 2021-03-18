ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alyssa Raley Cambria-Friesland

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Basketball, volleyball and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Finishing fourth on the Division 5 three-point challenge list.
Game-day superstition: Eat a cheese stick on the drive to school.
Nickname: Princess or Lyss.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athlete(s): Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite movie: "Miracles from Heaven."
Favorite book: "The Blind Side."
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Rainforest Cafe.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
What game was most fun to play in this past season? Chilton, the game I broke my personal scoring record with 26 points.
What will you miss most about playing basketball at Cambria-Friesland? Playing with the girls that I’ve been playing with for the past nine years.
Favorite team to face: Pardeeville.
Why do you like playing sports? I love the competition.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It helps me improve my leadership skills.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up, keep working hard. It will pay off in the end.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house in Florida, a Jeep Wrangler, and a ton of clothes.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, stubborn and perfectionist.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Chase Elliott.
Role models: My parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Throwback Pop Songs.
Pre-game meal: Whatever Mom makes that night.
Game-day routine: Go home after school, relax and listen to music.