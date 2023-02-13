The WIAA high school girls postseason is set to begin with regional action on Feb. 21. The brackets were released Sunday during the bracket release show on WIAA.TV and amended on Monday.

The computerized seeds are formed with a mathematical formula that saw just one top seed, which was Beaver Dam in Division 2. The Golden Beavers (20-3) will talk on the winner of No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 Nicolet in the regional semifinals.

Also in Division 2 will be No. 5 Sauk Prairie (15-7) traveling to No. 4 DeForest for a regional semifinal. No. 3 Reedsburg (19-4) will see a regional semifinal against the winner of No. 6 Baraboo (11-12) or No. 11 Portage (1-20), which had a breakthrough victory over Nekoosa to snap a 35-game losing streak which Baraboo started Dec. 14, 2021.

Waupun (17-6), the defending Division 3 state champions, drew a No. 2 seed and will host either No. 7 Winneconne or No. 10 University Lake School in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Columbus (17-6) and Wisconsin Dells (12-9) are No. 4 seeds in Division 3. The Cardinals will host either No. 5 Brodhead or No. 12 Richland Center in a regional semifinal. The Chiefs will host No. 5 Mauston (9-13) in a regional semifinal.

No. 11 Lodi (6-17) will travel to No. 6 Madison Edgewood in a regional quarterfinal.

Randolph (18-4) is set to defend its Division 4 state championship and drew a No. 2 seed. The Rockets will meet No. 7 Manitowoc Lutheran or No. 10 New Holstein in a regional semifinal.

Also in Division 4, No. 6 Pardeeville (17-5) will host No. 7 Markesan in a regional semifinal, and No. 7 Poynette (13-9) will host No. 10 Belleville in regional quarterfinals. No. 6 Dodgeland (8-13) will travel to No. 3 Random Lake in a regional semifinal while No. 8 Horicon (6-15) will host No. 9 Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal.

In the Division 5 regional quarterfinals, No. 3 Rio (14-8) hosts No. 14 Juda and No. 7 Wayland (8-11) hosts No. 10 Williams Bay Faith Christian. No. 15 Cambria-Friesland (1-19) travels to No. 2 Barneveld, and No. 6 Monticello travels to No. 11 Hustisford (6-12).

No. 12 Fall River (9-14) travels to No. 5 Palmyra-Eagle while also No. 5 Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (14-7) hosts No. 12 Oneida Nation. No. 8 Wonewoc-Center (10-9) hosts No. 9 Loyal.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

