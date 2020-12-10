ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isabelle Gregorio, Fall River

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Play as a team, work hard, and have fun.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? First, I would put it toward my education. Then, I would take my family and friends on vacation.

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, honest and committed.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Beyonce.

Role models: My mom, dad, and sisters.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Life is good” by Future and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

Pre-game meal: Half of a peanut butter & jelly sandwich.

Game-day routine: I go to school and then I go to Kwik Trip after with Ava and Olivia.

