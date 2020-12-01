BOYS HOOPS: See-saw affair ends in Randolph's favor as Columbus not quite able to pull off season-opening upset

COLUMBUS — Like an old-time grandfather clock, the pendulum swung back and forth rather distinctly in Tuesday night’s season-opening prep boys basketball contest between Columbus and Randolph.
Both sides took turns going on big runs, flirting with putting the game out of reach. Neither side could.
In the end, the clock struck midnight for the upset-minded Cardinals, who led by nine midway through the second half and one with 3 minutes, 24 seconds to play only to see the Rockets — the preseason No. 3 team in Division 5 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook — close things out by scoring 12 of the final 14 points in the contest for a 69-60, non-conference win at Columbus High School.
“We try to preach to the guys, ‘Don’t’ get down; stay at it and don’t get yourself out of the game mentally.’ I think they did that, and that’s probably what I’m most proud of. They just stayed at it and crawled back in,” said Randolph coach Tyler Fischer, whose team returns four starters from last year’s squad that had just advanced to the sectional finals when the season was abruptly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Added Columbus coach Ben Schambow, whose team is almost the complete opposite in that it’s left to replace a bulk of its scoring from 2019-20 and had several players in Tuesday night’s game seeing either their first varsity minutes or a significant uptick in minutes, “We relaxed defensively and they clawed back into it. What that is is it’s guys taking the foot off the gas pedal a little bit, not understanding how to put teams away.
“And they made us pay because of their experience and because of the fact they do have some good skilled players.”
Randolph raced out to a 15-4 lead in the first 5½ minutes thanks to a balanced scoring attack (Parker Kohn had six points, Travis Alvin had four, Jordan Tietz had three and Sam Grieger had two), but then Columbus slowly chipped away and eventually closed to within 24-22 on a putback basket by Jack Fritz — he had 11 first half points to lead the Cardinals — with 3:42 to go before halftime.
The Rockets, though, would answer, as Sam Grieger, who had 17 points in the first half, scored his team’s final nine points before the break to make it 33-27 at halftime.
But Columbus punched back right away in the second half, going on a 19-4 run to go in front 46-37 on a fastbreak lay-up by Mason Carthew with 5:37 gone by in the half.
Randolph then wrested momentum away from the Cardinals with a 15-2 run to go in front 52-48 when Grieger went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 6:13 left.
It remained close the rest of the way — although Brayden Haffele, who was on the bench for much of the second half because of foul trouble, did give Randolph a 57-52 lead with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:42 to go.
Columbus responded to that burst with 3s by Aaron Uttech and Colton Brunell to go in front 58-57 before the Rockets soared to the finish line, making 8-of-10 free throws in the final 2 minutes to salt away the victory.
The Cardinals did figure out a way to slow Grieger in the second half, limiting to only four points over the final 18 minutes.
But the Rockets countered by turning to 6-foot-5 junior post Travis Alvin, who had four before halftime but 17 after the break.
“Always good to have multiple weapons,” Fischer said. “We weren’t very good offensively. We’ve got a lot of work to do there. Part of that is credit to their defense, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
For Columbus, it turned out to be a matter of pick your poison when it came to trying to slow down the talented Rockets.
“It was,” Schambow said. “At halftime we made adjustments to take away (Grieger), but then Alvin — he’s a big wide body, and we got stuck behind him in the post a lot. Where our inexperienced showed is certain guys were told to double down in the post and didn’t do it, and he made us pay. He has good footwork in the post and he’s strong and he finishes well. So yeah, I guess it is pick your poison.
“But we’ll get better. We’re a brand new team, trying to figure it out and we play a lot of young kids. We’ll get better.”
RANDOLPH 69, COLUMBUS 60</&hspag3>
Randolph 33 36 — 69
Columbus 27 33 — 60
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohn 5 4-4 14, Tietz 2 1-2 5, Spors 1 0-0 3, Grieger 6 9-13 21, Haffele 2 0-0 5, Alvin 7 7-9 21. Totals 23 21-28 69.
COLUMBUS — Carthen 4 2-3 11, Uttech 4 0-0 11, Co. Brunell 2 2-2 7, Cotter 7 0-6 14, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Fritz 5 0-0 11. Totals 25 4-12 60.
3-pointers: R 2 (Spors, Haffele); C 6 (Uttech 3, Carthen 1, Co. Brunell 1, Fritz 1). Total fouls: R 16; C 24. Fouled out: Ca. Brunell.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
