Best of the best: Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman lead area on AP All-State list

Abbie Aalsma’s basketball journey has been littered with awards.

Twelve days after leading the Waupun girls basketball team to the WIAA Division 3 state championship, the four-time East Central Conference Player of the Year added another accolade to her résumé — that of first team All-State by the Associated Press, which, unlike the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, doesn’t hand out separate honors for each of the five divisions.

The AP released its AP All-State awards list on Thursday. The list, which was selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters, includes a first team, second team, third team, fourth team, high honorable mention (two or more votes) and honorable mention.

Aalsma averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game for Waupun, which finished the year 27-3. She was a second-teamer last year and a fourth-teamer as a sophomore.

Among players from the Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Portage areas, Aalsma was the only first-teamer.

Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman was a second-teamer, Randolph sophomore Jorey Buwalda — she helped the Rockets to the most wins in a season by any team in state history (31-0) en route to the Division 5 championship — was a fourth-teamer and sophomores Gabby Wilke from Beaver Dam and Sydney Cherney from Reedsburg both received high honorable mention.

Wieman and Reedsburg didn’t end up as state champions like Waupun and Randolph did, but it was a remarkable year for the Beaver nonetheless.

The Beavers’ achievements included the inaugural Badger West Conference championship (after the league went from its previous North/South alignment to East/West instead, with two four-team pods in each division), the No. 1 ranking in Division 2 throughout the year, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinals and a 28-1 record that set a program record for victories.

Wieman, a 5-10 senior and a UW-Oshkosh commit, averaged 23 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Wilke helped Beaver Dam win its 12th straight conference title, although the streak was interrupted in 2020-21 due to the Badger Conference not sponsoring a league season due to the pandemic. The Golden Beavers last league title came in 2020 en route to their fourth straight Division 2 state tournament appearance.

A year after Wilke was on the sidelines because of injury in a Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Kamorea “KK” Arnold and Germantown, ending the Golden Beavers’ 24-game postseason winning streak — second-longest in state history, one behind Cuba City’s run of 25 straight from 2005-2008 — Wilke helped Beaver Dam to this year’s Div. 2 sectional finals before bowing out to eventual state champ Green Bay Notre Dame.

Wilke, whose older sister Maty redshirted this year while recovering from knee surgery in her first year on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game

Waupun 6-foot-1 sophomore Kayl Petersen, who has offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, received honorable mention. She averaged 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

Germantown’s Arnold, who’s verbally committed to Connecticut, was the only unanimous first team choice and also was a unanimous selection as the player of the year, an honor she’s now won for the second consecutive year.

Joining Aalsma, an Illinois State committ, and Arnold on the first team were Appleton East senior Emily La Chapell (Marquette), Hortonville senior Kamy Peppler (UW-Milwaukee) and Wales Kettle Moraine junior Grace Grocholski (Arizona State recruit).

Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde was selected as the coach of the year after guiding the Tritons to the title, their second straight.

Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, who’s committed to Wisconsin, was named to the second team.

Girls player of the year

This is the best we’ve seen Kamorea “KK” Arnold.

The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1).

She also shot 33.1% from 3-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.

The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The AP All-State team.

Three other players were nominated for the award: Appleton East’s Emily La Chapell, Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski and Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler,

The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from 3-point range.

Her shooting from long range was about 3 percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season.

The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.

She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.

“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”

“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”

Arnold finished with three triple doubles and 11 other double-doubles.

One of those performances came in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 90-87 over Kaukauna.

Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The game finished in typical KK fashion.

“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points.

“We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”

~Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Girls coach of the year

Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.

She has led the Tritons to four Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 victory over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.

Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.

It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.

“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.

“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”

Seven other coaches were nominated for the honor: Waupun’s Tim Aalsma, Randolph’s Chad Kaufman, Mineral Point’s Michael Keyes, Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Menomonie’s Storm Harmon and Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton.

The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.

Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976.

Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.

Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.

It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.

“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.

“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well.

