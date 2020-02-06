ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Morgan Jones, Cambria-Friesland

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, basketball, golf, 4-H, FFA, National Honor Society.
Most memorable sports moment: Scoring 38 points in our game vs Montello last year to tie the school record for most points in a game.
Game-day superstition: I always wear white basketball socks.
Nickname: MJ.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Badgers women’s volleyball player Dana Rettke, and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite movie: “The Longest Ride.”
Favorite book: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”
Favorite food: Noodles and steak.
Favorite restaurant: Chick-Fil-A.
Dream vacation: Paris.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Montello.
How is the season going so far? We are working hard and improving every day, and as the second half of conference play starts, we hope to continue to be competitive.
Team goals for season: To improve from last year.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay focused, work hard, and don’t give up.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A nice car, pay for college, and invest the rest.
What are three words that describe you? Athletic, funny, caring
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Post high school plans: Attend UW-Platteville and major in agribusiness.
Role models: My parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Whatever songs come on Spotify.
Pre-game meal: A Jimmy John’s sub.
Game-day routine: I come home after school, relax, and then go watch the JV game.