ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus

Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, and track and field.
Most memorable sports moment: Shocking Laconia last basketball season.
Game-day superstition: Wearing the same socks for games.
Nickname: Mik.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athlete(s): Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant.
Favorite movie: “Moana.”
Favorite book: “My Sister’s Keeper.”
Favorite food: Noodles.
Favorite restaurant: Noodles and Co.
Dream vacation: Guam.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Poynette.
What’s it like being coached by a Hall of Fame basketball coach in Jeff Schweitzer? It’s a great opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches. He pushes us at practice and expects the best out of us.
Why do you like playing sports? I like the team atmosphere and it keeps me active.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard, support and encourage your teammates, and stick with it when things get tough.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a house on the beach in Hawaii.
What are three words that describe you? Dependable, energetic and driven.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Actress and singer Bridget Mendler.
Role models: My parents, my grandma, and my older sisters.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I listen to my Spotify playlist.
Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s.
Game-day routine: I straighten my hair and go to Jimmy John’s with Grace, Jaiden, and Alise. Then we all go the school and get ready for the game.