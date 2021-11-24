Beaver Dam's pressure too much for Baraboo girls basketball in 86-30 loss in home opener

Baraboo prep girls basketball coach Mike Behl knows how dangerous it is to try and play at the pace of Beaver Dam.
The frenetic, pressure hungry Golden Beavers make a living out of speeding teams up and creating turnovers.
For the better part of the first half, the Thunderbirds did a good job not succumbing to that pressure; however, in the end it was just too much as the Golden Beavers wore out Baraboo en route to an 86-30 win in a Badger Conference crossover game at Baraboo High School. Sophomore Gabby Wilke scored a game-high 23 points and Beaver Dam buried 12 3-pointers in the convincing 56-point win.
“That’s what we try to do; we feel like we’ve got a deep group with a lot of kids who can do a lot of different things. We can score in different ways, defend in different ways and I’m just really enjoying this team,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.
Chase certainly enjoyed Beaver Dam’s start as the Golden Beavers opened the game’s first two-plus minutes on a 11-3 run capped by a Wilke three-point play. The lead grew to as many as 12 early, but the T-Birds hung tight and clawed right back.
A layup by junior Jayden Ross and a straight-on 3-pointer by sophomore Caitlyn Frank helped spark an 8-2 run for Baraboo, capped by a pair of free throws by the latter with 11:34 left in the opening half, to make it an 17-11 Beaver Dam lead.
“Our first eight minutes were pretty good; we played right with them, we took care of the ball early on and we got some good looks and good shots,” Behl said. “Some of them went and some of them didn’t, and we’ve only played two games so far, but that was our best eight-minute stretch of basketball so far this year.”
The lead never got any lower from there however. A pair of bonus free throws by Wilke with 11:03 remaining in the half extended the lead back out to eight, and it only grew from there. Two more Frank free throws at 9:25 kept things close briefly at 25-13, but the flood gates eventually opened and Beaver Dam proceeded to end the half on a 36-4 run en route to a 61-17 halftime lead.
“We pretty much played at our pace early, but their relentless pressure quickens you up a little bit and all of a sudden you realize ‘We’re not playing our pace anymore, we’re playing exactly how they want to play,’” Behl said.
“And they’re a lot deeper than us so they can bring five or six girls off the bench and can stay fresh, where we can’t do that, and all of a sudden you’re making mistakes because you’re fatigued and tired, and everyone just kind of gets out of the spots they need to be in.”
As lopsided as things became, Chase lauded the T-Birds for their effort early, including causing some turnovers by the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam just executed more on their end through its deep bench
Along with Wilke, junior Bella Oestreicher scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while sophomore Annika Salettel chipped in 14 with another trio of triples. Nine players total scored for the Golden Beavers, while no other Baraboo player scored more than four points.
Chase knows his group has logged plenty of time on the court to create their positive chemistry, and the group also has plenty of motivation in trying to keep Beaver Dam’s proud tradition rolling.
“It’s one of those things where this group has a lot to keep on trying to prove it, that they are that next team,” he said. “You can’t just talk about it, you have to go do it. And the great thing about sports is that every time you compete you get a chance to do that.
“This group wants to be that next group of kids and they want to show they can play ball, and they’ve got a long ways to go; we’re far from perfect and we’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but they’re doing some good things to start the year so far.”
As for the T-Birds, Behl knows that the Golden Beavers, and likely Reedsburg, will be the two toughest teams his group faces all season long. Being able to see that caliber opponent now can only benefit them in the long run.
“Our kids played with them for eight or nine minutes tonight, and next time we face a good quality team like that, maybe we’ll double that amount of time and it’ll keep us in the game late,” he said.
“We’re just building upon that and the quality of minutes we’re going to play is just going to increase as we continue to emphasize the important things; slowly and gradually you’re going to see the productive minutes we play, that are productive, grow and grow and grow.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.