“I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”

~Scott Venci, Green Bay Press Gazette

Honor roll: Here are the area boys and girls basketball All-Conference award winners Badger East — Boys Versatility was the operative word for Brady Helbing this season. The Beaver Dam senior could do a lot, depending on the circumstances of the game and what the situation called for. And it was reflected in his stats. Helbing averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, numbers that secured him a spot on the second team of the Badger East Confererence's postseason awards list. He also led the team in deflections at 1.7 per game. Joining Helbing as All-Badger East from Beaver Dam was senior Tyler Bunkoske, the Golden Beavers' leading scorer (16.5 ppg) who garnered honorable mention. Bunkoske finishes his career as Beaver Dam's sixth all-time leading scorer (1,027 points). The Golden Beavers tied for fourth in the conference this year (7-7, 14-13 overall) and won a regional title, in Division 2, for the first time since 2017. Max Weisbrod, a senior from DeForest who averaged 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game and led the Norskies to the league championship (12-2) as well as to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals and a 23-5 overall record, was picked as the league's Player of the Year. ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the year — Max Weisbrod, Sr., DeForest. FIRST TEAM — Max Weisbrod*, Sr., DeForest; Jack Campion*, Sr., Milton; Andrew Keller*, Sr., Waunakee; Josh Jansen, Sr., DeForest; Nate Gapinski, Sr., Watertown. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Brady Helbing, Sr., Beaver Dam; Drew Evans, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Brogan McIntyre, Jr., Milton; Ty Fernholz, Soph., Stoughton; Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee. HONORABLE MENTION Beaver Dam — Tyler Bunkoske, Sr. DeForest — Tim Frederickson, Sr., and Brody Hartig, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Carson Baker, Sr. Milton — Tommy Widner, Sr. Monona Grove — Jordan Hibner, Sr. Stoughton — Luke Fernholz, Sr., and Sawyer Schipper, Soph. Watertown — Ollie Meyers, Sr. Waunakee — Aidan Driscoll, Sr. Badger East — Girls Gabby Wilke's freshman year, in 2020-21, was marred by injury. Her sophomore year was not, and as a result she was able to average 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game, a portfolio that garnered her unanimous first team All-Badger East honors. Beaver Dam, (25-3 overall) which went 14-1 in league play and won its 12th straight conference title — although there was no league season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, so the streak was interrupted by a year — also landed Kylie Wittnebel on the first team. Wittnebel, a 6-foot-1 junior post, averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Also for the Golden Beavers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals a year after their 24-game postseason winning streak — second-longest in state history — came to an end, senior Leila Ashley, junior Bella Oestreicher and sohomore Anni Salettel received honorable mention. ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS FIRST TEAM — Gabby Wilke*, Soph., Beaver Dam; Kylie Wittnebel, Jr., Beaver Dam; Rylan Oberg, Soph., DeForest; Jaelyn Derlein, Jr., DeForest; Taylor Marquart, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Avery Poole*, Sr., Monona Grove; Ava Loftus*, Sr., Stoughton; Drew Hinrichs, Soph., Watertown; Ashley Sawicki, Sr., Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Sr., Waunakee. *Unanimous HONORABLE MENTION Beaver Dam — Bella Oestreicher, Jr., Anni Salettel, Soph., and Leila Ashley, Sr. DeForest — Aspin Kelliher, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Elly Kohl, Jr. Milton — Saige Radke, Sr. Monona Grove — Taylor Moreau, Jr., and Abbey Inda, Soph. Stoughton — Annie Tangeman, Sr., and Maddie Reott, Soph. Watertown — Lily Oiler, Soph., Lily Gifford, Sr., Ellie Demet, Soph., and Riley Quinn, Sr. Waunakee — Kylee Grabarski, Sr., and Ava Bryan, Sr. Badger West — Boys Cooper Roberts showed he was one of the top players in the Badger West Conference last season, averaging 16.2 points per game. Unfortunately for the Portage senior, however, the league didn’t recognize an all-conference team due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the result of the fact there wasn't a league schedule at all due to the pandemic, only non-conference games. Roberts continued to shine as one of the league’s best this winter and this time he was rewarded in kind, garnering first-team all-league honors to lead the group of area honorees. Roberts, who led the Warriors in scoring with 13.7 points per game, good for fifth in the league, was joined by the other top-four leading scorers in the Badger West on the top team. Monroe seniors Carson Leuzinger and JT Seagreaves, and Oregon seniors Ryne Panzer and Deaken Bush all earned unanimous first-team honors to join Roberts, with Leuzinger earning Player of the Year honors. The Cheesemakers guard led the league in scoring with 20.2 points per game, narrowly ahead of Seagreaves (19.0) and Panzer (18.6). Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds garnered second-team honors in his send-off season, with the senior nearly averaging a double-double (12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds). Sauk Prairie’s Devin Kerska, Reedsburg’s Jalen Roman and Portage’s Kyan Reichhoff and Erik Brouette all received honorable mention. ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the Year — Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe. FIRST TEAM — Carson Leuzinger*, sr., Monroe; JT Seagreaves*, sr., Monroe; Ryne Panzer*, sr., Oregon; Deaken Bush*, sr., Oregon; Cooper Roberts, sr., Portage. * unanimous SECOND TEAM — Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood; Al Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Paul Matthews, sr., Mt. Horeb; Madden Thome, sr., Mt. Horeb. HONORABLE MENTION Madison Edgewood — Mateo Jimenez, jr.; Will Schenk, sr. Mt. Horeb — Ray Woller, sr.; Rocco Richie, jr. Oregon — Jaxon Brockman, sr.; Casey Schoenecker, jr. Portage — Erik Brouette, sr.; Kyan Reichhoff, sr. Reedsburg — Jalen Roman, jr. Sauk Prairie — Devin Kerska, jr. Badger West — Girls Mahra Wieman can do a lot of things well on the basketball court, but one area she excels at more than others is scoring. The Reedsburg senior became the Beavers’ all-time leading scorer this year, ending her career with 1,771 points. The UW-Oshkosh commit, who broke Katie (Webber) Massey’s mark dating back to 2005, led the Badger West Conference in scoring at 23 points per game. Close behind her was Reedsburg sophomore Sydney Cherney at 18.1 ppg. In two short years, Cherney could eclipse Wieman’s all-time scoring record. Only time will tell. For now, though, the two are linked in that they were the only two unanimous first-team selections on this year’s all-league team. Wieman and Cherney were part of the conference’s 10-player first-team, which also included Reedsburg senior Trenna Cherney (13.7 ppg), who also went over 1,000 career points. Leading the other area picks were Baraboo junior Taylor Pfaff (13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game) and the Sauk Prairie duo of junior Maggie Hartwig (11.8 ppg) and sophomore McKayla Paukner (9.7 ppg). Portage went without any first-team selections, but sophomore Estella Brees and junior Asja McCall each garnered honorable mention honors. ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS FIRST TEAM — Mahra Wieman*, sr., Reedsburg; Sydney Cherney*, soph., Reedsburg; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Sam Schmitt, soph., Oregon; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Amber Grosse, sr., Madison Edgewood; Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Taylor Pfaff, jr., Baraboo; Grace Vesperman, sr., Mt. Horeb; McKayla Paukner, soph., Sauk Prairie. *Unanimous HONORABLE MENTION Baraboo — Caitlyn Frank, soph. Madison Edgewood — Taya Fernandez, soph.; Madison Foley, jr. Monroe — Taylor Jacobson, jr. Mt. Horeb — Emma Anderson, sr. Oregon — Lily Eisele, sr.; Emily Mortenson, sr.; Delaney Nyenhuis, soph. Portage — Estella Brees, soph.; Asja McCall, jr. Reedsburg — Grace Benish, sr.,; Mckenzie Bestor, sr.; Macie Wieman, sr. Sauk Prairie — Erelyn Apel, soph.; Kassia Marquardt, sr. Capitol North — Boys Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North Conference championship this winter, both going 8-2 in league play. Both also had the only unanimous first team All-Conference selections, in Cardinals junior AJ Uttech and Blue Devils senior Brady Ring. But it was the Blue Devils Ring who was picked as the league’s Player of the Year, getting the nod thanks to his near double-double average of 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Uttech averaged 15.6 points per game. The second team was comprised of Lodi’s Jaylen Montgomery (11.0 ppg) and Erik Alsaker (8.9), Columbus’ Jack Fritz (14.2) and Mason Carthew (12.6) and Poynette’s Aiden Klosky (14.2). Lodi (17-8 overall) and Columbus (21-5) split the regular-season series but it was Columbus that won the rubber-match, a 65-52 victory for the Cardinals in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. The Cardinals advanced to the sectional finals before bowing out at the hands of eventual state champion Lake Country Lutheran. ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the year — Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi. FIRST TEAM — Brady Ring*, Sr., Lodi; AJ Uttech*, Jr., Columbus; Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; AJ Bender, Fr., Lake Mills. