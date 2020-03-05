ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brianna Prieve, Randolph

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/activities: Basketball, volleyball and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Scoring my 1,000th career point.
Game-day superstition: Make eggs for lunch and drink some Red Bull before the game.
Nickname: Bri.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: UConn women’s basketball.
Favorite athletes: WNBA players Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Katie Lou Samuelson.
Favorite movie: “Lone Survivor.”
Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”
Favorite food: Anything pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Definitely dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Fall River.
Favorite game played in: Watertown Luther Prep.
How has the season progressed? We started out strong and we finished strong. We had our slumps, but we worked our way out of them.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always give it your all, work hard, play with confidence and have confidence in yourself. Also, don’t get discouraged. Never settle and don’t let mistakes hold you back; work 10 times harder and use them to motivate you. Don’t worry about what people think of you, play your game and the way you know how to play. The only person you need to prove something to is yourself.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d pay off college, buy a Jeep, buy a bunch of shoes and clothes, give some to my family and buy a house in the Florida Keys.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, focused and committed.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Breanna Stewart.
Post high school plans: I will be attending UW-Stout to continue my basketball career. I plan on majoring in psychology and minoring in Criminal Justice.
Role models: My parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? My game-day playlists are never the same. It depends on my mood and who we are playing against. It usually starts out with some hype music by Drake, Migos and Meek Mill then switches to some hard rock songs by Korn and Avenged Sevenfold, and then I go back to hype music and some throwbacks when we get into the locker room.
Pre-game meal: Depends on who has team meal or if we have a team meal.
Game-day routine: Wake up and go to school. Then throughout the day I watch film and mentally prepare for the game. After school I take a 15 minute power nap, pack my bag, go to the gas station and get my Red Bull, and then get to the school and watch the JV game.