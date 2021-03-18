 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Alyssa Raley Cambria-Friesland
Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Basketball, volleyball and softball.

Most memorable sports moment: Finishing fourth on the Division 5 three-point challenge list.

Game-day superstition: Eat a cheese stick on the drive to school.

Nickname: Princess or Lyss.

Favorite sport: Basketball.

Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.

Favorite athlete(s): Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Favorite movie: "Miracles from Heaven."

Favorite book: "The Blind Side."

Favorite food: Mac and Cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Rainforest Cafe.

Dream vacation: Hawaii.

Cats or dogs: Cats.

What game was most fun to play in this past season? Chilton, the game I broke my personal scoring record with 26 points.

What will you miss most about playing basketball at Cambria-Friesland? Playing with the girls that I’ve been playing with for the past nine years.

Favorite team to face: Pardeeville.

Why do you like playing sports? I love the competition.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It helps me improve my leadership skills.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up, keep working hard. It will pay off in the end. 

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house in Florida, a Jeep Wrangler, and a ton of clothes.

What are three words that describe you? Determined, stubborn and perfectionist.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Chase Elliott.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Throwback Pop Songs.

Pre-game meal: Whatever Mom makes that night.

Game-day routine: Go home after school, relax and listen to music.

