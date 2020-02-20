ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Delaney Stelsel, Waupun

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, and softball for sports. NHS, Student Council, and Tri-M Music Honors Society for clubs.
Most memorable sports moment: My first high school volleyball game against Plymouth. It was my first time competing at the high school level and the intensity I felt that game has never been matched since.
Game-day superstition: I always wear my pink scrunchie.
Nickname: D.
Favorite sport: Every sport I play is my favorite.
Favorite sports team: The Brewers.
Favorite athletes: Josh Hader and Jennie Finch.
Favorite movie: “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Favorite book: “The 5th Wave”
Favorite food: Cheesy potatoes.
Favorite restaurant: Erin’s Snug Irish Pub.
Dream vacation: Tour through Europe.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Laconia.
Favorite game played in: Our last home game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The intensity of that game was insane and our student section was awesome!
How has the season progressed? We have made huge strides since the beginning of our season and really grown to play strong as a unit. A motto we developed this season is to “Play with and for each other!”
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up! Give it your all whether it’s practice or a game. In the end, hard work will get you to where you want to go.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would put half the money into my college savings account and spend the rest to buy common necessities for students in my area who struggle to pay for them.
What are three words that describe you? Caring, competitive and motivated.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ellen Degeneres.
Post high school plans: Unsure at the moment, but focus on attending college to become a radiologic technologist.
Role models: My parents and Michelle Obama.
What song do you listen to before a game? “POWER” by Kanye West
Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s Box Lunch.
Game-day routine: I don’t really have one, I just make sure to get myself in the right mindset after school by listening to my game day playlist.