Bella Oestreicher scores 21 points, leads Beaver Dam past Platteville, 74-60

The offense for the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team didn’t come out the way it wanted to in Friday’s game against Platteville.

The Golden Beavers trailed early on before tying the game at 15 that started a 14-4 run to get a big lead at halftime and an eventual 74-60 victory in the first game of the Beaver Dam Classic, which is a 13-team invite over Friday and Saturday at Beaver Dam High School.

“It’s nice,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “You always want to play good basketball throughout the game. Points are points, whenever you get them. It’s definitely nice when you can get a spot like that.”

Beaver Dam will play Madison Memorial at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Golden Beavers were led by junior Bella Oestreicher 21 points. Oestreicher scored 15 of her points, including four triples, in the first half to help the Golden Beavers go into halftime with a 36-23 lead.

“I think it was mainly keeping the ball moving,” she said of why Beaver Dam was able to go into halftime with a sizable lead. “It’s good because then the defense shifts. Then it just makes it easier to get hoops. Also, our team is really good at sharing the ball as well. We got each other opportunities, which was nice.”