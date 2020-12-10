 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isabelle Gregorio, Fall River
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isabelle Gregorio, Fall River

Year in school: Junior.

Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball and softball.

Most memorable sports moment: Going to state basketball tournament my freshman year.

Game-day superstition: Going to Kwik Trip with Ava and Olivia.

Nickname: Belle.

Favorite sport: I love them all.

Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.

Favorite athlete(s): Badger volleyball player Molly Haggerty.

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers.”

Favorite book: “The Hate you Give.”

Favorite food: Tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Qdoba.

Dream vacation: Turks and Caicos.

Cats or dogs: Cats.

Favorite team to play against: Randolph.

Why do you like playing in sports? Playing sports has always been a fun way to hang out and be competitive with friends, and we’re always learning new things.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Play as a team, work hard, and have fun.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? First, I would put it toward my education. Then, I would take my family and friends on vacation.

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, honest and committed.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Beyonce.

Role models: My mom, dad, and sisters.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Life is good” by Future and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

Pre-game meal: Half of a peanut butter & jelly sandwich.

Game-day routine: I go to school and then I go to Kwik Trip after with Ava and Olivia.