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Erik Alsaker, Sr., Lodi; Jaylen Montgomery, Sr., Lodi; Jack Fritz, Sr., Columbus; Mason Carthew, Sr., Columbus; Aiden Klosky, Jr., Poynette. HONORABLE MENTION Columbus — Nathan Cotter, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Trey Lauber, Jr., and Ethan Schuetz, Jr. Luther Prep — Marcus Fitzsimmons, Sr. Lake Mills — Liam Garrigan, Jr. Poynette — Brett Hackbart, Soph. Capitol North — Girls Lake Mills was better in league play than Columbus this season. But when it came to the conference’s postseason awards list, they were equals. The L-Cats landed sophomore Taylor Wollin on the first team while the Cardinals had junior Mikenna Boettcher chosen, and both teams had a pair of second-teamers. Boettcher averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while teammates Alise Hayes (9.6 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) and Emma Paulson (10.3 points and 2.3 steals) also had nice statistical averages en route to second team honors. Watertown Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 senior headed to play at NCAA Division I California Baptist, was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year after putting up 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Lake Mills (20-6) overall won the league title at 8-2 while Columbus (18-9) was second at 7-3 and Luther Prep (16-8) was third at 6-4. ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — GIRLS Player of the year — Grace Schmidt, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep. FIRST TEAM — Grace Schmidt*, Sr., Luther Prep; Taylor Wollin*, Soph., Lake Mills; Mikenna Boettcher, Jr., Columbus; Lily Schuetz, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Sr., Lodi; Hadley Walters, Jr., Poynette. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Isabella Pitta, Jr., Lake Mills; Emily Wollin, Soph., Lake Mills; Alise Hayes, Jr., Columbus; Emma Paulson, Sr., Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Jr.., Lakeside Lutheran. HONORABLE MENTION Columbus — Jaiden Dornaus, Jr. Luther Prep — Taylor Zellmer, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Marin Riesen, Jr. Lodi — Rylee Schneider, Sr. East Central — Boys The Waupun boys basketball team was in rebuilding mode this season, resulting in a 3-9 record in East Central Conference play. However, even though the Warriors had no first-team selections on the ECC's postseason awards list, there were bright spots. One was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, a second-team pick who averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. And the other was junior Aaron Hull, an honorable mention recipient who averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest. Player of the Year honors went to Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Austin Wagner, who led the Chargers with 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game. ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the year — Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. FIRST TEAM — Austin Wagner*, Sr., KML; Riley Brooks*, Jr., Ripon; Antoine Coleman-Thull*, Jr., Kewaskum; Murphy Strebelinski, Sr., Berlin; Logan Loether, Jr., Winneconne; Garrett Murphy, Soph., KML. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Jake Steinhardt, Sr., Plymouth; Aiden Hawkinson, Fr., Waupun; Ryan Cook, Jr., Kewaskum; Tyler Johnson, Sr., Berlin; Jackson Ellis, Jr., Winneconne; Metthew Boxrud, Sr., KML; Mason Knueppel, Sr., KML; Tyler Youngbauer, Sr., Winneconne. HONORABLE MENTION Kewaskum — Miles Suprenant, Sr. Plymouth — Jeb Nytes, Sr. Waupun — Aaron Hull, Jr. East Central — Girls Waupun dominated most opponents in the East Central Conference this season, leading to the league title with an 11-1 record. Two Warriors stood out most in senior Abbie Aalsma and sophomore Kayl Petersen as they lead the conference in scoring at 21.2 points and 16.9 points per game, respectively. Petersen also averaged 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while Aalsma put up 3.2 steals per contest. For their efforts, not only were they picked as first team All-ECC but also as the league's co-Players of the Year and first-team selections. They weren’t the only Warriors to be selected to the first team, though — senior Naomi Aalsma and Sophomore Gracie Gopalan made the list as well. Gopalan averaged 7.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while Aalsma put up 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a contest. ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS Co-Player of the year — Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun FIRST TEAM — Naomi Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Gracie Gopalan, Soph., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun; Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Madi Dogs, Jr., Kewaskum; Annie Christensen, Sr., Kewaskum; Taylor Schwalenberg, Soph., KML; Joey Perry, Winneconne. SECOND TEAM — Morgan Adams, Jr., Kewaskum; Alexa Schwalenberg, Sr., KML; Makenzie Luehring, Fr., KML; Ava Booth, Sr., Plymouth; Alli Bumby, Jr., Ripon. HONORABLE MENTION Berlin — Kara Fritz, Sr., Berlin. Kewaskum —Julia Steger, Jr. KML — Madeline Leffel, Fr. Ripon —Karsyn Bauman, Soph. Waupun — Gabby Matamoros, Sr. South Central — Boys The void left on the Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball by the absence of Jacob Rockwell was noticeable the first eight games of the season. Once the senior returned to the lineup following a broken leg suffered in round two of the football playoffs, the Chiefs were a completely different team. Behind the return of Rockwell, Wisconsin Dells rallied to capture a fifth consecutive league title. For his part, Rockwell was chosen as a unanimous first-team All-SCC selection for the second straight year. Rockwell was one of four unanimous first-team selections, also joined by Mauston’s Adon Saylor and Brock Massey as well as Wautoma senior Gabe Ascher. Saylor was named the league’s Player of the Year in his senior season, and Wisconsin Dells junior Jared Nevar rounded out the top team picks. Nevar led the Chiefs in scoring (13.6 points per game) while Rockwell (10.0) was close behind. Massey and Saylor provided a lethal 1-2 punch for the Golden Eagles, averaging 19.4 and 18.8 points and 6.3 and 6.2 rebounds per game, respectively. Saylor, a two-time unanimous first-team pick, also put up 5.0 assists per game. ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the Year — Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston. FIRST TEAM — Adon Saylor*, sr., Mauston; Brock Massey*, soph., Mauston; Jacob Rockwell*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Gabe Ascher*, sr., Wautoma; Jared Nevar, jr., Wisconsin Dells. * unanimous SECOND TEAM — Spenser Lehman, sr., Mauston; Braden Buss, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Carson Klaus, sr., Adams-Friendship; Abraham Cook, sr., Adams-Friendship; Joe Ascher, soph., Wautoma. South Central — Girls While defensive statistics may not draw as many eyes as scoring, a lockdown defender is crucial to any team’s success. Hailey Anchor has been just that for the Wisconsin Dells high school girls basketball team throughout her career, and she was honored once again for those efforts this season as she earned unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference honors for the first time. She was one of three unanimous first-team picks alongside Westfield sophomore Carly Drew, the league’s Player of the Year, and Pioneers freshman Haddie Showen. Drew, a unanimous first team pick as a freshman last season, led the SCC in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Showen, meanwhile, had 12.2 points and 4.7 assists per game in helping lead the Pioneers to a second straight WIAA Division 4 state tournament appearance. ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS Player of the Year — Carly Drew, soph., Westfield. FIRST TEAM — Carly Drew*, oph., Westfield; Haddie Showen*, fr., Westfield; Hailey Anchor*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Evelyn Shaw, soph., Adams-Friendship; Alayna Panich, soph., Wautoma. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Harley Parr, jr., Adams-Friendship; Kiya Kolo, sr., Nekoosa; Montana Groskreutz, soph., Wautoma; Ava Stahl, jr., Wautoma; Nadia Hoffa, jr., Westfield; Brandi Lentz, jr., Westfield; Karson Meister, jr., Wisconsin Dells. Scenic Bluffs — Boys Success was hard to come by for Wonewoc-Center this season. However, one bright spot for the Wolves was the consistent play of Ashton Spencer. The senior averaged a double-double, leading the Scenic Bluffs Conference in both scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.8). And the league took notice, as Spencer was recognized as a first-team All-SBC selection. Spencer wasn’t the only area player to make the eight-team league’s top squad as he was joined by Necedah’s Landen Murphy. The senior paced the Cardinals attack with 17.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark in the process. Bangor junior Tanner Jones, meanwhile, was named the league’s Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Three area players were picked to the second-team, they being the Cardinals’ Josiah Hansen, New Lisbon’s Ashton Pfaff and Royall’s Carter Uppena. Hansen also averaged double-figures for Necedah at 13.3 points ppg while grabbing 5.9 rebounds a contest. Pfaff put up 17.4 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Meanwhile, Uppena had a strong debut season as the freshman notched 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. ALL-SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the Year — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor. FIRST TEAM — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Dustin McDonald, Jr., Bangor; Bowdy Dempsey, Sr., Cashton; Presley Brueggen, Sr., Cashton; Landen Murphy, Sr., Necedah; Ashton Spencer, sr., Wonewoc-Center. SECOND TEAM — Will Reader, sr., Bangor; Jordan Erickson, sr., Hillsboro; Isaiah Stokes, soph., Hillsboro; Josiah Hansen, sr., Necedah; Ashton Pfaff, jr., New Lisbon; Carter Uppena, fr., Royall. HONORABLE MENTION Bangor — Gunner Ellenburg and Mathieu Oesterle. Brookwood — Brady Hansen and Austin Frye. Cashton — Connor Butzler and Jack Hilden. Hillsboro — Kasen Bloor and Hayden Stahlke. Necedah — Stephen Daley and Mekhi Baradji. New Lisbon — Nikita Shankle and Lucas Vercimak. Royall — Bryce Gruen and Nate Vieth. Wonewoc-Center — Landon Wohlrab and Jonathan Preuss. Scenic Bluffs — Girls Whatever sport and whatever season it may be, honors seem to follow Marah Gruen. That trend continued for the Royall sophomore this winter. After averaging a double-double (15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds), Gruen garnered first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honors to lead a long list of area honorees. Gruen was the lone area first-team selection, which was headlined by Bangor junior Nora Tucker, who was named the league’s Player of the Year. Tucker averaged 16.2 points per