ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brianna Prieve, Randolph

How has the season progressed? We started out strong and we finished strong. We had our slumps, but we worked our way out of them.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always give it your all, work hard, play with confidence and have confidence in yourself. Also, don’t get discouraged. Never settle and don’t let mistakes hold you back; work 10 times harder and use them to motivate you. Don’t worry about what people think of you, play your game and the way you know how to play. The only person you need to prove something to is yourself.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d pay off college, buy a Jeep, buy a bunch of shoes and clothes, give some to my family and buy a house in the Florida Keys.

What are three words that describe you? Determined, focused and committed.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Breanna Stewart.

Post high school plans: I will be attending UW-Stout to continue my basketball career. I plan on majoring in psychology and minoring in Criminal Justice.

Role models: My parents.