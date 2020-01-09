ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Molly Kahl, Columbus

Name and school: Molly Kahl, Columbus
Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, track and FBLA.
Most memorable sports moment: State track finals for long jump.
Game-day superstition: Wear the same pair of socks.
Nickname: Milly.
Favorite sport: Track.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: LeBron James.
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans.”
Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Poynette.
Most underrated teammate: Mikenna Boettcher.
Funniest teammate: Grace Kahl.
Best dressed teammate: Taylor Zittel.
Smartest teammate: Aurora Toutant.
Team goals for season: Always give it our 100% in every game and leave everything on the court.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard in everything you do, whether it be in practice or games.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A mansion.
What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, friendly and hardworking.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Post Malone.
Post high school plans: Attend a four-year university and get a degree in either psychology or communication.
Role models: My mom and my Grandpa.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Imma Bee” by the Black Eyed Peas” and The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco.
Pre-game meal: Jimmy John’s.
Game-day routine: Wake up, go to school, go to Jimmy John’s with my sister, and then get ready for the game.