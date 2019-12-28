BOYS HOOPS: Area rundown on cusp of calendar turning to new year

Outlook: An era ended last year as the Warriors lost both coach Dan Domask and a star-studded roster that boasted Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Marcus Domask, Dan’s youngest son. The Warriors' only returning starter is Gabe Keach, who Pickarts said is one of the smartest players he’s ever coached. Keach is averaging 16.8 points a game after putting up a little over 6 per game last year. Senior Keagan Hartgerink returns after not playing last season, but he did play two seasons ago as a sophomore. He’s second on the team with 15 points a game. Jaden White, who Pickarts said hasn't missed a workout or open gym since last season ended, has stepped into a starting role and is averaging 7.8 points a game. Those three seniors have built a strong foundation for the season thus far, while junior Brady Navis is the vocal leader of the team. Juniors Rhyer Smit and Cole Hicken bring a great deal of toughness and that has contributed to practices that Pickarts said have been “ultra-competitive” because starting spots and playing time are up for grabs. Austin Weiss, Trent Ferris, Noah Disch, Wyatt Paul and Carson Bresser have also been battling for minutes. Pickarts said he expects team chemistry, shooting, team defense and toughness to be the Warriors' strength this year.