game, thanks in part to shooting 39.9% from 3-point range, to help the Cardinals win the league title. Panthers senior De'Yona Jones (14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game) was one of three area second-teamers, joining New Lisbon senior Libby Rogers (16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.9 steals per game) and Wonewoc-Center senior Shelby Justman (12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game) Bangor led all schools with six selections. ALL-SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE — GIRLS Player of the Year — Nora Tucker, jr., Bangor. FIRST TEAM — Nora Tucker. Jr., Bangor; Taylor Jacobson, sr., Bangor; Aliyah Langrehr, sr., Bangor; Braylee Hyatt, jr., Cashton; Violet Morren, jr., Hillsboro; Marah Gruen, soph., Royall. SECOND TEAM — Madeline Janisch, sr., Bangor; Vanessa Anderson, soph., Brookwood; Kyra Bisarek, jr., Hillsboro; Libby Rogers, sr., New Lisbon; De’Yona Jones, sr., Royall; Shelby Justman, sr., Wonewoc-Center. HONORABLE MENTION Bangor — Anna Fronk and Gabby Schroeder. Brookwood — Kristin Berg and Cora Brandau. Cashton — Teagan Hundt and Sydney Helgerson. Hillsboro — Malia Liska and Cam Hanson. Necedah — Paige Uksas and Marysta Saylor. New Lisbon — Kelsi Steele and Abby Steele. Royall — Cailey Simmons and Makayla Martin. Wonewoc-Center — Kelsey Justman and Stacie Kopenhafer. Trailways East — Boys Senior Gavin Thimm was hard to defend in the Trailways East Conference, averaging a league-high 21.8 points a game. Coaches took notice and not only unanimously voted him as a first-teamer, but as Player of the Year as well. Thimm also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game. Thimm led the Falcons to a second-place finish in the East, tying Oshkosh Lourdes with matching 11-3 records. Central Wisconsin Christian junior Will Syens was a unanimous first-team selection after he led the Crusaders with 17.8 points and 2.1 steals a game. He also was second on the team with 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Horicon senior Anthony Oechsner was also a unanimous first-team selection after he averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game. Wayland sophomore Sekou Kourouma earned a first-team selection after he averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals a game for the Big Red. ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the year — Gavin Thimm, Sr., Hustisford FIRST TEAM — Gavin Thimm*, Sr., Hustisford; Bart Bijl*, Sr., Oakfield; Will Syens*, Jr., CWC; Anthony Oechsner*, Sr., Horicon; Malith Liabwell, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Sekou Kourouma, Soph., Wayland. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Grant Bass, Sr., Oakfield; Blake Peplinski, Sr., Hustisford; Dominic Kane, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Brock Hoekstra, Soph., CWC; Diego Perez, Soph., Wayland; Caden Brugger, Sr., Dodgeland; Alexandros Giannopoulos, Sr., Valley Christian. HONORABLE MENTION CWC — Cade Viletstra, Jr. Dodgeland — John Appenfeldt, Sr. Hustisford — Josh Peplinski, Sr. Oakfield — Ethan Glugla, Sr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Jack Seibold, Sr. Trailways East — Girls The Dodgeland and Hustisford girls basketball squads finished tied for third in the Trailways East Conference with 7-5 records. Both the Trojans and Falcons also littered the all-conference awards list. Senior Miranda Firari led the Trojans all season long and was a unanimous first-team selection, joining teammate Adrianne Bader on the first team. Firari (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds per game) and Bader (15.1, 10.4) led the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, while Firari also averaged 4.9 steals and 3.0 assists per contest. Hustisford senior Rylie Collien, a unanimous first-teamer, led the Falcons with 15.2 points a game and shot 39.4% from 3-point range. She also put up 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Central Wisconsin Christian senior Shelby Buwalda led the East with 17.0 points a game on her way to becoming a unanimous first-team selection. She was also third in the conference at 7.7 rebounds a game, and averaged 5.0 steals. Oshkosh Lourdes' Hailee Bauer averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals while shooting 44.2% from downtown en route to being named Player of the Year. ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS Player of the year — Hailee Bauer, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes FIRST TEAM — Hailee Bauer*, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Miranda Firari*, Sr., Dodgeland; Rylie Collien*, Sr., Hustisford; Shelby Buwalda*, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian; Adi Moser, Sr., Oakfield; Stella Hofman, Soph., Oakfield; Adrianne Bader, Sr., Dodgeland. