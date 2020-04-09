ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Payton Marvin, Horicon

Favorite team to play against: Hustisford.

Most looking forward to during softball season? I look forward to all the bus rides, food stops and gameday traditions between my team. I’m going to miss Lauren Miller and I drawing in the sand before games though. :(

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay involved and get involved in more than one sport. I think being in more than one sport helps you in all the other ones. Plus, you never know which one you’re going to like the most. Also, work hard and become a student of the game, because when you aren’t practicing, other people are.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a new car and pay for my college. Then help my parents pay for their bills and everything else. I’d also buy an unlimited supply of fruit snacks.

What are three words that describe you? Friendly, hardworking and funny.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Albert Einstein, because that man is a straight genius and has some sweet hair.

Post high school plans: Attend UW-Platteville to study forensic investigation and play basketball.