Columbus find way to bounce back against Westosha Central, loses 49-36

The Columbus prep girls basketball team started out with a sizeable advantage during Friday’s game against Westosha Central.
However, the Falcons quickly erased a double-digit lead to tie it at halftime, and carried that momentum to a 49-36 victory over the Cardinals, which was during the first day of a two-day invite at Beaver Dam High School, called the Beaver Dam Classic.
“In the first six to eight minutes, we were really good,” Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer said. “We were up 14-2 and we had good ball movement. We hit some shot – a lot of them were 3-pointers.”
The Cardinals will hop right back to it on Day 2 of the invite, which includes 13 teams, when they take on Platteville at 12 p.m.
The Cardinals are currently without 2020-2021 Capitol North Conference honorable mention players, senior Emma Paulson and junior Amy Theilen, due to injuries.
Schweitzer said not having those two on the court hurt going up against a senior-laden Westosha Central team. There are seven seniors on the team.
“That hurts us a lot,” he said. “We don’t have the depth that we need.”
Columbus went into halftime tied at 16 with the Falcons, but started out decent enough in the second half, taking a 25-21 lead when sophomore Madison Ehlenbach knocked down a triple with 13 minutes, 17 seconds left.
Ehlenbach led the Cardinals with 15 points.
“Madison Ehlenbach had a good game,” Schweitzer said. “She shot well for us for her first offensive game. She played well.”
The lead would not last long as Westosha Central senior Riley Spencer and Reese Rynberg took over for the Falcons. Spencer scored three triples, including one four-point play. Rynberg nine of her team-high 17 points in the second half.
“They were mostly guard-oriented,” Schweitzer said. “We handled them fairly well in the first half. Then (Riley Spencer) started making 3s. They had strength inside. We’re not big and strong. We have no seniors, other than Emma. Without Amy there, we were a little out-manned in the post for the whole game.
“In the second half, we started out OK. We were up by four and they made a 4-point play and there were a couple 3s going back and forth. They’re experienced and were solid, defensively. We just need to get more balanced on offense and realize how hard we’ve got to play against good teams.”
