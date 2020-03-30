BOYS HOOPS: Randolph, Markesan, Cambria-Friesland do well on Trailways West awards list

Randolph, Markesan and C-F all had one player apiece land on the second team as well, with Rockets 6-3 sophomore Travis Alvin, Hornets 6-2 senior Max Stellmacher and Toppers’ 6-1 junior Kobe Smit all making it.

“His dedication in the weight room has paid dividends for him on the basketball court. He is our most improved player,” Fischer said of Alvin, who was sixth in the league in rebounding (8.8) and eighth in scoring (14.1). “Travis’ grit and will-to-win carried us through the ups and downs of the season.”

Meantime, Stellmacher averaged 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and was an all-around thorn in the side of opponents because of the many ways he could score.

“He is a very versatile player,” Koopman said, “who was a match-up problem for teams because of his ability to shoot the 3, score in the post or take it off the dribble.

“He had the most varsity experience (on the team) coming into the year and that experience really served him well in key games.”

Smit’s presence was similarly felt by C-F, not as much because of his experience as how polished his game is.