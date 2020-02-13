ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brady Navis, Waupun

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/activities: basketball, NHS, FBLA.
Most memorable sports moment: Game winner in the first home game of this season.
Game-day superstition: I have to wear the same Nike elite socks every game.
Nickname: Brodie.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athletes: Gainnis Antetokounmpo and Tom Brady.
Favorite movie: Stand by Me.
Favorite book: Hatchet.
Favorite food: Barbecue chicken pizza.
Favorite restaurant: La Tapatia Mexican Grill.
Dream vacation: Sea duck hunting in Alaska.
Cats or dogs: Even though I have a cat named Karl, I’m a dog person.
Favorite team to play against: Laconia.
What’s it been like to play for new coach Brett Pickarts? Its been a positive journey so far to say the least. There was a lot of speculation when the team heard we were getting a young coach from Beaver Dam, but now I can firmly say he’s a fit for the team. He’s a dedicated coach and a great guy all around. We can have our funny moments and our serious ones when needed. I think that’s needed with our team. We are a bunch of guys that love to joke around and he joins in at times, but he’s serious when we need to concentrate on the next game. I don’t think we could have gotten a coach that fits the team much better, not to mention the guys he brought along.
How is the season going so far? As a team, we had a great first game against Columbus. I think we all took it as a test to see what this brand new team had to offer. With almost all new guys and a whole new coaching staff (besides Coach Curtis) we had to see what we were made of. Now this far in the season we are settling into our spots on the team and we’re starting to show our true colors. I think we will only get stronger as the season goes on.
Team goals for season: Winning conference and making it to sectionals would mean a ton to us.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Understand that every player has a role on a team. If you want a different role on the team then it will take a lot of hard work, but if you want it enough, anything is possible. Perseverance is the key to success in life and, especially sports.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? The first thing would be a house for my Mom. Then I’d buy a new car for me and my sisters. After that I’d probably buy some land to hunt on and with what’s left I’ would invest it.
What are three words that describe you? Persevering, caring and intelligent.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? I would love to meet Giannis and hear his story. I think he’s a very interesting athlete and would love to get to know him.
Post high school plans: I plan on going to a four-year college for something business or financial related.
Role models: My sister has been a role model to me growing up. She’s showed me school is just as important as sports and I’m very glad she did.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Piano man,” “The box,” and “Follow God.”
Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s #13.
Game-day routine: The day before, in practice, I always wear my game shoes. Then the day of, I drink three bottles of water during class. Then I usually go home and eat. Before I leave, I grab a Kit Kat or Skittles and head to the bus. On the bus, I look over the scouting report and listen to music. During the JV game, I yell at Gucci Dane. Lastly, in the locker room, I turn on the speaker and get loose while listening to piano man.