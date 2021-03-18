ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alyssa Raley Cambria-Friesland

What will you miss most about playing basketball at Cambria-Friesland? Playing with the girls that I’ve been playing with for the past nine years.

Favorite team to face: Pardeeville.

Why do you like playing sports? I love the competition.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It helps me improve my leadership skills.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up, keep working hard. It will pay off in the end.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house in Florida, a Jeep Wrangler, and a ton of clothes.

What are three words that describe you? Determined, stubborn and perfectionist.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Chase Elliott.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Throwback Pop Songs.

Pre-game meal: Whatever Mom makes that night.

Game-day routine: Go home after school, relax and listen to music.

