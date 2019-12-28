BOYS HOOPS: Area rundown on cusp of calendar turning to new year

Team: Waupun.
Coach: Brett Pickarts, 1st year (2-3).
League: East Central Conference.
Last year: 26-2, ECC champs (14-0) and lost to Greendale Martin Luther in WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Outlook: An era ended last year as the Warriors lost both coach Dan Domask and a star-studded roster that boasted Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Marcus Domask, Dan’s youngest son. The Warriors' only returning starter is Gabe Keach, who Pickarts said is one of the smartest players he’s ever coached. Keach is averaging 16.8 points a game after putting up a little over 6 per game last year. Senior Keagan Hartgerink returns after not playing last season, but he did play two seasons ago as a sophomore. He’s second on the team with 15 points a game. Jaden White, who Pickarts said hasn't missed a workout or open gym since last season ended, has stepped into a starting role and is averaging 7.8 points a game. Those three seniors have built a strong foundation for the season thus far, while junior Brady Navis is the vocal leader of the team. Juniors Rhyer Smit and Cole Hicken bring a great deal of toughness and that has contributed to practices that Pickarts said have been “ultra-competitive” because starting spots and playing time are up for grabs. Austin Weiss, Trent Ferris, Noah Disch, Wyatt Paul and Carson Bresser have also been battling for minutes. Pickarts said he expects team chemistry, shooting, team defense and toughness to be the Warriors' strength this year.
Team: Columbus.
Coach: Ben Schambow, 11th year (114-123).
League: Capitol North Conference.
Last year: 13-12, 5th in league play (3-7), lost to Waupun in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals.
Outlook: Schambow said he sees the Cardinals being a “very competitive team with some ups and downs," which has shown with the team's 2-3 start. However, 6-foot-5 senior Ben Emler has been a star so far, leading the team at 24.4 points a game. Senior Alex Campbell (8 points a game) and sophomore Mason Carthew (7) are other scoring threats. Carthew is a key newcomer, as he was injured last season. Key losses from last season are Trent Casper, who led the Capitol North in scoring the last two seasons; Adam Zahn, who was the starting guard the previous two years; and Sam Kahl. Senior Caden Bieker and juniors Caden Brunell and Will Cotter also return alongside Emler, who last year helped the program to its first regional championship since 1991. The Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, a preseason publication edited by state hoops guru Mark Miller, states strengths for the Cardinals will be interior play, rebounding, versatility and quickness. Questions are scoring punch behind Emler and finding the team identity.
Team: Mayville.
Coach: Matt Hurtienne, 3rd year (16-33).
League: Flyway Conference
Last year: 10-10, 6th in league play (5-7), lost to Winneconne in regionals.
Outlook: Hurtienne said the Cardinals are excited to have a competitive schedule “that will allow us to grow and be tested as a team.” He said last year's .500 overall record was the most successful season Mayville has had in a while. “The players understand that each game will be a challenge and each game can come down to two or three possessions,” Hurtienne said. Hurtienne believes he has the right cast to help the Cardinals improve on a 1-5 start to the season. Joseph Adamson returns after averaging 12.3 points a game and is joined by Hurtienne’s son, Emmit, who put up 7.4 points per game last season. Adamson leads the team at 10.5 points a game while newcommer Adison Mittelstadt is second at 9.2 and Emmit Hurtienne is third at 8.2.
Team: Hustisford.
Coach: Jake Falkenthal, 7th year (118-37).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last year: 23-3, 2nd in league play (12-2), lost in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals to eventual state champion Sheboygan Lutheran.
Outlook: The Falcons lost two very good seniors in Justin Kuehl — last year’s conference player of the year — and Trent Kehl. However, Falkenthal still believes his team has a shot to contend with Oshkosh Lourdes for the conference title. The second goal is to have another deep postseason run, and Falkenthal believes his team can do just that with talented returnees in seniors Dylan Schmitt and Zach Kehl, and junior Dylan Kuehl, Justin’s younger brother. The Falcons are 3-2 overall and 2-1 on league play to begin the year, led by Dylan Kuehl (18.8 points a game) and Schmitt (14). Sophomore Blake Peplinski has done quite well in his first year on varsity and is fourth on the team in scoring (9 points a game) while leading the way in rebounding (8.7 a game). The Falcons have a lot of depth on the team with a lot of athleticism and team chemistry. Early on they’re showing they have a balanced attack, but what could hurt them once they’re in the heart of the conference schedule is outside shooting and experience, according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Team: Dodgeland.
Coach: Bill Otte, 16th year (115-244).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last year: 10-13, 5th in league play (5-9), lost to Milwaukee Juneau in regionals.
Outlook: Otte said the goal for this year’s team is to “improve as a player and a team every time we step onto the court.” The Trojans are off to a 2-4 start and are 1-2 in league play. Otte has been reliant on his four returning players: Senior Seth Christopherson, who is closing in on 1,000 career points, and is averaging 20.4 points a game; while juniors Sy Otte (9 per game), Dilan Fenner (7.4) and Christian Nunez (4) are complementing him with a combined 20.4 points per game. Newcomers Jaden Brugger (7 points per game) and John Appenfeldt (5.4) are also helping make for balance on offense, and Appenfeldt (7.6 rebounds per game) and Otte (7.8 rebounds) are cleaning up the glass.
Team: Horicon.
Coach: Darrel Schliewe, 8th year (92-101).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last year: 9-14, 4th in league play (7-7), lost to Milwaukee Collegiate Academy in first round of regionals.
