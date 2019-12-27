ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gaby Matamoros, Waupun

Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball and track.
Most memorable sports moment: The atmosphere in the gym at sectional semifinals last year against Laconia was an amazing feeling I’ll never forget.
Game-day superstition: I always listen to my game day playlist on repeat and pray during the national anthem at the game.
Nickname: Gabs.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athletes: Christian Yelich, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Badgers volleyball player Dana Rettke.
Favorite movie: “Miracle.”
Favorite book: “Tuck Everlasting.”
Favorite food: Chicken tenders.
Favorite restaurant: Culver's.
Dream vacation: A trip to Cuba.
Cats or dogs: Definitely dogs.
Reason behind Waupun’s success this season: I definitely would have to say the culture within the team this year has been playing a big role in the success we have been having. We all have the same mindset, and the same common goal to play hard every game and give it our all every time we step out on the court.
Favorite team to play against: Laconia.
Most underrated teammate: Celia Theune.
Funniest teammate: Brynn Yedinak.
Best dressed teammate: Peyton McGinnis.
Smartest teammate: Jacey Davis.
Team goals for season: Become East Central Conference champs!
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never stop trying, you are going to make mistakes here and there but use those mistakes to push yourself harder and to motivate yourself to become a better player.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would first give half of it to my mom for everything she has done for me, then use the other half to have a fun day with my friends.
What are three words that describe you? Generous, funny and outgoing.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Country music artist Kane Brown.
Post high school plans: I plan on going to a four-year college to get a degree in medicine, then proceed to medical school to become a sports medicine physician.
Role models: My brother Jose Matamoros. He's always shown me to always follow your dreams and never stop until you meet them.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I start with some hype up music by Migos and Drake then end it with, “Going Bad” by Meek Mill.
Pre-game meal: I always get a No. 1 Pepe with no tomato and Mello Yellow from Jimmy John's before games.
Game-day routine: Throughout the day I watch film on our opponent and mentally prepare myself for the game that night.