Both Beaver Dam and Waupun win big at second day of Beaver Dam Classic

The second day of the Beaver Dam Classic Invite was a special one for Waupun senior Abbie Aalsma.
The senior from Waupun finished with 16 points during a 71-60 victory over Prairie du Chien. In so doing, she broke 1996 grad Carrie Dykstra’s career point total of 1,450.
“It’s a really cool blessing,” Aalsma said. “God’s blessed me with skills and he’s blessed me with the desire to work hard and get better. Having this record is a good feeling, but at the same time I don’t see it as an important thing. I want our team to just keep playing well together and winning.”
Aalsma currently has 1,458 career points and the rest of her senior season to keep adding to her point total. Aalsma needed only eight points to break the record and got it about six or seven minutes into the game when she drained a 3-pointer.
“It was appropriate that it was a three-point shot that broke the record,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said.
“We’re really good at moving the ball in transition, so I was running wide to the corner and Gracie (Gopalan) had the ball and Celia (Theune) pinned for me,” Abbie Aalsma said. “I was open and shot the 3 and made it. I guess I broke the record, so that’s pretty cool.”
Aalsma wasn’t the only Warrior to have a special two-day event as sophomore Kayl Petersen followed her 34-point performance against Lakeland with 29 points against the Blackhawks.
“Kayl Peterson has been in a two-day zone that we haven’t seen here before,” Tim Aalsma said. “She started off hot once again and we ran out to a 23-point lead in the first half.”
Tim Aalsma said the Blackhawks made some adjustments to shift the momentum to the Warriors.
“They just started knocking shots down and before you knew it, we were only up by nine at the half,” he said.
Waupun sophomore Gracie Gopalan made a great play driving to the basket at the end of half to give the Warriors some momentum going into halftime according to Tim Aalsma.
“She got downhill and finished in traffic,” Tim Aalsma said.
Tim Aalsma said it was night and day between Friday night and Saturday night.
“Prairie du Chein, I think is really well coached,” he said. “They made adjustments in the game when Kayl and Abbie both got off early on them. They just adjusted their defense. The possessions were tough and shots were not easy.
“In the second half, they actually came back and tied the game. We were reeling on that. We had a lot of other horses and firepower. In the past, we kind of had to always go through Abbie in those situations. Last night, we went through Kayl and we went through Gracie, and Naomi (Aalsma) hit a big 3 in the corner.”
Naomi Aalsma, Tim Aalsma’s daughter, finished with eight points and Gopalan had six for the Warriors as well.
“You’re only as good as how great of a team that you have, and sometimes in year’s past, Abbie has gotten us over the hump and other times she hasn’t,” Tim Aalsma said. “The ball doesn’t bounce right. You’ve got to find different ways to win and other kids have to step up. That’s where we’re fortunate to have others kids that can step up in those big moments.”
Prairie du Chien’s Lily Krahn led the Blackhawks with 21 points and Teagan Radloff added 11. Allison Kennedy finished with nine while Madison Baumgartner put up eight for the Blackhawks.
Waupun will host Laconia at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam takes down Madison Memorial, 79-38
The Golden Beavers played four games in a five-day span, and ended it by thumping the Spartans on Saturday, during the Beaver Dam Classic.
“I thought we played pretty well yesterday,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I thought we started the week pretty well and finished the week pretty well. I thought our energy was good yesterday. I thought, defensively, we did what we needed to do. We probably still fouled too much, but we cleaned some of stuff we made from Friday night. I thought we played a good game.”
The Golden Beavers were led by Gabby Wilke’s 22 points and a plethora of her teammates found production as well.
“We had really good balance,” Chase said. “She scored in a lot of different ways for us, which was nice. Our kids did a good job getting her the ball inside. She finished inside. She had some from the foul line. It was a good balance.
“The rest of our team was pretty well balanced, which is what we need. We need a lot of kids to score. We had pretty much every player on the team score last night. It was a good thing for us.”
Both Bella Oestreicher and Kylie Wittnebel had eight points apiece while Anni Salettel added seven. Maddie Kuenzi and Carlee Lapen both had six points while Leila Ashley and Peyton Wietzke had five points apiece. Riley Czarnecki and Amelia Storhoff both had four points for the Golden Beavers.
Chase said the evenly distribution of points was them “just trying to do our thing.”
“(We want to) play good defense, get up and down the court and find the open shot,” he said. “The kids find each other a lot. I’m looking at assists which I really like. We had … 10 different kids with assists last night. The kids are making the extra pass and finding their teammates. That’s what I really like about this group so far: We’re sharing the ball well and if we can play defense and continue to do that, we can be competitive this year.”
Memorial’s McClain Mahone led the Spartans with 13 points while both Emerson Myers and Alexa Rose Worman added seven points apiece. Ace Rogers and Natalie Rauwolf both added five points as well.
Chase said that there was a positive to have four games during the first week of the regular season.
“Four is a little much for the first week that we can play games, but at the same time we do have a lot of things we can see what we’re doing well and what we need work on,” Chase said. “Hopefully, we can fix some things in practice (on Monday) and get a little more tighter on our execution.”
Next up for Beaver Dam will be at Baraboo with a 6 p.m. tip.