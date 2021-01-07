ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus

Why do you like playing sports? I like the team atmosphere and it keeps me active.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard, support and encourage your teammates, and stick with it when things get tough.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a house on the beach in Hawaii.

What are three words that describe you? Dependable, energetic and driven.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Actress and singer Bridget Mendler.

Role models: My parents, my grandma, and my older sisters.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I listen to my Spotify playlist.

Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s.

Game-day routine: I straighten my hair and go to Jimmy John’s with Grace, Jaiden, and Alise. Then we all go the school and get ready for the game.

