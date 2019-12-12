ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Autumn Zuhlke Central Wisconsin Christian

Favorite team to play against: Horicon or Oshkosh Lourdes.

Most underrated teammate: Our managers; they do a lot behind the scenes.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t get down on yourselves, be the best teammate and player you can be.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would pay off anything my parents and sisters needed.

What are three words that describe you? Humorous, witty and sarcastic.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ronald Reagan.

Post high school plans: Go to college and hopefully find something I love doing.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Anything that gets my blood pumping and adrenaline up.

Game-day routine: Hang out with the team, eat good food, have a good time, then watch JV.

