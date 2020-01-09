ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Molly Kahl, Columbus

Funniest teammate: Grace Kahl.

Best dressed teammate: Taylor Zittel.

Smartest teammate: Aurora Toutant.

Team goals for season: Always give it our 100% in every game and leave everything on the court.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard in everything you do, whether it be in practice or games.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A mansion.

What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, friendly and hardworking.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Post Malone.

Post high school plans: Attend a four-year university and get a degree in either psychology or communication.

Role models: My mom and my Grandpa.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Imma Bee” by the Black Eyed Peas” and The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco.

Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s.

Game-day routine: Wake up, go to school, go to Jimmy John’s with my sister, and then get ready for the game.

