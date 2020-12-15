Badgers commit Maty Wilke's high school career ends with torn ACL

Beaver Dam senior guard Maty Wilke has a torn ACL in her right knee and will miss the rest of the high school season, girls basketball coach Tim Chase said Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10 Wilke, a University of Wisconsin commit and first-team All-State player last season, was injured scoring on a putback in host Beaver Dam’s 72-33 non-conference victory against Madison Edgewood. The injury occurred four minutes into the game.
Wilke had medical tests Tuesday that showed the injury and also had an MRI scheduled later Tuesday, Chase said. Chase said Wilke’s father, Matt Wilke, shared the injury news with him and told Chase he could speak about the situation. Two other sources confirmed the injury diagnosis.
“It’s an awful way for her senior season to end, especially the way her junior season ended,” Chase said. “The silver lining is she’s going to UW, and they will take good care of her (at UW Hospital and at UW). She’s had a great career at Beaver Dam.”
Beaver Dam, which won WIAA Division 2 state championships in three consecutive years from 2017-19, sought an unprecedented fourth consecutive title last March. But the night prior to the Golden Beavers’ state semifinal, the WIAA halted the state girls basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilke and the Beavers didn't get closure on that season.
Chase remained upbeat about Wilke’s college career and how she will play at UW, but added: “We just lost the best player in the state. She was playing at such a high level this year. Everyone else (on the team) will have to pick up the slack. I feel terrible for Maty that she can’t finish out her high school career.”
Maty Wilke, who wasn’t immediately available for comment, is the all-time points leader and stands second in rebounds and third in assists for the school's girls basketball program, Chase said.
She scored five points prior to her injury and averaged 21.8 points per game through eight games for Beaver Dam (8-0), which is top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. She was averaging 24.1 points entering Monday’s game. Chase said she was on pace to average a triple double (points, rebounds, assists).
“You never want to see anything like that happen on the basketball court,” Chase said. “We haven’t had one for a while. It’s definitely tough.”
Wilke jumped to secure the rebound and scored, giving Beaver Dam a 15-4 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half. She landed, but then fell to the floor and grabbed her right knee.
“It was just a different kind of move,” Chase said. “It was a good, strong move. She was going more length-wise. She was trying to make a play and she did.”
That Wilke completed the play and scored showed another example that “her heart and character are second to none,” Chase said.
Wilke is a consensus top 100 player in the nation and was a top candidate for the state’s player of the year honor prior to being injured.
She signed her National Letter of Intent with UW last month and was considered the centerpiece of UW women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis’ recruiting class.
“Obviously, this class has revolved around the recruitment of Maty Wilke from the get-go,” Tsipis said at the time. “If Maty Wilke had been from Idaho we’d have recruited her. We’re just fortunate that she is from Wisconsin.”
She’ll have surgery, but that hadn’t been set, Chase said.
On Monday night, Wilke came out after halftime on crutches and with her knee in a brace. She cheered on her teammates and offered support and advice.
“She will be a huge asset to our team when she comes back,” Chase said. “You feel bad for her, and the kids wanted to have the opportunity to play with her this season.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!