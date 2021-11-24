Beaver Dam's pressure too much for Baraboo girls basketball in 86-30 loss in home opener

Along with Wilke, junior Bella Oestreicher scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while sophomore Annika Salettel chipped in 14 with another trio of triples. Nine players total scored for the Golden Beavers, while no other Baraboo player scored more than four points.

Chase knows his group has logged plenty of time on the court to create their positive chemistry, and the group also has plenty of motivation in trying to keep Beaver Dam’s proud tradition rolling.

“It’s one of those things where this group has a lot to keep on trying to prove it, that they are that next team,” he said. “You can’t just talk about it, you have to go do it. And the great thing about sports is that every time you compete you get a chance to do that.

“This group wants to be that next group of kids and they want to show they can play ball, and they’ve got a long ways to go; we’re far from perfect and we’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but they’re doing some good things to start the year so far.”

As for the T-Birds, Behl knows that the Golden Beavers, and likely Reedsburg, will be the two toughest teams his group faces all season long. Being able to see that caliber opponent now can only benefit them in the long run.