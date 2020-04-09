ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Payton Marvin, Horicon

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Cross country, basketball and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Becoming back-to-back state champs in softball or making it to the regional finals this year in basketball.
Game-day superstition: At nine minutes during the first half of the JV game, I always go to the far bathroom of our high school, say hi to my favorite cleaning person, then do a lap and come back.
Nickname: Fish.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Ohio State.
Favorite athletes: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sabrina Ionescu and Yadier Molina.
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers” or “Tammy.”
Favorite book: I don’t read much.
Favorite food: Fruit snacks.
Favorite restaurant: B-Dubs.
Dream vacation: Somewhere warm, probably Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Hustisford.
Most looking forward to during softball season? I look forward to all the bus rides, food stops and gameday traditions between my team. I’m going to miss Lauren Miller and I drawing in the sand before games though. :(
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay involved and get involved in more than one sport. I think being in more than one sport helps you in all the other ones. Plus, you never know which one you’re going to like the most. Also, work hard and become a student of the game, because when you aren’t practicing, other people are.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a new car and pay for my college. Then help my parents pay for their bills and everything else. I’d also buy an unlimited supply of fruit snacks.
What are three words that describe you? Friendly, hardworking and funny.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Albert Einstein, because that man is a straight genius and has some sweet hair.
Post high school plans: Attend UW-Platteville to study forensic investigation and play basketball.
Role models: My parents and my aunt (she thinks she is always the better athlete).
What songs do you listen to before a game? I always listen to country in my car on the way to school, then once I get there, I turn on my game day playlist.
Pre-game meal: Two corn dogs at lunch. Soda before the JV game.
Game-day routine: Start the morning with an egg sandwich and hot chocolate, then go to school. Once school ends, I would either go home or go to one of my friends’ house, depending on where the game was. That time might also include a nap and then stopping at Kwik Trip.
