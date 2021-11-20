Columbus find way to bounce back against Westosha Central, loses 49-36

The Columbus prep girls basketball team started out with a sizeable advantage during Friday’s game against Westosha Central.

However, the Falcons quickly erased a double-digit lead to tie it at halftime, and carried that momentum to a 49-36 victory over the Cardinals, which was during the first day of a two-day invite at Beaver Dam High School, called the Beaver Dam Classic.

“In the first six to eight minutes, we were really good,” Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer said. “We were up 14-2 and we had good ball movement. We hit some shot – a lot of them were 3-pointers.”

The Cardinals will hop right back to it on Day 2 of the invite, which includes 13 teams, when they take on Platteville at 12 p.m.

The Cardinals are currently without 2020-2021 Capitol North Conference honorable mention players, senior Emma Paulson and junior Amy Theilen, due to injuries.

Schweitzer said not having those two on the court hurt going up against a senior-laden Westosha Central team. There are seven seniors on the team.

“That hurts us a lot,” he said. “We don’t have the depth that we need.”