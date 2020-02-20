ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Delaney Stelsel, Waupun

Favorite team to play against: Laconia.

Favorite game played in: Our last home game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The intensity of that game was insane and our student section was awesome!

How has the season progressed? We have made huge strides since the beginning of our season and really grown to play strong as a unit. A motto we developed this season is to “Play with and for each other!”

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t give up! Give it your all whether it’s practice or a game. In the end, hard work will get you to where you want to go.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would put half the money into my college savings account and spend the rest to buy common necessities for students in my area who struggle to pay for them.

What are three words that describe you? Caring, competitive and motivated.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ellen Degeneres.

Post high school plans: Unsure at the moment, but focus on attending college to become a radiologic technologist.