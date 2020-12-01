BOYS HOOPS: See-saw affair ends in Randolph's favor as Columbus not quite able to pull off season-opening upset

“And they made us pay because of their experience and because of the fact they do have some good skilled players.”

Randolph raced out to a 15-4 lead in the first 5½ minutes thanks to a balanced scoring attack (Parker Kohn had six points, Travis Alvin had four, Jordan Tietz had three and Sam Grieger had two), but then Columbus slowly chipped away and eventually closed to within 24-22 on a putback basket by Jack Fritz — he had 11 first half points to lead the Cardinals — with 3:42 to go before halftime.

The Rockets, though, would answer, as Sam Grieger, who had 17 points in the first half, scored his team’s final nine points before the break to make it 33-27 at halftime.

But Columbus punched back right away in the second half, going on a 19-4 run to go in front 46-37 on a fastbreak lay-up by Mason Carthew with 5:37 gone by in the half.

Randolph then wrested momentum away from the Cardinals with a 15-2 run to go in front 52-48 when Grieger went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 6:13 left.

It remained close the rest of the way — although Brayden Haffele, who was on the bench for much of the second half because of foul trouble, did give Randolph a 57-52 lead with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:42 to go.