ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Morgan Jones, Cambria-Friesland

How is the season going so far? We are working hard and improving every day, and as the second half of conference play starts, we hope to continue to be competitive.

Team goals for season: To improve from last year.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay focused, work hard, and don’t give up.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A nice car, pay for college, and invest the rest.

What are three words that describe you? Athletic, funny, caring

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Post high school plans: Attend UW-Platteville and major in agribusiness.

Role models: My parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Whatever songs come on Spotify.

Pre-game meal: A Jimmy John’s sub.

Game-day routine: I come home after school, relax, and then go watch the JV game.