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — JJ Gremminger, Sr., Oakfield; Lyndsey Streeter, Jr., Oakfield; Addy Hafemeister, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Molly Moore, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Autumn Kuehl, Jr., Hustisford; Lucia McGuinness, Soph., Wayland. HONORABLE MENTION. CWC — Ada Smies, Jr. Horicon — Cyri Reinwald, Fr. Hustisford — Nina Joechel, Jr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Charley Mullen, Soph. Trailways West — Boys There were two things that stood out as the Trailways West Conference title race was unfolding. The first one was Randolph was tough to stop, going undefeated at 14-0 in league play and Randolph senior Sam Grieger and Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert were going to put up copious amounts of points on any given night. Lindert led the conference with 26.1 points a game and Grieger was second with 22.2 points a game. For their efforts, coaches named them co-Players of the Year. Grieger also averaged 7.4 rebounds a game and had team highs with five assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Rockets. Meanwhile, Lindert also averaged team highs with 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals a game for the Bulldogs. Along with Grieger and Lindert as unanimous first-team selections were Randolph senior Travis Alvin and Fall River junior Colin Vieth. Alvin was a dominant post player with size and strength, which allowed him to average 17.9 points and a team-high 10.6 rebounds a game. Meanwhile, Vieth led the Pirates with 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Cambria-Friesland senior Owen Jones balled out for the Hilltoppers on his way to a first-team selection. He led the team with 13.2 points and 2.7 steals a game. He also had 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. Even though Rio vanished near the bottom of the conference standings, the coaches still recognized senior Gavin Grams’ season for the Vikings. He finished the season averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game to earn the final spot as a first-team selection. ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS Player of the year — Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert, Sr., Pardeeville FIRST TEAM — Sam Grieger*, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert*, Sr., Pardeeville; Travis Alvin*, Sr., Randolph; Colin Vieth*, Jr., Fall River; Owen Jones, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Gavin Grams, Sr., Rio. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Parker Quade, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Juneau Toutant, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Carson Wegner, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Austin Grams, Sr., Markesan; Micah Kracht, Jr., Markesan; Shavlik Schultz, Soph., Fall River. HONORABLE MENTION Cambria-Friesland — Drake Burmania, Jr., and Kevin Papp, Sr. Fall River — Clay Blevins, Sr. Markesan — Aiden Schmick, Sr. Montello — Brady Alberts, Soph. Pardeeville — Devin Sith, Sr., and Dylan Lancelle, Sr. Randolph — Ben Nieman, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Ethan Reilly, Sr.. Rio — Tyson Prochnow, Sr. Trailways West — Girls Magic for Randolph this season was like the Energizer Bunny. It just kept going, and going, and going ... The Rockets won the Trailways West Conference title with a perfect 14-0 mark, then capped it off by becoming the winningest team in state history, setting a new single-season mark for victories while going 31-0 and claiming the WIAA Division 5 state championship. Junior post Jorey Buwalda was a big reason why, unstoppable at times while averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. They were numbers that not only made her a unanimous first team All-Trailways West choice but also the league's Player of the Year. Her sister, senior Presley Buwalda, was also a unanimous first-team selection after averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Pardeeville was a close nemesis of the Rockets, going 12-2 to take second. The Bulldogs' only two losses came at the hands of the Rockets. The coaches took notice, selecting Bulldogs' junior Jessi Ernst as a unanimous first-teamer. She averaged a double-double at 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and also put up 2.2 blocked shots per contest. Pardeeville senior Savannah Manthey (11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game) was also a first-team selection. Rio junior Emily Loging (14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game) also was a unanimous first-team choice. ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS Player of the year — Jorey Buwalda, Jr., Randolph FIRST TEAM — Jorey Buwalda*, Jr., Randolph; Presley Buwalda*, Sr., Randolph; Jessi Ernst*, Jr., Pardeeville; Emily Loging*, Jr., Rio; Dani Graff, Soph., Markesan; Savannah Manthey, Sr., Pardeeville. *Unanimous SECOND TEAM — Kayla Staveness, Sr., Rio; Isabelle Gregorio, Sr., Fall River; Haley Olson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Katsma, Sr., Randolph; Mya Moldenhauer, Soph., Randolph; Nellie Kendall, Sr., Montello. HONORABLE MENTION Cambria-Friesland — Kennedy Smit, Sr. Fall River — Ava Rozinski, Jr., Jade Richardson, Jr., and Anna Doolittle, Jr. Markesan — Lauryn Clark, Jr. Pardeeville — Aubrey Maass, Soph., and Sydnie Wheeler, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Jenna Kelma, Sr., and Shawna Stibb, Sr. Randolph — Brianna Baird, Jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

