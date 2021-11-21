Both Beaver Dam and Waupun win big at second day of Beaver Dam Classic

The Golden Beavers were led by Gabby Wilke’s 22 points and a plethora of her teammates found production as well.

“We had really good balance,” Chase said. “She scored in a lot of different ways for us, which was nice. Our kids did a good job getting her the ball inside. She finished inside. She had some from the foul line. It was a good balance.

“The rest of our team was pretty well balanced, which is what we need. We need a lot of kids to score. We had pretty much every player on the team score last night. It was a good thing for us.”

Both Bella Oestreicher and Kylie Wittnebel had eight points apiece while Anni Salettel added seven. Maddie Kuenzi and Carlee Lapen both had six points while Leila Ashley and Peyton Wietzke had five points apiece. Riley Czarnecki and Amelia Storhoff both had four points for the Golden Beavers.

Chase said the evenly distribution of points was them “just trying to do our thing.”