Outlook: The Marshmen lost three critical players in CJ Brooks, Connor Drews and Sid Minnema and are left to replace the team-high 21.4 points a game put up by Brooks last season. It's looking like returning starter Darius Minnema, Sid’s brother, has stepped into Brooks shoes as the go-to scorer as he's averaging 20.4 points a game thus far to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game. He’s helped the Marshmen to a 2-3 start overall and 2-1 mark in league play. However, Schliewe said he wants to rely a little less on Minnema, and returning players Carter Boehmer (10.2) and Matthew Hazelberg (7) are stepping up nicely with a combined 17.2 points a game.
Team: Wayland.
Coach: PJ Osvald, 11th year (63-147).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last year: 5-14, finished 7th in league play (3-11), lost to Waterloo to open postseason.
Outlook: The Big Red lost a lot of talent from a season ago, most notably Kerem Kocer, who put up 23.8 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 steals a game. They also lost Adam Rubinchik, who averaged 9.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. Lack of experience and consistent scoring are the biggest issues Wayland will need to fix in 2019-20, and so far they Big Red are still looking for answers, as they're off to a 0-4 start with scoring leaders being Emre Kocer (13 points a game), Luis Vaquilar (8.5) and Charles Eubanks (8.2). According to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, strengths for the Big Red will be hustle and quickness, which have helped them be mostly competitive in all four losses, none of them closer to victory than the 72-69 defeat they suffered at the hands of Oakfield on Dec. 13.
Team: Central Wisconsin Christian.
Coach: Josh Gibbons, 5th year (84-130).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last year: 12-11, 6th in league play (5-9), lost to Monticello to open regionals.
Outlook: The Crusaders have been quite the surprise as they opened the season with a 3-1 record thanks to the heroics of returning star Zach Vander Werff, who’s averaging 24 points and 6.7 assists thus far. His brother Max Vander Werff is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists to go along with 4.7 points a game. Joe De Vries is averaging close to a double-double with 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Riley Westra and Benn McKean are both scoring 7.3 points a game. The Crusaders’ first loss came at the hands of Horicon, 57-42, after being tied at 28 at halftime on Dec. 16. The Crusaders do have impressive wins over Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland.
Team: Randolph.
Coach: Tyler Fischer, 7th year (99-49).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last year: 24-1, Trailways West champs (14-0), lost to Rio in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals.
Outlook: The Rockets are coming off their most successful season since the last of their 10 state titles in 2013, but they lose Jake Roberts, Sawyer Westra and Seth Cuprey. Roberts put up 13.1 points a game while Westra (8.2) and Cuprey (4.1) were solid scoring complements. They do still have Peyton Moldenhauer (12.5 points per game last year) and Brayden Haffele (10) and also have three returning players in Travis Alvin, Sam Grieger and Parker Kohn who step into much larger roles this year. Alvin leads the team with 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds a game this season, while Moldenhauer (16.4) and Grieger (14) are both scoring in double figures. Team strengths will be experience and team chemistry.
Team: Cambria-Friesland.
Coach: Derrick Smit, 14th year (154-152).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last year: 17-7, finished 4th in league play (8-6), lost to Barneveld in regional finals.
Outlook: The Hilltoppers read-and-react systems has produced 62.2 points per game and a 3-3 record thus far. They are, however, not far from behing 5-1 as two of their three losses — to Rio (65-62) and Central Wisconsin Christian (62-56) — have been close. The Hilltoppers have many returnees Smit believes still have a chance to do something special in league play after starting out 1-2, with those players being seniors Reed Prochnow, Griffin Hart, Kobe Smit and Cade Burmania. “The conference should be very completive and even again this year,” Derrick Smit said. Prochnow was the Hilltoppers leading scorer last season at 13.7 points a game and he is scoring 16.2 points a game this season. Hart is second at 13 points a game while Burmania (12) and Kobe Smit (11.3) are both scoring in double figures as well. Two key newcomers are Mason Owen and Parker Quade. What will hurt Cambria-Friesland this year is the loss of Joseph Pulver, who injured his shoulder during football season. The senior was on pace to go over 1,000 career points.
Team: Fall River.
Coach: Arnie Oelke, 34th year (415-332).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last year: 14-10, 3rd in league play (9-5), lost to Pecatonica 65-50 in regional finals.
Outlook: The Pirates lost nine seniors that did a boatload of the work last year, leading Oelke to believe this is a rebuilding year. Gone are second-team all-conference player Jared Klein (12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds a game), and honorable mention players Tanner Liebenthal (11.6 points) and Dylan Dykstra (6.7). The only returning starter from a season ago is Mathew Morton, who averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. The Pirates are 1-5 overall are are tied for fourth in the league at 1-2. They're averaging 45.5 points a game while Morton is putting up a team-high 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Fall River is hoping Adam Bristol (6.8 points per game), Payton Neiman (6.2) Clay Blevins (5.7) and Sam Osterhaus (3.8) will step up and score more in order to jumpstart things. “We’re hoping to finish in the top half of our conference,” Oelke said. “We want to improve each and every game, play to the best of our abilities and see where it takes us.”
Team: Markesan.
Coach: John Koopman, 6th year (90-35).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last year: 10-12, 5th in league play (6-8), lost to Cambridge in first round of regionals
Outlook: One thing that plagued the Hornets last year was the 16.3 turnovers per game they averaged. And a big reason they’ve started the season 6-0 is because they’re trying to be as efficient as possible, according to Koopman. They’re down to 14 turnovers a game this season and they're attacking the basket more, which helped them shoot 41% on field goal attempts. Defensively, they’re holding opponents to 35.5% shooting and they narrowly outrebounding teams. They’re currently tied for first in the Trailways West with Rio and Randolph at 3-0. Ethan Augustynowicz (14 points a game), Max Stellmacher (12.8) and Bryson Zuhlke (11.6) are all scoring in double figures to lead the way, while Christian Schwandt (8.4) isn't far behind.
