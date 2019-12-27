ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gaby Matamoros, Waupun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reason behind Waupun’s success this season: I definitely would have to say the culture within the team this year has been playing a big role in the success we have been having. We all have the same mindset, and the same common goal to play hard every game and give it our all every time we step out on the court.

Favorite team to play against: Laconia.

Most underrated teammate: Celia Theune.

Funniest teammate: Brynn Yedinak.

Best dressed teammate: Peyton McGinnis.

Smartest teammate: Jacey Davis.

Team goals for season: Become East Central Conference champs!

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never stop trying, you are going to make mistakes here and there but use those mistakes to push yourself harder and to motivate yourself to become a better player.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would first give half of it to my mom for everything she has done for me, then use the other half to have a fun day with my friends.