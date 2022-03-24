 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best of the best: Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman lead area on AP All-State list

  • 0

Abbie Aalsma’s basketball journey has been littered with awards.

Twelve days after leading the Waupun girls basketball team to the WIAA Division 3 state championship, the four-time East Central Conference Player of the Year added another accolade to her résumé — that of first team All-State by the Associated Press, which, unlike the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, doesn’t hand out separate honors for each of the five divisions.

The AP released its AP All-State awards list on Thursday. The list, which was selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters, includes a first team, second team, third team, fourth team, high honorable mention (two or more votes) and honorable mention.

Aalsma averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game for Waupun, which finished the year 27-3. She was a second-teamer last year and a fourth-teamer as a sophomore.

How a hot start helped Waupun win its first state girls basketball championship

Among players from the Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Portage areas, Aalsma was the only first-teamer.

Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman was a second-teamer, Randolph sophomore Jorey Buwalda — she helped the Rockets to the most wins in a season by any team in state history (31-0) en route to the Division 5 championship — was a fourth-teamer and sophomores Gabby Wilke from Beaver Dam and Sydney Cherney from Reedsburg both received high honorable mention.

Record-setting Rockets: Randolph girls basketball rides defense to first-ever state championship

Wieman and Reedsburg didn’t end up as state champions like Waupun and Randolph did, but it was a remarkable year for the Beaver nonetheless.

The Beavers’ achievements included the inaugural Badger West Conference championship (after the league went from its previous North/South alignment to East/West instead, with two four-team pods in each division), the No. 1 ranking in Division 2 throughout the year, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinals and a 28-1 record that set a program record for victories.

Wieman, a 5-10 senior and a UW-Oshkosh commit, averaged 23 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Unfinished business: Reedsburg girls basketball relentless in pursuit of first-ever state title

Wilke helped Beaver Dam win its 12th straight conference title, although the streak was interrupted in 2020-21 due to the Badger Conference not sponsoring a league season due to the pandemic. The Golden Beavers last league title came in 2020 en route to their fourth straight Division 2 state tournament appearance.

A year after Wilke was on the sidelines because of injury in a Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Kamorea “KK” Arnold and Germantown, ending the Golden Beavers’ 24-game postseason winning streak — second-longest in state history, one behind Cuba City’s run of 25 straight from 2005-2008 — Wilke helped Beaver Dam to this year’s Div. 2 sectional finals before bowing out to eventual state champ Green Bay Notre Dame.

Wilke, whose older sister Maty redshirted this year while recovering from knee surgery in her first year on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game

Waupun 6-foot-1 sophomore Kayl Petersen, who has offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others, received honorable mention. She averaged 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

Germantown’s Arnold, who’s verbally committed to Connecticut, was the only unanimous first team choice and also was a unanimous selection as the player of the year, an honor she’s now won for the second consecutive year.

Joining Aalsma, an Illinois State committ, and Arnold on the first team were Appleton East senior Emily La Chapell (Marquette), Hortonville senior Kamy Peppler (UW-Milwaukee) and Wales Kettle Moraine junior Grace Grocholski (Arizona State recruit).

What's like to coach all three daughters at once? Let Waupun's Tim Aalsma explain

Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde was selected as the coach of the year after guiding the Tritons to the title, their second straight.

Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, who’s committed to Wisconsin, was named to the second team.

Girls player of the year

This is the best we’ve seen Kamorea “KK” Arnold.

The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1).

She also shot 33.1% from 3-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.

The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The AP All-State team.

Three other players were nominated for the award: Appleton East’s Emily La Chapell, Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski and Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler,

The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from 3-point range.

Her shooting from long range was about 3 percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season.

The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.

She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.

“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”

“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”

Arnold finished with three triple doubles and 11 other double-doubles.

One of those performances came in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win 90-87 over Kaukauna.

Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The game finished in typical KK fashion.

“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points.

“We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”

~Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Girls coach of the year

Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.

She has led the Tritons to four Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 victory over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.

Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.

It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.

“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.

“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”

Seven other coaches were nominated for the honor: Waupun’s Tim Aalsma, Randolph’s Chad Kaufman, Mineral Point’s Michael Keyes, Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Menomonie’s Storm Harmon and Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton.

The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.

Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976.

Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.

Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.

It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.

“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.

“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well.

“I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”

~Scott Venci, Green Bay Press Gazette

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

COACH OF THE YEAR – Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame

FIRST TEAM

Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, sr., Waupun

*Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown

Grace Grocholski, 5-10, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine

Emily La Chapell, 5-11, sr., Appleton East

Kamy Peppler, 5-6, sr., Hortonville

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Macy Donarski, 5-8, jr., La Crosse Aquinas

Lily Krahn, 5-10, sr., Prairie du Chien

Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, sr., De Pere

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., Reedsburg

Allie Ziebell, 5-11, so., Neenah

THIRD TEAM

Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, fr., The Racine Prairie School

Alaina Harper, 6-3, sr., Hartland Arrowhead

Nakiyah Hurst, 6-0, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., McFarland

Jacy Weisbrod, 6-0, sr., jr., La Crosse Aquinas

FOURTH TEAM

Jorey Buwalda, 5-8, jr., Randolph

Jada Eggebrecht, 5-9, sr., Phillips

Gracie Grzesk, 5-11, so., Green Bay Notre Dame

McKenna Johnson, 5-8, so., Wilmot

Mallory Lindsey, 5-4, sr., Mineral Point

High Honorable Mention

(received at least two votes)

Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg.

Ja’Cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee Languages

Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville

Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI

Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee

Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette

Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove

Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West

Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus

Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee

Nevaeh Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford

Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine

Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam

Honorable Mention

(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)

Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Jazzy Davis, jr., La Crosse Logan; Lauryn Deetz, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Trista Fayta, so., Notre Dame

MaKenzie Drout, jr., Kimberly; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Mequon Homestead; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Emme Golembiewski, sr., Minong Northwood; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton; Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown

Julie Lokker, jr., Martin Luther; Lindsey Lettner, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Grace Lomen, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Keona McGee, so., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Paris Opelt, so., Neillsville; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Maple Northwestern; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove

Brittney Mislivecek, jr., La Crosse Central; Megan Murphy, jr., Verona ; Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun; Annika Pluemer, jr., Brookfield East; Lily Randgaard, sr., Kettle Moraine; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion; Sidney Scruggs, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor

Nora Tucker, sr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Allison Wokatsch, sr., Marathon.

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