COACH OF THE YEAR – Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame

FIRST TEAM

Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., Waupun

*Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

Grace Grocholski, 5-10, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine

Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., Appleton East

Kamy Peppler, 5-6, sr., Hortonville

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Macy Donarski, 5-8, jr., La Crosse Aquinas

Lily Krahn, 5-10, sr., Prairie du Chien

Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., De Pere

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., Reedsburg

Allie Ziebell, 5-11, so., Neenah

THIRD TEAM

Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, fr., The Racine Prairie School

Alaina Harper, 6-3, sr., Hartland Arrowhead

Nakiyah Hurst, 6-0, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., McFarland

Jacy Weisbrod, 6-0, sr., jr., La Crosse Aquinas

FOURTH TEAM

Jorey Buwalda, 5-8, jr., Randolph

Jada Eggebrecht, 5-9, sr., Phillips

Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., Green Bay Notre Dame

McKenna Johnson, 5-8, so., Wilmot

Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., Mineral Point

High Honorable Mention

(received at least two votes)

Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg.

Ja’Cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee Languages

Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville

Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI

Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee

Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette

Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove

Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West

Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus

Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee

Nevaeh Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford

Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine

Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam

Honorable Mention

(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)

Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Jazzy Davis, jr., La Crosse Logan; Lauryn Deetz, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Trista Fayta, so., Notre Dame

MaKenzie Drout, jr., Kimberly; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Mequon Homestead; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Emme Golembiewski, sr., Minong Northwood; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton; Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown

Julie Lokker, jr., Martin Luther; Lindsey Lettner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Grace Lomen, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Keona McGee, so., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Paris Opelt, so., Neillsville; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Maple Northwestern; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove

Brittney Mislivecek, jr., La Crosse Central; Megan Murphy, jr., Verona ; Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun; Annika Pluemer, jr., Brookfield East; Lily Randgaard, sr., Kettle Moraine; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion; Sidney Scruggs, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor

Nora Tucker, sr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Allison Wokatsch, sr., Marathon.

