The WIAA high school girls postseason is set to begin with regional action on Feb. 21. The brackets were released Sunday during the bracket release show on
WIAA.TV and amended on Monday.
The computerized seeds are formed with a mathematical formula that saw just one top seed, which was Beaver Dam in Division 2. The Golden Beavers (20-3) will talk on the winner of No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 Nicolet in the regional semifinals.
Also in Division 2 will be No. 5 Sauk Prairie (15-7) traveling to No. 4 DeForest for a regional semifinal. No. 3 Reedsburg (19-4) will see a regional semifinal against the winner of No. 6 Baraboo (11-12) or No. 11 Portage (1-20), which had
a breakthrough victory over Nekoosa to snap a 35-game losing streak which Baraboo started Dec. 14, 2021.
Waupun (17-6), the
defending Division 3 state champions, drew a No. 2 seed and will host either No. 7 Winneconne or No. 10 University Lake School in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Columbus (17-6) and Wisconsin Dells (12-9) are No. 4 seeds in Division 3. The Cardinals will host either No. 5 Brodhead or No. 12 Richland Center in a regional semifinal. The Chiefs will host No. 5 Mauston (9-13) in a regional semifinal.
No. 11 Lodi (6-17) will travel to No. 6 Madison Edgewood in a regional quarterfinal.
Randolph (18-4) is set to
defend its Division 4 state championship and drew a No. 2 seed. The Rockets will meet No. 7 Manitowoc Lutheran or No. 10 New Holstein in a regional semifinal.
Also in Division 4, No. 6 Pardeeville (17-5) will host No. 7 Markesan in a regional semifinal, and No. 7 Poynette (13-9) will host No. 10 Belleville in regional quarterfinals. No. 6 Dodgeland (8-13) will travel to No. 3 Random Lake in a regional semifinal while No. 8 Horicon (6-15) will host No. 9 Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal.
In the Division 5 regional quarterfinals, No. 3 Rio (14-8) hosts No. 14 Juda and No. 7 Wayland (8-11) hosts No. 10 Williams Bay Faith Christian. No. 15 Cambria-Friesland (1-19) travels to No. 2 Barneveld, and No. 6 Monticello travels to No. 11 Hustisford (6-12).
No. 12 Fall River (9-14) travels to No. 5 Palmyra-Eagle while also No. 5 Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (14-7) hosts No. 12 Oneida Nation. No. 8 Wonewoc-Center (10-9) hosts No. 9 Loyal.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.
Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke shoots the ball against Verona Jan. 26.
SAMANTHA MADAR, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN ARCHIVES
Photos: Action from Thursday's girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Fiserv Forum
Portage's Anton Kilde tries to block a shot by Mt. Horeb's Austin Leibfried during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Naomi Benish defends against Portage's Delaney Popp during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Maddie Casey defends against Portage's Greta Shortreed during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg senior Cate Cherney brings the ball up court during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game against Portage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Landon Ellestad defens against Portage's Elias Vera during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Griffin Garrigan looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Mt. Horeb's Zach Peter during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Keagan Hooker tries to drive past Mt. Horeb's Josh Manchester during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Hannah Kallungi fires a pass during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Madelyne Keppert looks to make a pass into Amira Khan (25) during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Amira Khan shoots over Reedsburg's Jess Laffey during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Anton Kilde shoots over Mt. Horeb's Zach Maguire during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Carter Lange tries to work around Portage's Johnthan Stout during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Austin Leibfried defends against Portage's Ben O'Brien during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Zach Maguire brings the ball up court during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Josh Manchester races up court during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Addison Meister shoots over Portage's Amira Khan during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Brynn Mikonowicz drives to the basket during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's JoJo Nieves Cruz tries to drive past Reedburg's Sydney Cherney during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Ben O'Brien tries to make a chase down block on Mt. Horeb's Nick Vorwald during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Ruby Olson makes a pass during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Zach Peter races to the basket during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Delaney Popp tries to get off a pass after wrestling away a loose ball during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Kyan Reichhoff races up court during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich defends against Portage's Delaney Popp during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Rocco Richie rises for a basket during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Ally Saloun shoots over Reedsburg's Ruby Olson during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Chloe Schultz shoots over Reedsburg's Abbie Scott during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Brady Seiler fires a 3-point shot during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Greta Shortreed tries to drive past Reedsburg's Naomi Benish during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Portage's Johnathan Stout puts up an off-balance shot after getting fouled by Mt. Horeb's Josh Manchester during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney fights through Portage's Hannah Kallungi during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mt. Horeb's Nick Vorwald speeds into the half-court during Thursday afternoon's Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!