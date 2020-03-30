BOYS HOOPS: Randolph, Markesan, Cambria-Friesland do well on Trailways West awards list

The Randolph and Markesan prep boys basketball teams shared the Trailways West Conference championship this season, and Cambria-Friesland knocked off both of them during the second half of the season en route to finishing third.
None of the three squads were awarded the league’s Player of the Year recipient — that honor went to Pardeeville sophomore Derek Lindert, who in 14 league games was the conference’s leading scorer (25.4 points per contest), fourth in assists (4.5), fifth in rebounding (9.1) and fifth in steals (2.4) — but each landed one player on the first team of the conference’s postseason awards list.
For the Rockets it was 6-foot-3 senior wing Peyton Moldenhauer (13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists); for the Hornets it was 6-4 senior forward Ethan Augustynowicz (sixth in scoring at 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and second in steals at 2.7); and for the Hilltoppers it was Griffin Hart (fourth in scoring at 16.7 points, second in rebounding at 10.1).
Said Rockets coach Tyler Fischer of Moldenhauer, who led Randolph to a 12-2 mark in conference, a 23-2 mark overall and a spot in the Division 5 sectional finals prior to the WIAA canceling the remainder of the season shortly after the sectional semifinals concluded on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “He is our lone senior and has been the backbone to our program. His leadership and work ethic has been the glue to our young and maturing team.”
Hornets coach John Koopman had similar sentiments regarding Augustynowicz.
“Ethan was our most impactful player,” said Koopman, whose squad also posted a 12-2 mark in league play and was 20-5 with a spot in the D4 sectional finals when the season was canceled. “What I mean by that is he was a tough person to guard, extremely disruptive on defense and very athletic in the open floor. When Ethan was not on the floor, it changed our team strategy.”
Last but not least among area first-teamers is Hart, who C-F coach Derrick Smit gave perhaps the biggest compliment imaginable for a basketball player in this state right now.
“He’s kind of like Giannis from a high school standpoint, where he’s long and athletic,” Smit said, referencing the Bucks’ star and reigning NBA MVP. “He’s a quick leaper — when he comes down, he can get back up awfully quick. He’s got raw athleticism.”
To that last point, Smit referenced how easy Hart made some alley-oop dunks look, even if the pass was well off the mark. “I don’t know if there was another player in our conference quite like that,” Smit said. The Hilltoppers finished 19-6 overall and over the course of the second half of the year won 12 straight games, pulling them into third in the league at 10-4. They upset Randolph in a 69-66 overtime win on Feb. 21, but two weeks later suffered a 63-55 loss to the Rockets in the regional finals.
Randolph, Markesan and C-F all had one player apiece land on the second team as well, with Rockets 6-3 sophomore Travis Alvin, Hornets 6-2 senior Max Stellmacher and Toppers’ 6-1 junior Kobe Smit all making it.
“His dedication in the weight room has paid dividends for him on the basketball court. He is our most improved player,” Fischer said of Alvin, who was sixth in the league in rebounding (8.8) and eighth in scoring (14.1). “Travis’ grit and will-to-win carried us through the ups and downs of the season.”
Meantime, Stellmacher averaged 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and was an all-around thorn in the side of opponents because of the many ways he could score.
“He is a very versatile player,” Koopman said, “who was a match-up problem for teams because of his ability to shoot the 3, score in the post or take it off the dribble.
“He had the most varsity experience (on the team) coming into the year and that experience really served him well in key games.”
Smit’s presence was similarly felt by C-F, not as much because of his experience as how polished his game is.
“He’s well rounded. That’s probably his best trait,” Derrick Smit said of his son. “He defends very well — he gets the assignment against the best player on the other team every night; he’s a pretty good shooter; he’s got mid-range game and an outside game; and he passes and sees the floor extremely well. He’s just a well-rounded player who has a good high basketball IQ. He’s a kid whose going to help you win basketball games and doesn’t care how that’s getting done.”
Fall River 6-4 senior Matthew Morton also made the second team, having finished seventh in the league in scoring (14.5) and tied for third in rebounding (9.9).
He was a bright spot this season for the Pirates, who finished last in the seven-team league at 1-13 and were 3-20 overall.
Receiving honorable mention from the area were Randolph sophomore guard Sam Grieger, Markesan senior guard Bryson Zuhlke and C-F senior guard Reed Prochnow.
Grieger was ninth in the league in scoring at 13.6 points per game, sixth in assists (4.1) and tied for seventh in steals (2.2).
“Sam was our best defender and our best playmaker,” Fischer said.
Of Zuhlke, who averaged 12.7 points per game and was sixth in the league in assists (2.3), Koopman said that he “took a lot of teams by surprise.”
He was good in the clutch and could score in a variety of ways, Koopman added, also pointing to the fact he “has a great sense of humor and is kind of a goofball, which kept everyone relaxed and loose” as an intangible that benefited Markesan greatly. Prochnow was an assassin from beyond the arc, eclipsing 2016 graduate Tyler Zacho’s single-season program record of 55 made 3-pointers (in 2015-16) and career record of 119 made 3s with 75 this year to end his career with a new Toppers’ best of 189.
“We run an offense — the read and react offense; it’s a dribble-drive offense — where you do get a lot of shots, especially with a point guard like Cade (Burmania), who’s quick — but (Prochnow) really is a great shooter.,” Derrick Smit said. “To me, he’s the best 3-point shooter that I’ve coached, and I think the stats speak for themselves on that.”
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST
Player of the Year — Derek Lindert, Soph., Pardeeville.
First team — Lindert; Peyton Moldenhauer, Sr., Randolph; Ethan Augustynowicz, Sr., Markesan; Griffin Hart, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Jacob Rowe, Jr., Rio.
Second team — Travis Alvin, Soph., Randolph; Max Stellmacher, Sr., Markesan; Kobe Smit, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Pierson Schneider, Jr., Rio; Matthew Morton, Sr., Fall River.
Honorable mention — Sam Grieger, Soph., Randolph; Bryson Zuhlke, Sr., Markesan; Reed Prochnow, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Peter Freye, Jr., Pardeeville; Donovan Kendall, Sr., Montello.
