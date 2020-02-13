ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brady Navis, Waupun

How is the season going so far? As a team, we had a great first game against Columbus. I think we all took it as a test to see what this brand new team had to offer. With almost all new guys and a whole new coaching staff (besides Coach Curtis) we had to see what we were made of. Now this far in the season we are settling into our spots on the team and we’re starting to show our true colors. I think we will only get stronger as the season goes on.

Team goals for season: Winning conference and making it to sectionals would mean a ton to us.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Understand that every player has a role on a team. If you want a different role on the team then it will take a lot of hard work, but if you want it enough, anything is possible. Perseverance is the key to success in life and, especially sports.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? The first thing would be a house for my Mom. Then I’d buy a new car for me and my sisters. After that I’d probably buy some land to hunt on and with what’s left I’ would invest it.

What are three words that describe you? Persevering, caring and intelligent.