COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Portage's Caitlyn Hibner lands on Horizon League's third team with Green Bay

University of Wisconsin—Green Bay women’s basketball junior Caitlyn Hibnjer, a former Portage High School athlete, was named to the All-Horizon League third team for the recently completed regular season.

Hibner nearly averaged a double-double in league play this season, scoring 9.6 points per game and collecting 7.4 rebounds per game. Hibner is averaging 11 points per game in all games this season. She scored a career-high 30 points in a 79-73 overtime victory over Syracuse back on Nov. 30.

Hibner returned to action this season after missing all of the 2018-19 season with an elbow injury.

The Phoenix finished second in the Horizon League at 13-5 and are 18-12 overall. Green Bay will play in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis on Monday at 1:30 p.m. If it wins on Monday, it will play in the championship game on Tuesday at 11 a.m., with an automatic bid to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on the line.